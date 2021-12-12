Dr Ryan Shelton Shares The Truth Behind Naturopathic Medicine

Photo by Nataliya Vaitkevich from Pexels

Naturopathic medicine is a branch of alternative medicine that uses natural products and therapies to promote, maintain, and restore health. It was developed in North America by doctors who were dissatisfied with what they offered their patients. Naturopathic physicians claim to diagnose all ailments from skin rashes to cancer, though there is little evidence for this assertion. In this blog post, Dr Ryan Shelton will explore the truth behind naturopathic medicine, such as its effectiveness, how it’s practiced, and more!

Naturopathic Medicine is a Holistic, Natural Approach to Healthcare

Naturopathic medicine is a holistic, natural approach to healthcare that focuses on preventing and treating disease by using natural remedies. It was developed in North America by doctors who were dissatisfied with the treatments they offered their patients. While naturopathy has been practiced for over 200 years now, its medical training programs are still accredited as non-comprehensive four-year doctoral degrees. The profession is based on 19th-century European practices. There are currently no standard licensing requirements or certification processes that allow anyone to call themselves a naturopath despite not having any formal education background related to conventional allopathic medicine.

Naturopaths Practice a Variety of Natural Remedies and Therapies

A naturopathic physician is trained in nutrition, homeopathy, botanical medicine, lifestyle counseling, etc. They do not prescribe drugs or surgery as they believe these treatments only mask symptoms and don’t address root causes. To be qualified as a naturopath, you must complete an accredited four-year doctoral degree program from one of the seven colleges recognized by The Council on Naturopathic Medical Education (CNME). However, it can take up to six years due to their comprehensive curriculum that includes over 500 didactic hours and more than 2000 clinical training hours, including supervised experience with several different types of patients.

Naturopaths follow the Laws and Guidelines set by their States

Each state has its laws and regulations about who can call themselves a naturopathic physician, which is why it’s best to check with your specific health authority before deciding on using one as they might not be legally allowed to practice in your particular location. Naturopathy isn’t recognized federally or within all states either, so if you’re looking for insurance reimbursement, this won’t happen either. While some people don’t mind paying out-of-pocket costs without receiving insurance, others want full coverage for their treatments. Still, unfortunately, that doesn’t usually apply here unless you have a supplemental policy like a health savings account.

Natural Remedies and Therapies Should be Used in Addition to Conventional Allopathic Medicine

Even though naturopathic medicine is known for its natural remedies, therapies, etc., it should still be used alongside conventional allopathic methods of treatment as well. Naturopathy doesn’t have the same level of scientific evidence that’s available about other forms of healthcare. Hence, there are some concerns about how this profession operates when left on its own without any supervision from a physician specializing in conventional medicine, which can lead to dangerous results if not properly trained or educated. While most standard physicians aren’t even qualified enough to practice naturopathy themselves, they know what herbs work best with certain diseases based on available clinical research data.

The Future of Naturopathic Medicine

There’s still a lot more research needed about naturopathy, which is why it hasn’t become the most popular form of treatment in North America, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t any benefits associated with this type of medicine either. It has been shown to provide relief for some types of chronic conditions like Lyme disease, joint pain, etc. It can also help improve your immune system as well so if you’re looking for an alternative option to conventional allopathic treatments, then perhaps going down this path might be right up your alley. However, remember that natural remedies aren’t always safe or effective depending on what they are used for because not everything works equally well when dealing with different health conditions.

With the advancement of technology comes new opportunities to promote wellness and prevent illness before it even happens by using natural remedies, therapies, etc. While there are still some people who aren’t convinced that this form of medicine can provide effective results, you have others who feel differently about it which is why naturopathic physicians are slowly making their way into the mainstream as more people are becoming aware of the benefits associated with this type of treatment. It’s been shown to provide relief from serious conditions like Lyme disease, joint pain, etc., and can also help improve your immune system.

The truth is that naturopathic medicine is no more effective than other treatments. Doctors are trained to do the same thing, but they have a medical degree and prescribe drugs if needed. Naturopaths may be able to help you with your basic health needs at first, but all of us should see an actual doctor when we need one. If you’re looking for natural alternatives or want someone who believes in holistic treatment methods, then visiting a naturopath might work out well for you.