Exipure Reviews: Tropical Ingredients That Work for Weight Loss?

The percentage of overweight or obese adults continues to rise every single day with no end in sight. Poor diet, laziness, and long, unscheduled working hours all contribute to excess weight and nearly 40% of adults are considered overweight. Once you consider that stress, inflammation, lack of exercise, and hormone imbalances can all contribute to weight gain, weight loss may seem impossible. This is why so many people need all-natural, safe nutritional supplements to help them optimize their health and wellness.

One of the newest, yet promising weight loss supplements to combat obesity is a supplement called Exipure. It claims to support healthy weight loss by directly addressing what it considers to be the root cause of obesity. According to the manufacturer, you can shed pounds of unwanted fat by simply adding Exipure to your diet along with a reasonably healthy diet and exercise habits.

The formula is based on several peer-reviewed studies that concluded that low levels of brown adipose tissue, or BAT is the most common factor behind every overweight man or women. By addressing this problem, Exipure promises to help you lose weight without the need for dangerous prescription drugs or unnecessary surgical procedures.

In our Exipure review, we’ll explain everything you need to know about this potentially game-changing weight loss supplement.

What is Exipure?

Exipure is an all-natural weight loss supplement in capsule form that works to burn more calories by increasing the amount of brown adipose tissue (BAT) in your body. Exipure claims the root cause of weight gain and obesity is because of low BAT levels. The goal of Exipure is to target low adipose tissue levels, restore normal BAT levels, and to ultimately help you lose weight.

The relation between BAT and weight loss is backed by science too. According to several studies, low BAT levels may trigger unwanted fat gain and obesity. In a study published in the NCBI, higher bat levels were associated with healthy weight. This is why Exipure claims that brown adipose tissue can burn up to 300x more calories in your body than normal fat tissue.

How Does Exipure Work?

It’s true that there is no magic pill or wand that can help you lose weight overnight.

In order for you to lose weight, you need to maintain a caloric deficit until you reach your desired weight. This requires you diet and exercise and follow other healthy habits, otherwise you won’t maintain a caloric deficit.

Exipure helps to boost your caloric deficit by increasing levels of BAT in your body. The manufacturer claims BAT can burn up to 300x more calories than regular fat tissue, which increases the caloric deficit – ultimately helping you lose weight faster.

Exipure promotes their all natural formula of herbal extracts can improve brown adipose tissue, although they are not very transparent as to how exactly it works. However, they claim these ingredients are still backed by science.

What is Brown Adipose Tissue?

Brown adipose tissue, often referred to as just BAT, is a special type of fat that is activated when you are exposed to cold. BAT helps produce heat to help you maintain your internal core temperature when you get cold.

Studies have found that in order to produce heat, BAT uses regular body fat for fuel. Regular exercise can also activate BAT by stimulating the production of hormones that influence their function. This is just another reason that regular exercise is important for your overall health and weight.

Exipure is specifically designed to activate BAT in your body and to help your body create more BAT. Doing so can significantly enhance your body’s ability to burn fat to create your heat to maintain your core temperature. This simple, yet effective process can support healthy weight loss without having to spend hours on a treadmill or going on a restrictive diet.

Ingredients in Exipure

As previously mentioned, Exipure contains eight natural ingredients designed to raise your BAT levels. Although the manufacturer doesn’t explain exactly how these ingredients work, it does claim to be the only formula to be able to achieve such results.

The official Exipure.com website showcases the eight ingredients in the brown fat boosting weight loss supplement and they are:

Perilla: Perilla is known to support digestion, help reduce stress levels, fight allergies, and reduce inflammation throughout the body. Studies, particularly animal studies, have found that perilla can improve body composition by activating BAT in the body.

Holy Basil: Holy bail is native to Southeast Asia that helps your body respond to physical and mental stress. It also is said to support healthier blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

Amur Cork Bark: Amur cork bark can lower anxiety and stress, support cognition, fights osteoporosis, and lowers the risk for prostate issues. It is also said to fight cortisol production, which contributes to weight gain.

White Korean Ginseng: White Korean Ginseng is commonly used to improve overall health however new studies suggest it may support weight loss. In one recent study, White Korean Ginseng activated BAT, altered fat formation, and inhibited fat absorption.

Propolis: Propolis is an organic compound produced by bees. It is said to have anti-inflammatory, antiviral, and anti-bacterial effects. It may also inhibit fat absorption and have laxative like effects.

Kuzdu: Kuzdu is a plant that is native to various countries across Asia. Studies have found it may protect the heart, fight headaches, reduce inflammation, and enhance liver function.

Oleuropein: Oleuropein is a polyphenol compound that is primarily found in olive oil. In several studies, it has demonstrated an ability to reduce the risk of obesity by lowering body fat, inhibiting weight gain, and activating BAT levels.

Quercetin: Quercetin is a common flavonoid that has been clinically proven to support healthier body composition by inhibiting fat accumulation and promoting fat cell death. It is also known to have powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits as well.

How Much Weight Can I Lose with Exipure?

If you browse the official website of Exipure, then you’ll find a number of testimonials from Exipure customers. Although there are dozens of testimonials, here are a few found on the official website:

One woman named Cassie, claims to have lost upwards of 40lbs in “no time” while she took Exipure. She claims she lost 4 dress sizes in a short period of time and will continue to lose weight until she reaches her goal.

A second customer named Lauren claims she lost 35lbs while using Exipure. She says she has much higher energy levels and feels amazing. She said she no longer has stress or anxiety when she goes out in public.

Finally, a third customer named Zach reportedly lost 26lbs after using Exipure. He even claims to be fitter in his 40s than he was in his 30s. He said he continues to use Exipure while he attempts to reach his weight loss goal.

These are just a few of many of the Exipure testimonials found on the official website. The makers claim that the Exipure formula was based on a “tropical loophole” that can dissolve fat overnight. In reality, Exipure works by activating BAT levels, which can support healthy weight loss without causing any nasty side effects.

Potential Side Effects of Exipure

The manufacturer of Exipure claims not only is their product effective – it is very safe as well. This is why as of the publication of this review, there are zero reports of any serious adverse side effects or reactions while taking Exipure.

This is not to say that Exipure cannot cause any side effects. Any supplement can cause stomach issues, nausea, headaches, or other minor side effects – often during the first few days of use. However, Exipure is predominately tolerated very well and it is unlikely that you experience any side effects if you are an otherwise, healthy adult.

Exipure is only recommended for adults over the age of 18 though. If you are under the age of 18, then it is recommended you avoid taking Exipure. Likewise, it is not recommended for use in pregnant or nursing mothers as well because the potential risks are unknown.

Finally, if you are taking a serious prescription medication or have a serious medical condition, then Exipure is not recommended before consulting a medical professional. He or she can tell you whether or not Exipure is right for you.

In general, if you are an otherwise healthy adult, then Exipure is a very safe, effective weight loss supplement. It is completely free of stimulants, dangerous ingredients, or artificial ingredients, which only adds to the safety of the product. While it is unlikely you experience any negative side effects while taking Exipure, you should still consult your doctor in the event you are unsure whether or not Exipure is right for you.

Exipure Pricing

If you’re ready to purchase the #1 weight loss supplement, then you can purchase Exipure directly from the official website. It starts out at $59 per bottle but quickly drops to as low as $39 per bottle on multiple bottle orders.

Here is how the official pricing works according to the official website:

1 bottle: $59.95 + $9.95 shipping

3 bottles: $147 + $9.95 shipping w/ two free bonuses

6 bottles: $234 + free shipping w/ two free bonuses

Exipure Money Back Guarantee

No matter which package you select, the manufacturer of Exipure offers all customers a 180-day money back guarantee. If for any reason you are not happy with your results while taking Exipure, then you can return your bottles within 180 days to receive a full refund on your purchase.

To receive a refund, you need to contact the manufacturer within the 180 day span. You can do so vis the following methods:

Email: contact@exipure.com

Phone (United States): 1-800-390-6035

Phone (International): 1-208-345-4245

Additional Exipure Products

Every 3 or 6 bottle package of Exipure comes with two free bonuses, designed to further support your weight loss goals. These two bonuses include:

Renew You – This eBook helps teach you how to eliminate stress, calm your mind, and how to restore your self-confidence. You can start putting these techniques to practice from day one to improve your overall mental health, which will only further support your physical health.

1-Day Kickstart Detox: This eBook instructs you on how to cleanse, detox, and flush your body by using 20 individual tea recipes from everyday ingredients. It is perfect to use right as you begin taking Exipure so that you can get off on the right foot when beginning your weight loss journey.

In addition to these two bonuses, you will see that Exipure offers a special deal by purchasing an additional 9 bottles of Exipure at extremely discounted prices because the product tends to sell out quickly. They recommend purchasing this package to ensure you have all the Exipure you need to reach your weight loss goals.

They also sell a “wellness box”, which is a group of five supplements designed to support various aspects of your health. These products include Immune Boost, MCT Oil Pure, Deep Sleep 20, Ultra Collagen Complex, and BioBalance Probiotic. All five of these ingredients support various aspects of your health and can help complement Exipure nicely. Purchasing these products is completely optional however.

Final Thoughts on Using Exipure

Exipure is one of the most powerful weight loss supplements already on the market – with thousands of satisfied customers from all over the world. If you’re looking for a real, proven solution to help you lose weight, then there’s simply no better product right now than Exipure to help you achieve your goals.

Exipure is based on the proven science of brown adipose tissue, or BAT, which helps burn off fat quickly to produce heat and in turn, helps support weight loss. Exipure is one of the only supplements that can help activate BAT in order to help you lose weight.

Exipure is available directly from the official website at Exipure.com. If you’re ready to finally slim down, get healthier, and want to get the body you’ve always wanted, then you need to visit the official website and order your bottles of Exipure today before supplies run out!

