BravoDate is a dating site used by men and women from different countries to find friendship, online communication, flirting, and online dating. Ladies on the platform are mostly from Eastern Europe, but you can always stumble upon females from other countries as well.

How good is Bravodate for dating? What does it have to impress experienced online daters and newbies, and for what price? What are its advantages and disadvantages, and is BravoDate a scam? Explore everything about the website in this BravoDate review.

👍Pros 👎Cons Discount for the first credits purchase Communication tools are paid. Flowers and presents delivery to add colors to online communication There’s no mobile app. Professional photos and real-life videos in ladies′ profiles Option to add photos in chat and letters Let’s Talks feature with conversation starters to use in chat Ability to request contacts and set up a real date

⌛ BravoDate In Short Facts

The site has an extensive database of Eastern European single ladies.

There’s a NewsFeed section that helps to monitor all the activity on Bravo Date.

The majority of female members have the “Validated” badge, which means they confirmed their personalities with ID.

There are no subscription plans, you decide yourself how much money to spend on the site’s services.

Every feature on BravoDate has a fixed price and is paid with credits.

A few free tools let new members explore the platform for no cost.

You can chat with ladies and see them on cam in real time.

BravoDate Sign Up

To use Bravodate.com, you need to register. The procedure is easy and takes only a few moments.

Indicate your gender, name, birthdate, valid email, and make up a strong password. After these simple steps, you’re already a Bravo Date member.

Still, you’ll be asked to pass a short questionnaire to complete your profile so that female members can learn more about your personality. Some questions of the quiz are:

“Have you ever met people online before?”

“What’s your goal on the website?

“What’s your field of work?”

“What are your favorite movie genres?”

After this, you’ll also be asked to share your preferences about the girl you desire to find on the platform. It includes age range and personality description.

The last step is to add a profile photo to your newly made profile. You can skip this stage and do it later. Mind that profiles without any picture usually get less attention on BravoDate.

Complete your registration by clicking the verification link you get in the email.

BravoDate services

Bravodate.com provides a wide range of features that make partner’s search more effective and fun, though the site is rather minimalist, and you won’t find lots of extras here. Let’s review all the services in detail.

Communication tools

There are a few ways to contact members on BravoDate:

💬Chat. There’s no dating website without a chat, and BravoDate isn’t an exception. Here, you can not only actually chat but also send stickers, photos, receive videos. If you don’t know what to write about, opt for the in-build Let’s talk feature. It provides you with a bunch of conversation starters to use, and you can also create your own templates.

There’s no dating website without a chat, and BravoDate isn’t an exception. Here, you can not only actually chat but also send stickers, photos, receive videos. If you don’t know what to write about, opt for the in-build Let’s talk feature. It provides you with a bunch of conversation starters to use, and you can also create your own templates. 💌Letters. This is a great tool for those who need more space and time to express themselves. You can attach your photos to a letter and receive photos and videos with letters from women.

This is a great tool for those who need more space and time to express themselves. You can attach your photos to a letter and receive photos and videos with letters from women. 💻Video chat. A great addition to simple chatting. Now, you can see your interlocutor live, though without sound. To reach members who don’t mind chatting with cam, head to the Search section and tick the “Live” box there.

A great addition to simple chatting. Now, you can see your interlocutor live, though without sound. To reach members who don’t mind chatting with cam, head to the Search section and tick the “Live” box there. 😉Likes and winks. These are your life-savers when you’re not ready to make contact but still want to show attention somehow and flirt.

Extra features

BravoDate also offers a few additional services to make online communication and dating more colorful.

🗞NewsFeed. This is almost the same Feed you’re used to scrolling on social media. Here, you get to know about all the updates members do and posts they share. It’s also a great way to explore new faces or see photos from your friends′ everyday life.

This is almost the same Feed you’re used to scrolling on social media. Here, you get to know about all the updates members do and posts they share. It’s also a great way to explore new faces or see photos from your friends′ everyday life. 😍People. Here, you explore all the female members in a fun and interactive way. You’re given random photos and asked either to “like” or “skip” them. Those you like will get notification about your interest and contact you back right away.

💐Flowers and presents delivery. If you want to bring your communication with a certain lady to a whole new level, you can order her some presents or flowers, and they will be promptly delivered to her place. The gifts′ selection includes various items: from roses and perfumes to expensive gadgets and bags.

📱Ability to request contacts and set up a date. In case you desire to meet your lady in real life or at least contact her some other way, request her contacts or ask for a real date.

BravoDate Costs and Prices

✅Free Features Paid Features Registration and profile creation Chatting and video chatting Surfing the platform Letters′ sending and opening Viewing ladies′ profiles and photos Sending stickers Sending likes and winks Watching ladies′ videos and private photos Opening the first mail from a woman Opening media in chat and letters Using the search Sending presents and flowers Exploring the People section Requesting contacts and setting up a date

As a new member, you can explore the platform for free. But to use it without limits and enjoy all the services it provides, you’ll need to purchase BravoDate credits. They’re sold in packs, so that you can get the one that fits your needs more:

$2.99 for 20 credits (only the first payment, then it’ll cost $9.99)

$19.99 for 50 credits

$44.99 for 125 credits

$69.99 for 250 credits

$149.99 for 750 credits

To understand the services′ cost, let’s name a few of them. For example, one minute of chat is 2 credits, sending the first letter to a particular member is 10 credits, and every following letter is 30 credits. Watching ladies on cam is 4 credits per minute, and opening videos in profiles is 50 credits.

So, is BravoDate real? This BravoDate.com review proves the site provides all the services that will help in partner’s or date’s search, the majority of female users on the platform have the “Validated” badge, and customer support is ready to solve any appearing issues. Obviously, Bravo Date is a real platform where genuine people seek connection. Give it a test yourself to find out how good it is at satisfying your own needs.

FAQ

Is BravoDate.com legit?

The majority of BravoDate reviews claim it’s a legit platform with genuine profiles. Moreover, almost all the female members on the site have the “Validate” badge, which means they provided their ID to confirm their personality.

Is BravoDate free?

Basic usage of the website is free. As a new member, you can surf the platform without limits, browse ladies′ profiles, send them winks and likes, add them to favorites, and explore the People section. For more action, you’ll need to purchase BravoDate credits.

What payment methods does BravoDate accept?

You can purchase credits on Bravo date with the help of your credit or debit card. Such major brands as VISA and MasterCard are accepted. For even easier payments, there’s an option to proceed with Google Pay.

How to delete my BravoDate account and cancel subscription?

If you’ve decided to stop your online dating or just make a pause in it, there are two options: to deactivate or delete your profile. Deactivation means your profile will be hidden from other members, and you won’t get any notifications, but you can always reactivate it if you wish to get back to the search. For deactivation, head to your profile setting and click the “Deactivate profile” button. Provide an email to confirm the action.

If you desire to permanently delete your account, contact customer support.

Does BravoDate have an app?

No, unfortunately, there’s no Bravo Date application to download from App Store or Google Play. But the website has a responsive and effective mobile version that operates smoothly on all devices and has the same pool of services the desktop version does.