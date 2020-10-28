Elevate Your Skin Care With Míage

Skin care is self care, and you deserve the best. With the ability to leave the house for a spa day stripped away, you can now bring the luxury of a spa into your own home thanks to Míage.

Unlike other luxury brands, Míage implores us to ascend beyond the self-doubting trope “anti-aging” and “turning back time.” They believe in transformative skincare that is in complete support and celebration of the present you.

What makes them so different from the other opulent La Mer’s of the world?

Míage is the first luxury skincare line to blend isotonic nutrient delivery, human stem cell science, and micro-molecule formulas. However, Míage is not only modern in its formulas, but also in its philosophy: skincare that asks us to stop looking to the past for our optimum complexion.

How do they do it? Míage is the first skincare line to entirely forgo water and implement the life-giving capabilities of isotonic La Milpa cactus juice and micro-molecule nutrient formulas instead.

In removing water from their formulas, Míage has not only made room for a richer and more active ingredient list, but it has also paved the way for a more deeply penetrating skincare product that is able to travel much further than the macro-molecule water-based products currently available.

Their La Milpa cacti are grown under the most precise conditions. Never touched by hand, they carefully extract the isotonic cactus juice and bottle it within hours to preserve all function.

This is the basis of their proprietary solution, which creates the ideal environment for stem cells to thrive and come alive.

Simply put, Míage is more than just luxury skincare, it’s opulent farm-to-skin ethos combined with scientific precision.

Give yourself the gift of better skin today.