EasternHoneys is a specialized website for those who seek online communication, new acquaintances, dating, flirting, or friendship. The majority of females on the platform are from Asian countries. They register on EasternHoneys.com with the desire to find foreigners and some of them have serious intentions.

What features does Easternhoneys.com provide, and how do they help in maintaining an online connection? How much do you need to pay for its services, and is it possible to use the site for free? Learn everything about the platform in this detailed EasternHoneys review.

👍 PROS 👎CONS Free live Streams EasternHoneys doesn’t have an app Ability to send presents and flowers The communication is mainly paid Many verified members

Discounts for the first credits′ purchase

Text and video chatting

Fixed prices that help you control your expenses

Option to set up a real date



About EasternHoneys In 10 Seconds

You can chat via text or on cam.

Opening the first letter from a woman is free.

There are Streams where you watch other members live and for no cost.

The majority of members have “Validated” badge.

Likes and Winks sending doesn’t cost you anything.

People section helps you to explore new females.

NewsFeed keeps you updated on all the site’s activity.

Registration at Eastern Honeys

It’s impossible to use the platform without creating a profile on it. The sign-up procedure is easy and won’t take more than 2 minutes of your time.

First, indicate your gender, name, date of birth, valid email, and create a strong password. Tick the box that you’ve understood and agreed to Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, click the “Register” button, and go to the next stage.

After this, you’ll be asked to pass a short quiz that aims to fill in your profile with all the needed information so that women on Easternhoneys.com could know something about you. Answer a few questions about:

your experience of dating online;

your goals on the platform;

your filed of work;

marital status;

your personality and hobbies.

Then, you should also provide some information about a partner you wish to find on EasternHoneys. Indicate her age range, type of personality (introvert, extravert), what matters for you in the long run (beauty or brains).

The last stage of registration is adding a profile photo. This is a must if you want to get more attention from girls, though you can skip this step or add a good photo later.

After all is done, verify your newly created account by clicking the link you receive on the provided email.

Features on Eastern Honeys

All Easternhoney.com reviews claim there aren’t lots of services to use, but that’s actually good because you focus on communication and meeting new people instead of getting distracted by some useless fun. Let’s review all the features EasternHoneys provide.

Communication tools

All the communication on the website happen in a few ways:

💬 Chat. This is the easiest and fastest way to connect with girls on the platform. You talk with a woman in real-time and get her replies in seconds. Moreover, you can send photos, stickers as well as receive photos and videos from her. If you’re shy to take the first steps, there’s the Let’s talk feature in chat that offers you a pack of conversation starters, but you can also create your own templates.

This is the easiest and fastest way to connect with girls on the platform. You talk with a woman in real-time and get her replies in seconds. Moreover, you can send photos, stickers as well as receive photos and videos from her. If you’re shy to take the first steps, there’s the Let’s talk feature in chat that offers you a pack of conversation starters, but you can also create your own templates. 💻 Video chat. To make your online communication brighter, switch to video chatting. This way, you see your interlocutor live during the chat. This is a relatively new feature, that’s why not so many girls turn on their cams yet. Still, you can find all those who do by heading to the Search section and selecting the “Live” filter there.

To make your online communication brighter, switch to video chatting. This way, you see your interlocutor live during the chat. This is a relatively new feature, that’s why not so many girls turn on their cams yet. Still, you can find all those who do by heading to the Search section and selecting the “Live” filter there. 💌 Correspondence. If you prefer writing letters, opt for the Mailbox section on Eastern Honeys. You can attach photos to your mail and receive photos and videos in letters that women send you back.

If you prefer writing letters, opt for the Mailbox section on Eastern Honeys. You can attach photos to your mail and receive photos and videos in letters that women send you back. Likes and winks. These are a great way to start your EasternHoneys dating. Sending Likes and Winks are free, so you can flirt with as many women as you want.

Extra services

With a pure focus on communication only, using the platform would be quite boring. That’s why Easternhoneys.com pampers their members with a few additional features that make your dating even more pleasurable and effective.

Live Streams. Now you see women on cam not only in video chat but during their streaming as well. There, girls just talk with you, sing, comment on something, etc. Explicit content is prohibited. Streams are free to join for every member, but you can reward a lady for her time with a donation sticker.

People. The People section is a fun way to explore the members on the site and find new faces. Here, you’re suggested random female profiles′ picture. You’re to “like” or “skip” them. If you press “skip,” that profile is never shown to you again, if you click “like,” that woman gets a notification about your interest and might contact you right away.

The People section is a fun way to explore the members on the site and find new faces. Here, you’re suggested random female profiles′ picture. You’re to “like” or “skip” them. If you press “skip,” that profile is never shown to you again, if you click “like,” that woman gets a notification about your interest and might contact you right away. Flowers and presents delivery. EasternHoneys provides a delivery service if you want to surprise your girlfriend with beautiful flowers or a nice present. Choose anything from the gifts’ library—from roses and perfumes to various gadgets and jewelry, and she’ll get it in only a couple of days.

EasternHoneys provides a delivery service if you want to surprise your girlfriend with beautiful flowers or a nice present. Choose anything from the gifts’ library—from roses and perfumes to various gadgets and jewelry, and she’ll get it in only a couple of days. Ability to set up a real date. When your online communication gets to the point when you want to take the next step, you can arrange a real date with your girlfriend. Order this service on the website, and they’ll provide you with further instructions.

Costs and prices on EasternHoneys website

Free features Paid features Browsing the website and users′ profiles Communication in chat Viewing profile pictures Video chatting Sending Likes and Winks Sending donation stickers during streams Watching Streams and writing in a stream chat Opening photos and videos in mails Opening the first letter from a particular lady Sending photos and stickers in chat Sending photos in mails Requesting a real meeting Using search and its advanced filters Sending flowers and gifts

For a new member on the platform, the basic usage won’t cost anything. You surf the site, browse girls′ profiles, or flirt with them for free. But to communicate and benefit from the unlimited membership, you’ll need to buy credits. They’re sold in packages, and you can purchase any that fits your needs the best.

$2.99 for 20 credits (only the first payment, then it’ll cost $9.99)

$19.99 for 50 credits

$44.99 for 125 credits

$69.99 for 250 credits

$149.99 for 750 credits

Every service on Easternhoneys.com has its price. For example, one minute of the chat will cost you 2 credits, but if you switch to video chat, it’ll be 4 credits per minute. The first letter you send to a particular lady is 10 credits, each following mail—30 credits. The cost of presents depends on the certain gift you choose.

Final outcomes

This Eastern Honeys review comprises all the main factors about its features, prices, pros, and cons. The platform offers a good pool of services that might be helpful in finding an online friend or girlfriend. Pay the website a visit, test all the tools yourself, and explore the variety of beautiful and single Asian ladies.

FAQ

Is EasternHoneys real?

Yes, Eastenhoneys.com is a real website where Asian women and foreign men seek different types of connections. The majority of female profiles on the platform have a “Validated Member” badge, which means they provided their ID documents to verify their personalities.

Is EasternHoneys legit?

The majority of Easternhoneys.com reviews claim it’s a legit website for online partners′ search. Still, if you face any troubles or suspicious behavior, contact the Support and have your issues solved.

Is Eastern Honeys free?

EasternHoneys is only a partially free website. You can surf the platform, browse ladies′ profiles, view photos, send likes and winks for no cost. But to unlock unlimited communication, you’ll need to purchase a package of credits.

What payment methods does EasternHoneys accept?

You can buy credits with the help of your credit/debit card, either MasterCard or VISA and SOFORT online baking. Moreover, for even faster payments, use your Google Pay wallet.

How to delete my EasternHoneys account and cancel subscription?

You can either deactivate your profile on Easterhoneys.com or delete it.

To deactivate it, head to your account settings and click the “Deactivate” button there. This action will make your profile invisible to other members, and you’ll stop getting the site’s notifications. You can reactivate it at any time.

To have your account permanently deleted, contact the Support.

Does EasternHoneys have an app?

There’s no Eastern Honeys application, but the mobile version of the website operates smoothly on all the devices, and you won’t notice a difference between dating on the phone and desktop.