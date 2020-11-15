If you’re looking for a way to capture crisp, high-quality aerial shots with a lightweight drone that’s easy to control, the Drone X Pro may fit the bill — provided it lives up to its lofty marketing claims, of course.

This quadcopter claims to offer an advanced HD camera, long battery life, and responsive controls in a lightweight machine with foldable arms. You can control it via either the included remote control or with an app for your Android device.

Made by an Estonian company, it’s a near-clone of the Eachine 58, one of my favorite budget drones on the market. Does it manage to improve on that other machine, or is the original still king?

Below, our detailed Drone X Pro review aims to answer that question in great detail. It will cover:

Things to Consider

Drone X Pro’s Features Reviewed

My Experience Flying the Drone X Pro

What Other People Are Saying About the Drone X Pro

Alternatives to the Drone X Pro

Things to Consider Before Buying a Drone

Before buying a drone, there are a few things you should consider, including:

Battery life

Ease of use

Durability

Portability

Distance

Camera quality

Price

If you want to take your photography to the next level, a drone may be the answer. They allow you to snap all sorts of amazing aerial shots that you’d never be able to get otherwise.

It’s not just shutterbugs that should consider buying one, though. Anyone that likes high-flying remote-controlled tech will enjoy flying one of these gadgets.

Many drones (the Drone X Pro included) are budget-friendly, making them a great choice for photography enthusiasts. There are a few other things to consider, of course. But, we’ll cover more of what the Drone X Pro has to offer in the detailed review below.

Drone X Pro’s Features Reviewed

Pros

Compact size with foldable arms

Extremely lightweight

One-touch return bottom

Long battery life

HD camera

Cons

Not ideal in windy conditions

Camera lacks a gimbal

Can’t withstand too much punishment

Battery Life

Battery life is the lifeblood of any drone. You’ll grow frustrated if you have to stop to swap out and recharge the fuel cells every two minutes.

This machine claims to provide 12 minutes of flight time with every charge of its 3.7v 600 mAh battery, which is excellent for devices in this price range. When I took it out, I never got that much life out of it, though. It topped out at around 10 minutes for me.

That’s still very good for a drone in this class, so I’m not complaining. It does take a little over an hour to charge the battery back up. But, if you have a few spares, you can stay in the air for quite some time.

Ease of Use

The Drone X Pro is very user-friendly, thanks to the 2.4 GHz remote’s minimalist design.

On its face are two knobs, fine-tuning controls around the knobs, and one-key take-off and landing buttons. On top, you’ll find the one-key return button, the photo/video trigger, and switches for controlling speed and rolling.

You can connect the remote using the wi-fi, and it has a range of about 80 meters. But, if you use it in FPV (first-person view), the range drops to around 50 meters.

If you don’t want to fly the drone with the remote, you can control it with an app on your smartphone. This is a nice touch, as you won’t have to worry if you lose the remote or the three AA batteries die.

I was able to get the hang of it in under 15 minutes, so by the second battery change, I had it zipping around effortlessly. Now, I have experience with drones, so my learning curve may be shorter than others, but this is still an easy-to-use, intuitive device.

Portability

This drone is extremely lightweight, tipping the scales at under a pound. You can carry it around without it being too cumbersome.

It boasts a foldable design as well, allowing it to transform into a pocket-sized package. When folded up, it’s a little bit bigger than a large smartphone, so you could slip it into your pocket (just don’t sit on it).

When folded in, the arms also help protect the body. This won’t give you much in the way of protection, of course, but it’s better than nothing.

If you want to bring this with you on nature walks or carry it to a friend’s house, you can do so with ease.

Durability

A tradeoff you’ll often have to make when shopping for a drone is between portability and durability. If you want a lightweight machine that’s easy to carry around, it’s unlikely to be very sturdy (and if it is, it’s probably going to be very expensive).

This device isn’t designed to withstand a beating. It’s made of thin plastic, so while you won’t notice it if it’s in your back pocket, it won’t take much to break it in half, either.

That can be a problem because a machine this lightweight can’t stand up to heavy winds. If the breeze picks up, you may have difficulty controlling it. And if it hits something, it’ll probably break.

There are four spare propeller blades in the box, so you can do a little bit of repair work on it if you crash and burn. It’s just as easy to wreck the whole thing as it is to snap a propeller, though, so don’t let your spares give you a sense of false confidence.

Luckily, the gravity sensor is pretty good, so you’ll have to work to wreck it. It does a good job of protecting itself, especially during automatic takeoffs and landings. But there’s only so much it can do if you’re reckless with it.

If you only air it out on calm days and don’t take too many risks with it, the Drone X Pro should last you a while. If you’re a daredevil, though, you may need to replace it quite soon.

Distance

The Drone X Pro claims to have a 100-meter range. But I found it started losing responsiveness after about 80 meters or so. I suspect the 100-meter claim is true for perfect conditions, such as a completely flat plain, but it’s not realistic for urban areas.

That range comes down to 50 meters when in FPV (first-person view) mode. Both of those numbers are fairly typical for drones in this class, so it’s neither a standout nor a dud in this category.

You can use it indoors as well, and I found that it stayed responsive even if a wall was in the way. I used the wi-fi the entire time, though, so that may have played a part.

Camera Quality

The drone comes with a 12 MP camera that’s capable of supporting resolutions up to 720p. That’s not top-of-the-line by any means, but if you’re only buying this for personal use, you can still capture some pretty stunning shots and film thrilling live video.

It can take 360° shots in panoramic mode. While those pictures aren’t the sharpest, they’re still pretty cool, especially for a budget drone like this.

According to the manufacturer, the Drone X Pro boasts an advanced stabilizing algorithm that keeps it steady while you’re taking pictures. That may be true, but it also lacks a gimbal, and I suspect that a gimbal would’ve been much more useful for keeping the machine level.

There’s a single SD card slot for storing your pictures or video, so you’ll have to swap it out quite frequently. One card should be plenty for several flights unless you’re constantly filming, though.

It’s incredibly easy to snap pictures, though, and you can do so without moving your hands from the remote control. This makes it great for beginners.

As long as you don’t expect National Geographic-level photography, this drone can take some beautiful shots that should impress your friends.

Still, lots of your pics will be blurry, especially if you’re trying to actively fly the thing while taking pictures. A gimbal would’ve definitely come in handy.

Price

At around $100, the Drone X Pro is one of the most budget-friendly drones out there. It’s a great starter drone for newbies, as it allows you to get most of the benefits of owning a drone without spending a fortune to do so.

That also comes in handy if you need to replace it, so it’s one of the best models to make mistakes with. The company offers discounts if you buy multiple machines as well — to the point that each individual drone could cost around $60.

There are several other drones in this price range, of course (more on some of those in a minute). It is one of the better budget drones, but it can’t compete with many higher-priced options.

My Experience Flying the Drone X Pro

I admit, when I first took the thing out of the box, I didn’t think it was going to impress me very much. It’s hard to convey exactly how small and lightweight this thing is unless you see it for yourself.

Once I got it up in the air, though, I was pleasantly surprised. It’s got some zip to it — the manufacturer says it has a max speed of 42 mph, which seems about right.

As I mentioned before, I didn’t take it out in high winds, and I suspect it wouldn’t have fared well if I had. However, on a calm day with lots of visibility, the controls were extremely responsive.

The remote is easy to figure out, and I enjoyed playing around with some of the features like the 360° rolls. I downloaded the app (which is only available for Androids), and the app is actually easier to use than the remote.

It has a row of LEDs on the front, but they’re more suitable for letting you see where the thing is in the dark rather than illuminating the camera. I took it out at night to see what it could do, and while it was simple enough to pilot, this is definitely a daytime drone.

The flying experience is definitely weighted towards ease-of-use more than anything else. This underscores the fact that this is a beginner’s drone because while I was able to get the hang of it quickly, I ran out of things to do just as fast.

Most amateurs aren’t as experienced with these machines, though, so for any newbies out there, the Drone X Pro should be more than enough to get them hooked on the hobby.

What Other People Are Saying About the Drone X Pro

While I definitely enjoyed using the drone, I never assume my experience is typical. As a result, I looked around the internet to see what other users were saying about it.

By and large, the feedback was extremely positive. It definitely got more love from beginners than experts, but that’s to be expected. Beginners are the target audience, after all. Even so, many experienced users enjoyed playing around with it.

Here are some of the top reviews I found:

Alternatives to the Drone X Pro

While the Drone X Pro is one of the best drones I’ve found in this price range, it’s far from the only choice out there. If you’d like to consider all your options, here are a few competitors that are capable of giving it a run for its money:

Eachine 58

As I mentioned in the introduction, the Drone X Pro is an updated clone of the Eachine 58. The manufacturer clearly has good taste, as the Eachine 58 is one of the best drones around.

It’s fairly durable and simple to fly, and the controls are very intuitive. Beginners should be able to get the hang of flying it inside of an hour.

It’s also reasonably priced and tends to be cheaper than the Drone X Pro. It’s not quite as good, but if you want a cheap learning machine, the Eachine 58 is hard to beat.

Eachine 58 at a Glance:

Very similar to Drone X Pro

Budget-friendly model

Easy to pilot

Intuitive controls

Check Out the Eachine 58 Here

DJI Tello

If you don’t have much confidence in your flying skills, the DJI Tello is one of the most forgiving devices around. It’s extremely durable, making it a great choice for beginners or kids.

The 5 MP, 720p camera is excellent for a budget model, and you’ll be able to bring home some truly outstanding images. It also boasts several different flight modes, ensuring you’ll stay interested for quite some time.

The flight time is exceptional, as it tops out at 13 minutes (although ten is more realistic). You can get a lot of fun for not a lot of money with the DJI Tello, and it’s certainly one of my favorites.

DJI Tello at a Glance:

5 MP camera takes excellent pictures

Several different flight modes

Long flight time

Pricier than Drone X Pro

Check Out the DJI Tello Here

Drocon U31W

It’s not as robust as the other options shown here, nor will it stay in the air as long, but the Drocon U31W is quite the little acrobat.

Its camera is only so-so, but if you’re more interested in doing tricks or putting on an air show, the Drocon is an excellent choice. This little thing is flat out fun to pilot.

The propeller guards do a good job of keeping it safe in the event of a crash as well, so you can fly it without fear. It’s not really suitable for use as anything other than a toy, but as toys go, the Drocon U31W is hard to put down.

Drocon U31W at a Glance:

Very acrobatic

Tons of fun to fly

Camera is mediocre

Basically just a toy

Check Out the Drocon U31W Here

Conclusion

It’s easy to fly and can stay in the air for a good amount of time. Its maximum distance is also more than enough for most amateurs. And while it’s not the most durable option, its gravity sensor does a good job of shielding it from harm.

If you’re just starting out, or if you want a good, inexpensive drone to play around with, the Drone X Pro is an excellent choice. You’ll likely want to upgrade at some point if you take the hobby seriously. But in the meantime, you should have a ton of fun learning the ropes with this nifty little machine.

