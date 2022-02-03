Do you like charming ladies from Eastern countries and want to date them? EasternHoneys website will help you find your girl for international dating easily. In this guide, we are going to review the main features of this awesome dating site to help you get a clear view of this dating platform.

Visitors per month 451 k ♀ / ♂ 27% / 73% Good For International datingHaving a pleasant time with girls from Asian countriesLong-distance flirt Age Distribution 20-40 Mobile-Friendly Yes Site EasternHoneys

EasternHoneys in 10 seconds

One of the best international dating sites that help Western men find Asian women

that help Western men find Asian women The more you interact with female members, the more credits you should spend

members, the you should spend No mobile application available so far

available so far New users get 30 credits with registration and confirmation of your email address

and confirmation of your email address There are many free features to benefit from on EasternHoneys dating site

to benefit from on EasternHoneys dating site Pricing starts at $2.99 for 20 credits

Why can you trust us?

We have been composing and publishing reviews in the dating industry for more than 15 years

We only generate objective reviews of dating sites unlike other sites in the online dating world

of dating sites unlike other sites in the online dating world We have our own algorithm for reviewing dating websites

for reviewing dating websites Our reviews are updated each month based on the users’ feedback and new site offerings

Who is EasternHoneys for and not for?

For: Not for: ✅ Singles looking for quality online communication with Eastern women ❌ Singles who want to change their marital status with top mail order bride ✅ People who’d like to have the chance to accidentally find a partner through random games ❌ Users who need an app ✅ People who can spend some money on interaction ❌ Those who seek a free dating platform

Latest Experiences

Pricing

All the features are divided into free and paid ones. According to Eastern Honeys review, the lists of each of these categories are represented in the next sections.

What can you try EasternHoneys for free?

Joining EasternHoneys platform

Account generation

Getting 30 first credits

Browsing females’ profiles

Editing your account information

Using support service

➤ Register at EasternHoneys and get 30 Free Credits

Is EasternHoneys expensive or cheap?

If you want to enjoy other features, you should purchase a certain number of credits. The credit-based system supposes buying such packages:

Costs Credits $2.99 20 c. (1st payment) $9.99 20 c. (for the 2nd & other next payments) $19.99 50 c. $44.99 125 c $69.99 250 c. $149.99 750 c.

Select the credit packages that will help you reach your dating goals. Here is a list of services you can buy with your credits:

Service Credits Live chatting 2 c. Sending chat stickers 5 c. Sending chat photos 10 c. Sending chat videos 50 c. Sending mails 10 c. for the 1st and 30 c. for each consequent mail Opening photos in mails 10 c. Opening video in mail 50 c. Watching profile videos 25 c. Sending real and virtual gifts according to the prices in the catalog + fee for delivery Making a request for a meeting in real life with Asian ladies 625 c.

➤ Try EasternHoneys and get 30 Free Credits

Who is really signed up here?

The Eastern Honeys review claim that these categories of people regularly utilize the service:

👤 There are more men’s audience than women’s one on Eastern Honeys website (73%)

🇬🇧 The vast majority of users are people from the UK looking for Asian ladies (51%)

👥 Around 451k users worldwide who visit site

Signing up at EasternHoneys

According to Eastern Honeys reviews, the signing up process is very simple. You will have to do the following actions to find ladies from other countries:

Pass the registration process

Answer the questions of the questionnaire or skip them

Wait until your email is verified

The site’s administration requires you to mention your gender, name, a person you are looking for, birthday, email, and password. Then, you are supposed to answer around 20 questions about you as a new member and your preferred partner. Once you mention your login details, you can either answer these questions or skip them. This process will take you less than 8-10 minutes.

Once you are ready, you can verify your email to assure that you are a real person (or you can skip this step, but keep in mind that all validated members get access to more extended search and use communication tools after ID verification).

Then, you will be offered to upload a nice photo or several ones. First, you can enjoy a number of free services. However, if you want to use more advanced search filters and view more photos on the site, you should purchase more credits to use such features.

➤ Get 30 Free Credits

How to avoid fake profiles and bots

All Eastern Honeys dating reviews recommend making sure you know how to avoid bots and fake profiles when looking for girls from other countries, and this review is not an exception.

After you join EasternHoneys, use these tips:

Require more photos. If there is only one picture, the profile is probably a fake one, according to EasternHoneys reviews.

If there is only one picture, the profile is probably a fake one, according to EasternHoneys reviews. When you feel like you are talking to a bot (get repeated messages or messages that don’t answer your questions), we recommend inviting this person to a Live Chat with you before a personal meeting.

with you before a personal meeting. All foreign men must know that they should never click on external links sent by single women on the site.

3 Important tips for profile pictures

The reviews for Eastern Honeys claim that you are recommended to use such pieces of advice when you upload your photos on the site:

To show you are not a fake to other users, we recommend uploading several photos (4-5).

Utilize a variety of those photos. For instance, add a photo where you are during your hobby or favorite activity, the one that shows your full body.

Avoid posting pictures with bad lighting and mind the background of your photo.

Making contact on EasternHoneys

If you wonder “How does Eastern Honeys work?” or the way to make contact, you should read these main aspects of this service:

Reading messages is free, but actually the communication tools are paid on the site

Winking to other members on this dating platform is free

You can always attach videos and photos to your mails

Utilize your credits on EasternHoneys website to request personal contact data

Order doorstep flowers delivery if you want to impress your Asian beauty when you visit site

There is a chatroom to enjoy communication after ID verification on the site

You can always ask customer support for help you if you have any questions on using the EH international dating website

You can always send messages to the users of Eastern Honeys website. To continue chatting, you can search for previous conversations with a specific member on the “Messages” tab. There is a “Chat” button under the photo of each Eastern Honeys member which you will see when you visit the site.

Reading messages is free, but if you want to send a chat message, it will cost 2 credits per 1 minute in the chat room. To make the conversation more interesting and fun, you can send stickers.

As we’ve already said, this website is one of the top sites where reading mails is completely free. Just go to the specific profile page of the user & find the mail icon there to send mails. Note that messages and mails stay in your inbox for 1 month after the final message was delivered.

Once you Eastern Honeys login, you can always contact the customer support team to get answers to all your questions. This feature is free and easy to use when you visit a site.

EasternHoneys profile quality

According to customer reviews of Eastern Honeys, these facts about profile quality are essential to know:

Everyone can access the profile page when they visit site

Verify your ID and get the “Verified Member” status

Viewing profile photos is free on the site

The site features detailed profile data

Editing your profile data is available at any time

Everyone can view profile pictures for free

All the profiles on the site are not too much detailed

Tips on what to write on your bio

According to reviews for Eastern Honeys dating, these tips are important to keep in mind composing your bio:

Try to make your bio as catchy as possible to draw the attention of potential girlfriends on the site

as possible to draw the attention of potential girlfriends on the site Add as many details as possible to ensure that your bio is not vague but interesting and fun to read for the people you want to attract to your profiles

as possible to ensure that your bio is not vague but interesting and fun to read for the people you want to attract to your profiles Use your sense of humor with wisdom, avoid hurting people

with wisdom, avoid hurting people Add the words that are easy to understand, avoid showing all your scientific vocabulary, if you have any

How can I delete my EasternHoneys account?

If you doubt whether Eastern Honeys is legit or just want to delete it, the bad news is that you cannot do it by yourself. The administration of the website deprived you of such an opportunity to prevent deleting the profiles based on possible negative emotions.

However, you can delete all the data, just visit the “Settings” block from your profile and erase all info you want. If you do not utilize your profile for a long time, the moderators will mark your account as “Inactive” and delete it by themselves. Meaning, you will almost have to do nothing to erase your profile.

Editor’s conclusion

“We recommend Eastern Honeys dating site for those men who are looking for Eastern ladies to communicate and have fun with. This service is ideal and totally worth using for Western men who value the simplicity of usage, huge user base, efficient security algorithms, and a wide range of services.”

David Wygant

One of the leading dating experts and a professional coach with more than 20 years of experience.

➤ Visit EasternHoneys

General questions

Is EasternHoneys available worldwide?

It doesn’t matter where you live. You can utilize the service wherever and whenever you wish, according to Eastern Honeys peer reviews.

How can I register on EasternHoneys?

According to Eastern Honeys sign-up process, the registration process will take you less than 8-10 minutes. All you need to do is specify your preferences about the type of girl you are looking for in the questionnaire and your personal info like name, gender, birth date, email, and password.

Is your phone number required for signing up at EasternHoneys?

No, there is no need to mention your phone number when you register on the website. Your email is just enough for administrators to verify your identity.

How do I verify my email?

When you mention your email during the process of registration, you will get a verification link delivered to your email. All you need to do is click on it and you are a member.

Do your EasternHoneys profile pictures and/or profile information show up in Google search results?

No, all your profile data is confidential unless you tell all your friends and relatives that you utilize the service by yourself. The website guarantees your total security and never shows your profile data in Google Search Results.

Who can view your pictures on EasternHoneys?

According to Eastern Honeys dating site reviews, anyone can view the photos of the users of the website. There are no limits in watching them but a user must pay to send a photo or video.

How can I message someone?

If you want to message someone, you can do it through a chat box or mail. Just select a person you want to contact and there you go! The more you want to communicate, the more credits you will need, however.

Can you try EasternHoneys for free?

Yes, you can. There are several services that are free of charge for people who utilize the website for the first time. However, if you want to communicate more, you will have to purchase a credit package.

Can you erase your personal data on EasternHoneys?

Yes, you can always delete your personal sensitive data whenever you think or feel it is important to do.

Alternative sites in other regions

# Site Region 1 TheLuckyDate Worldwide 2 JollyRomance Slavic countries 3 AsianMelodies Asian countries 4 AmourFactory Eastern European countries 5 UkraineBride4you Slavic countries

Reviewed by gobrides.net