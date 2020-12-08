Entrepreneur Roy Vanono Talks About His Formula For Success

by Romy Johnson

The highly competitive retail sector is transforming, and retailers are embracing eCommerce with equal zeal. Multinational retail corporations like Walmart and Target adapted to the digital transformation, giving their customers a choice to walk into a brick-and-mortar store or order online. Roy Vanono, founder-CEO of Middle East’s retail chain Jumbo Stock shared insights about the growing concept of physical and digital in an exclusive interview. Under Roy’s leadership, Jumbo Stock has become a leading chain of stores in the retail market across Israel. While Jumbo stock has a substantial brick and mortar presence, the brand has been tracking massive traffic online.

Here are the excerpts:

Q: Roy, you’ve managed to grow Jumbo Stock over the last five years. What is your brand’s focus?

Roy: Jumbo Stock is a retail chain that offers an extensive range of quality products; designed at affordable prices in different categories for the whole family. Our approach was, is, and shall always remain customer, focused.



Q: What is your growth plan as you look to grow further in the future?

Roy: We have a winning value proposition that has caught on with our customers. We provide quality designer products for every member of the family – including pets. And our products are competitively priced. We already have a robust digital presence, and given the current situation, we will continue to leverage digital mediums.



Q: What sets your chain apart from competitors in the busy retail segment?

Roy: The stores provide a unique shopping experience, which allows everyone to furnish and equip the home and enjoy a unique lifestyle in one place, along with creating a particular and tailored personal style. The point is to give customers free rein so that they can realize their dreams and customize their home and lifestyle as they see fit.



Q: Can you say there’s something for everyone at your locations across the country?

Roy: The stores offer a wide range of designer items, furniture, and home decoration, textiles and bedding, kitchen and household products, complementary products, and accessories for the bathroom. We also offer toys, games, and leisure for children and babies, camping gear, dog supplies, cleaning products, pharma supplies, and more. Customers can find everything they need under one roof. We also work tirelessly to expand our growing range of products and services.