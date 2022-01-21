Filipino women are among the top most desirable partners for American men, and it’s not surprising considering how many attractive qualities they have. However, it’s also not very easy to meet Filipino singles when you live in a completely different part of the world.

This is why Filipino dating sites in USA exist. But how do you choose the best one from the variety of American Filipino dating sites available right now? If you’re feeling a little lost at the variety of Filipino women dating services, we’ve got you covered. Here are the 5 best dating sites to meet Filipino women plus some constructive tips on how to succeed in your online dating adventure.

Filipino dating site reviews: What to expect

As a man living in the 21st century, we have no doubts that you have some experience with online dating. However, you may not have tried international dating before or looked for a lifelong partner. This is why it’s important not to blindly trust the site’s claims or success stories and instead pay attention to other things. Here are our detailed reviews of the 5 best Filipino dating sites.

EasternHoneys: Best for long-term dating with Filipino women

Audience

In terms of the audience, EasternHoneys may be the largest Filipino dating site. Still, there are plenty of other Asian women to meet there as well.

Communication features

You can contact other members of EasternHoneys by:

Liking their profiles

Sending messages

Sending letters via mail

Exchanging photos

Sending gifts

Requesting contact information

Setting up a date

The two latter contact options are only available after you’ve spent some time communicating with a particular member.

Registration

Signing up for EasternHoneys doesn’t take more than 5 minutes. You cannot sign up using your Facebook account or another social media profile—you’ll have to use your email only. The site will ask not only the usual online dating questions about your age and gender, but also about your dating goals and preferences. This is done to connect you to the most suitable members afterwards.

Interface & mobile

The interface of EasternHoneys is pretty straightforward and allows you to easily access any desired feature. Your activity center with messages and notifications is located on the right. The main site menu, where you can discover other members, is located on top of the page.

This is where you can also find the search feature. It’s very detailed and allows you to look for women based on a variety of parameters, from their level of education to their city. So if you specifically want to meet women from Davao City or Quezon City, you can easily do it via search.

EasternHoneys does not have a mobile app, but you can successfully use a mobile browser version of the site on any smartphone or tablet.

Prices

EasternHoneys is a site that offers a free membership. However, free members of the site can’t do much in terms of meeting the women, which is why they will need credits sooner or later. Credits can be spent on messaging, gifts, and other features. You can buy credits in several packages:

50 credits for $19.99

125 credits for $44.99

250 credits for $69.99

750 credits for $149.99

Pros & cons

Pros:

Most women are looking for a serious relationship

Virtually no fake user profiles

A brand-new streaming feature

You can easily control your spending with credits

Cons:

There are no mobile apps

You need to be a Premium member to message others

What is included in the membership?

Once you sign up, you get a basic profile. With it, you can:

Follow other members

Like them

Send winks

For everything else, you will need credits.

CuteAsianWoman: Best for flirting with Filipino girls online

Audience

As you can guess from the name, CuteAsianWoman is a dating site designed to meet women from all of Asia. So while it has an impressive audience of Filipino singles, it has a lot more women from other Asian countries to meet as well.

Communication features

Compared to traditional dating sites, where you will usually find just a couple of communication tools, CuteAsianWoman offers significantly more advanced features to contact the women who caught your attention. Specifically, you can:

Add someone to favorites

Say hi

Send a virtual gift

Start a chat

Send a letter

Make a phone call

Start a video chat

Send a physical gift

Registration

Before you can create your account on CuteAsianWoman, you need to answer a set of questions about your intentions on the site. Then you will be asked some standard dating site questions, such as your birthdate and your name, and then you can begin exploring the website.

Interface & mobile

CuteAsianWoman has an eye-catching design, but you will have no problem finding the desired menu item even if it’s your first time visiting the site. Your activity menu is located on the right: there you can find your text and video messages, new requests, and so on. The search tab and your profile controls are located in the top right part of the page.

Unlike many other dating site platforms, CuteAsianWoman has its own mobile app that you can download by following the link next to your profile link on the top of the page.

Prices

Sooner or later, you will find yourself needing credits to communicate with the female users of CuteAsianWoman. These are the credit prices offered by the site:

2 credits for $15.99

16 credits for $96

100 credits for $399

Pros & cons

Pros:

Thousands of Filipino members

Lots of communication tools to choose from

Little to no inactive accounts

Mobile apps available for both platforms

Cons:

A typical dating profile is not very detailed

You cannot sign up using your social media site profile

What is included in the membership

On CuteAsianWoman, you get basic profile browsing and a few other features as a free member. For everything else, you will need either credits or a Premium membership. Luckily, it’s included with a purchase of credits. As a Premium member, you can:

Chat with new free members

Browse full member profiles

Get bonus points to send first letters

Get a quick response from customer care

AsianMelodies: Best for finding a life partner from the Philippines

Audience

AsianMelodies is a dating service for meeting women from dozens of Asian countries. It’s not exclusively for meeting Filipino members, but you can still get to know plenty of gorgeous Filipino women there.

Communication features

You can show interest in your potential matches on AsianMelodies by:

Sending them a wink

Liking their profile

Sending them a letter

Starting a chat

Sending a chat sticker or a photo

Sending a gift

Setting up a real-life date

Registration

Signing up for the AsianMelodies doesn’t take longer than creating an account on an average dating website. You need to fill out a standard online dating form with your age, name, and email. Then the site will ask you to answer a few more questions about the kind of woman you want to meet and the type of relationship you want. This will help you find your perfect match faster.

Interface & mobile

The interface of AsianMelodies is not overcrowded with links and graphics, so you can easily find what you are looking for. The two main points of interest for you are the top menu, where you can find the search feature, explore the members of the site, and buy new credits, and the right-side menu, where you review your messages and other site activity.

AsianMelodies does not have its own dating app. However, there is a mobile version of the site that has pretty much the same functionality as the desktop version and can be used on any portable device.

Prices

Like several other Filipino dating sites, AsianMelodies works on a credit basis. It means that you need credits to access the most important site features, including messaging. The available credit packages include:

50 credits—$19.99

125 credits—$44.99

250 credits—$69.99

750 credits—$149.99

Pros & cons

Pros:

Even free members browse photos in full

Lots of women online at any time

Virtually no fake and inactive accounts

Convenient mobile version of the site

Cons:

Women rarely reach out first

Relatively few single Filipina women to meet

What is included in the membership

There is no premium membership option on AsianMelodies. As a free user, you can:

View member profiles

Follow other users

Send winks to them

FindAsianBeauty: Best for men who prefer the women to make the first move

Audience

FindAsianBeauty is one of the most popular websites for meeting Asian singles, but it has thousands of female Filipino members as well, so there is a pretty good chance of meeting your ideal lady there.

Communication features

FindAsianBeauty offers a comprehensive variety of communication tools for all stages of online dating. You can contact the women using the following features:

Favorites

Chat

Mail

Virtual gifts

Phone calls

Video chats

Physical gifts

Registration

Signing up for FindAsianBeauty takes just a couple of moments of your time. The site only asks for the most basic online dating data, such as your location and birthdate, and you will be able to fill out your profile later.

Interface & mobile

The site interface is crisp and modern even though it contains plenty of links and visual accents. Still, we are confident that you will easily find links to your messages, search, random user profiles, and anything you may need, even if it’s your first time there.

To make it more convenient for the members to use the site on mobile devices, FindAsianBeauty has both iOS and Android apps available for free. You can find the app links near your profile name in the top right corner.

Prices

FindAsianBeauty functions on credits: you purchase credits in packages and then spend them on communication features such as chat, letters, and video chat. There are three credit packages available at the moment:

2 credits for $15.99

16 credits for $96

100 credits for $399

Pros & cons

Pros:

Big audience of single Filipinas

Women often reach out first

Mobile apps are available for both platforms

Lots of communication tools to choose from

Cons:

Credits don’t last you long

Not all female profiles are very detailed

What is included in the membership

With your purchase of credits, you also get a Premium membership, which is normally worth $9.99. Premium users on FindAsianBeauty can take advantage of the following features:

Browse all profiles and photos without limits

Receive bonus points to send love letters

Contact new members for free

Get priority customer care

TheLuckyDate: Best for online dating on the go

Audience

TheLuckyDate is an international dating site. So while there are lots of Filipino members to meet, the audience of the site is not limited to them and there are countless other nationalities you can get to know there.

Communication features

Our impression of TheLuckyDate is that it feels much more like an app than a site. This is why the range of communication features it offers is not as big as on other Filipino dating sites. You can communicate with other members by:

Adding them to favorites

Liking the profile

Sending a message

Starting a chat

Registration

Creating an account on TheLuckyDate won’t take you more than a minute. The site will only ask you for your name, date of birth, and email. You will need to confirm your email address, but you can do it later at a more convenient time.

Interface & mobile

As we’ve mentioned earlier, the interface of TheLuckyDate is very similar to any popular dating app you’ve used before. This is probably why there is no standalone app you can download. We’ve also found that the interface of TheLuckyDate is incredibly straightforward, and even first-time users will easily get the hang of the site.

Prices

TheLuckyDate lets you get a taste of the site with a trial version and bonus credits, but after you run out of those, you can choose one of the following credit packages to continue talking to the women and using other paid features offered by the site:

5,000 credits for $19.99

25,000 credits for $44.99

75,000 credits for $149.99

Pros & cons

Pros:

Easy and quick registration

Very convenient interface

The credit system allows you to control your expenses

Most profiles are pretty detailed

Cons:

Premium members don’t stand out in the search

The search is very basic

What is included in the membership

As a standard member of TheLuckyDate, you can:

Use search

View women’s profiles and photos

Add them to the star list

Filipino women dating tips: How to succeed when dating online

When you meet someone on a dating app or site, you see only the woman in the photograph. But how to go from the time you visit a popular dating site to getting a Filipino girlfriend or even Filipino brides for marriage? These are the 10 tips that will help you succeed with other site users when dating online.

Keep your options broad at first. The most popular dating app or site can have thousands of single Filipino women, and many of them can fit your description of a perfect partner. This is why it’s important to communicate with several girls at once and not become fixated on just one. That way, if things don’t work out with one lady, you can always move on to the next one. Don’t underestimate the importance of your own profile. In most cases, the women will use search to locate potential matches. And they won’t spend much time on a profile that doesn’t have a lot of interesting personal information or a decent profile photo. This is why it’s always better to spend an extra 10 to 20 minutes filling out your profile to make it more appealing. Let your intentions and feelings be known. Once you find a mutual match and feel a connection, it’s essential not to let it disappear over uncertainty. Of course, you don’t need to make declarations of love after a week of talking online, but you also don’t need to just continue talking as friends if you feel like there can be more between you two. Make your conversation partner feel special. A romantic success story starts with romantic actions. As a man in a budding relationship, you need to take the upper hand. Of course, there may not be as many ways to be romantic when thousands of miles separate you, but you can still try. For example, many sites allow you to send gifts and flowers to women despite the distance. Let your chats be the best part of her day. When talking to a Filipino girl with serious intentions, it’s important to make your conversations regular. Take the time difference into account, but also try to meet online for chats, phone calls, and video calls every day at the same time. After a short while, she is going to look forward to them more than anything in the world. Show a real interest in her inner world. Men are first and foremost attracted to the woman’s looks, and that’s just a fact. Women understand that and accept that. However, they want to know that there is more between you than just passion. Make sure to ask questions and genuinely listen to the answers to show that you care about who she is as a person. Focus on your similarities, not differences. Growing up and living in completely different environments and cultures likely means that you and your Filipino lady have less in common than you would with a local woman. But it doesn’t mean that your relationship cannot be successful. Simply pay more attention to what you have in common than what separates you. Don’t give women false hopes. Women from the Philippines find it easy to trust men because they want to build long-term, trust-filled relationships. This is why they can just as easily have their hearts broken by men who lead them on. If you don’t feel strongly about this particular woman, or if you are not looking for anything serious at the moment, it’s always best to let the lady know. Don’t compare her to other women you know. Jealousy is not a signature personality trait of Filipino girls because these women are confident and secure. However, they also don’t want to hear about the women who came before them in a romantic context. Don’t put additional strain on your relationship by mentioning other females to your current partner. Become the leader in your relationship. Filipino women are surprisingly traditional. They are very happy with the man having all the reins in a relationship. This is why you shouldn’t expect your online Filipino girlfriend to be the first one to visit you. If you want the relationship to progress, you will need to be the one to move it forward.

FAQ

What is the best Filipino dating site to join right now?

That depends on what you expect from a dating service, your anticipated budget, the kind of women you want to meet, whether you are planning to use the mobile version of the site, and so on. In our opinion, a good online dating service needs to have it all, and we have found the EasternHoneys dating site to possess every feature we are looking for when dating online.

Are there any free online dating sites for meeting Filipino girls?

There is definitely such a thing as free dating sites, and some of them even have a sizable audience of single Filipino girls. However, a free site is never the best place for meeting your perfect match. Free users on those sites tend to sometimes demonstrate the worst aspects of human behavior. Whereas, when they invest in a paid membership, they take their dating experience more seriously.

Are a lot of Filipino women on online dating sites married?

Definitely not! In fact, when you join one of the popular dating sites with lots of Filipino women, you will find that most of them are unmarried and have never been. Sure, there are always some Filipino ladies who have been married before, and some of them even have kids from those marriages, but there are no active members of dating apps and sites who are still married since that would be considered a fraud.

Why do so many Filipino singles don’t want to date Filipino men?

If you ask a Filipino girl on a dating site why she’s not currently in a relationship with a local man, she will likely give one of the several answers. Some women find that Filipino guys have commitment issues. Others consider them to be unwilling to provide for the family. And for some Filipino singles, a Filipino man simply doesn’t make an ideal partner, no matter how hard they try.

Is there usually a language barrier with Filipino women on a dating website?

Not at all! The Philippines is one of the few countries in Asia where English is spoken nearly as much as the native language. So when you are joining Filipino dating websites and talking to Filipino ladies, you shouldn’t run into any communication difficulties at all. And just in case, the absolute majority of dating sites offer message translation services to their members.