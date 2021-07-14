Every business hopes to make a mark on its industry and become a notable brand. Standing out among your competitors can be a challenge, given the number of options today for brands to market themselves in the digital world. Qiwi Corp is responsible for releasing the first CBG pre-roll cigarette on the market, and its innovation extends to its marketing as well. As a brand, they understand what it takes to stand out in an industry, and here, the founder of Qiwi Corp, Joshua Gomez, shares his top three branding tips.

Raise your voice

According to Joshua Gomez, as a brand, the most critical asset that you have is your voice. Building your brand’s voice is one of the first steps you should take before you start marketing online. A brand that has a consistent and relatable voice will help you to build a loyal following and stand out among competitors. When deciding on your brand’s tone, it helps to examine who you are marketing to and how best to appeal to them.

Stick to a theme

A striking way to keep your social media pages looking streamlined and professional is to take advantage of the themes that each platform has to offer. Joshua Gomez advises that keeping color backgrounds within the same palette will help you subtly build a connection across each platform that your brand uses. Sticking with the same filters for each image you share as a brand is another easy way to keep your brand’s aesthetics consistent.

Have a schedule

Brands that release content such as live streams and Q&As regularly and in a timely manner will find it easier to build a following. As per Joshua Gomez, a posting routine shows reliability which can be reassuring for prospective clients. If you can show that as a brand, you can stick to a routine and provide your audience with regular and compelling content, you are more likely to build a dedicated following.

No matter what industry your brand exists within, finding a way to stand out can feel like a challenge. According to Qiwi Corp founder Joshua Gomez, if you put in the time to create a compelling and engaging brand image, it’s a challenge that your brand will be able to live up to.