The popularity of beautiful Filipino women is completely understandable, as you can hardly find a more loyal, attractive, and kinder woman than a Filipino girl. Filipino ladies are arguably the most popular kind of Asian women for Western men and the most coveted women from all around the world, at least according to the K-1 visa statistics in the US. However, it’s not that easy to meet a Filipina woman if you don’t live in the Philippines or visit it often, but online dating is the perfect solution to this problem. Together with our guest expert Leonora Marks, we have prepared the top 6 of Filipino dating sites:

Prepared by Leonora Marks.

Best Filipino dating websites for meeting pretty Filipino women: Key features, prices & special offers

We probably don’t need to convince you how convenient and effective Filipino island dating sites are when it comes to meeting Philippines single women. We’ve even listed the top Filipino dating sites that are worthy of your time. Now let’s see in detail what each of these sites has got to offer.

⭐️EasternHoneys⭐️ — Dating Filipino Women Made Easy

Visits today 📲 23,787 Number of girls 👩🏻 90k+ Customer support 💬 Email Price 💸 $2.99

🔥Special offer🔥: Get 20 bonus credits after signing up

What makes EasternHoneys stand out?

EasternHoneys is one of the best Filipino dating websites out there, and it surely has a lot to offer to its members. Here are the three things that will turn you into a loyal fan of this site:

The Newsfeed feature gives you a glimpse into the women’s personal lives.

There is a Streams feature, where you can watch pretty Filipino women in real time.

The gift and flower delivery feature allows you to stand out from the rest of the guys.

Communication features offered by EasternHoneys

EasternHoneys offers a comprehensive selection of communication features that will easily fit any relationship stage and type of relationship. Here is what you can do as a member of EasternHoneys:

Send letters

Communicate in chats

Exchange photos and videos

Like and follow profiles

Request contact information of the women

Prices

EasternHoneys is a credit-based dating website, meaning you can explore the site for free and even use some of the communication features, such as winks and likes, without paying anything. However, credits are needed to use the more advanced features such as chat and mail.

20 credits for $9.99

125 credits for $44.99

750 credits for $149.99

You can find all the prices on the credit buying page. For example, chat costs 2 credits per minute, sending a chat sticker costs 5 credits, and opening a letter is 10 credits.

Customer support

EasternHoneys has a detailed FAQ section that answers most of the questions you may have about the site, its features, and costs. If you have a different question or request, you can always contact the support team by sending a letter to their official support email account.

⭐️TheLuckyDate⭐️ — An App-Like Filipino Women Dating Site

Visits today 📲 18,920 Number of girls 👩🏻 55k+ Customer support 💬 Email Price 💸 $2.99

🔥Special offer🔥: Get your first 2,000 credits to spend on communication for just $2.99

What makes TheLuckyDate stand out?

If you’re looking for an app-like experience with Filipino dating sites, TheLuckyDate is as close as you can get to an app without downloading anything to your smartphone. This service is not bloated with unnecessary features like some online Philippines dating websites and lets you get straight to getting to know Filipina single women, and that’s what we like about it.

Communication features offered by TheLuckyDate

TheLuckyDate provides the bare minimum of communication features needed to get the first impression about a Filipino girl or develop a relationship. As a member of TheLuckyDate, you can:

Like the profile

Add the profile to your favorites

Send a message via chat

Prices

It doesn’t cost anything to sign up for TheLuckyDate Filipino women dating site. You can also browse the profiles and even like them and add them to favorites without paying a single cent. However, you’ll need to pay in credits if you want to use the most important feature of the site, which is chatting. Credits are available in several packages:

5,000 credits for $19.99

25,000 credits for $44.99

75,000 credits for $149.99

Customer support

TheLuckyDate does not have a FAQ section or a dating guide, but that’s understandable given how few features this Philipino dating site has. However, there is a contact email address and even a mailing address, where you can send your comments, questions, and requests.

⭐️DateNiceAsian⭐️ — Meet Filipino Women With Confidence

Visits today 📲 22,539 Number of girls 👩🏻 77k+ Customer support 💬 Email, live chat Price 💸 $3.99

🔥Special offer🔥: Get your first 2 credits for only $3.99

What makes DateNiceAsian stand out?

DateNiceAsian is a modern, reputable dating site with Filipino singles. Here are the three biggest reasons to check it out:

DateNiceAsian has a great desktop and mobile browser version, as well as a mobile app.

Most female profiles on the site are verified and belong to 100% real women.

There are frequent bonuses and promotions for different holidays and seasons.

Communication features offered by DateNiceAsian

DateNiceAsian gives you an opportunity to communicate online as effectively as you can do it in real life. Here are the 5 most popular communication tools you can use:

Chat

Mail

CamShare

Phone calls

Flower & gift delivery service

Prices

The DateNiceAsian Filipino women dating site works on a credit basis, which means you will need to pay for most communication features available on the site. You can buy credits in several different packages:

First 2 credits for $3.99

2 credits for $15.99

16 credits for $96

100 credits for $399

You can find the prices for the main features when buying credits. For instance, reading and sending a letter is 1 credit each, live chat costs 0.5 credits for 5 minutes, and phone calls are 1 credit per 1 minute.

Customer support

DateNiceAsian has multiple channels for providing customer support. Whenever you have a question that is not answered in the site’s fairly detailed FAQ, you can send an email, fill out a form on the site, or contact the support through the live chat.

⭐️CuteAsianWoman⭐️ — One Of The Leading Filipino Single Dating Sites

Visits today 📲 20,644 Number of girls 👩🏻 79k+ Customer support 💬 Email, live chat Price 💸 $3.99

🔥Special offer🔥: Get 1 month of Premium membership for free with a purchase of credits.

What makes CuteAsianWoman stand out?

CuteAsianWoman offers a fresh take on traditional Philippines dating sites. Here are the three things we liked the most about it:

The size and quality of the female audience, including Filipino women

The availability of a mobile app for both platforms

The fact that the women often reach out to men first

Communication features offered by CuteAsianWoman

There are all kinds of communication tools available on CuteAsianWoman, and these are the ones you will probably use the most:

Mail

Instant chat

Video calls

Call service

Say Hi

Prices

Like many Philippines dating platforms, CuteAsianWoman is a credit-based site. In addition to the first 2 credits that you can buy for $3.99, the site offers the following credit packages:

$15.99 for 2 credits

$96 for 16 credits

$399 for 100 credits

The costs on CuteAsianWoman are listed on the credit buying page. For example, 5 minutes of chat will cost you 0.5 credits, sending letters is 1 credit each, and video calls cost 0.6 credits for 1 minute.

Customer support

CuteAsianWoman has a detailed FAQ section and even a guide on safe online dating. Moreover, you can reach customer support via email or live chat that is available during business hours.

⭐️AsiaMe⭐️— Date Filipino Girls Without Any Hassle

Visits today 📲 24,590 Number of girls 👩🏻 88k+ Customer support 💬 Email, live chat Price 💸 $3.99

🔥Special offer🔥: Get 2 free chat vouchers and 2 free Say Hi vouchers

What makes AsiaMe stand out?

AsiaMe is one of the best-known Filipino dating sites in USA, and it’s not surprising, as it provides a safe and comprehensive online dating experience. These are the 3 best things about it:

Every woman’s profile on the site is checked for authenticity.</li>

There is a mobile app you can download for iOS and Android.</li>

The girls don’t sit around and wait for you to contact them, instead messaging you first.

Communication features offered by AsiaMe

So how can you reach out to the female members of AsiaMe? Here are just some of the available options:

Say Hi

Send a letter

Initiate a chat

Make a phone or video call

Send a gift or flowers

Prices

Like most Filipina dating sites, AsiaMe uses credits to offer paid features. You can get credits in several packages ranging from 2 credits for a one-time price of $3.99 to 100 credits for 399. The price examples include:

Mail—1 credit per letter

Chat—0.5 credits for 5 minutes

Video calls—0.6 credits per minute

Customer support

Customer support on AsiaMe is provided in the form of live chat. When it’s not available, you can contact the support team via email.

⭐️DateAsianWoman⭐️— The Best Filipina Dating Site For Perfect Communication

Visits today 📲 22,438 Number of girls 👩🏻 78k+ Customer support 💬 Email, live chat Price 💸 $3.99

🔥Special offer🔥 : Unblock 100% of private profile photos with a $9.99/month membership

What makes DateAsianWoman stand out?

If you’re thinking about giving DateNiceAsian woman a try, here are 3 reasons to do it:

All female profiles on the site are verified and 100% genuine.

The Smart Matches algorithm connects you to the right women.

The mobile app allows you to seamlessly transfer your conversations between desktop and mobile.

Communication features offered by DateAsianWoman

You can reach out to the female members by:

Launching a chat

Writing a letter

Sending flowers or a gift

Making an audio or video call

Prices

DateAsianWoman is a credit-based dating service: you can browse for free, but most communication features are only available on a paid basis. Credits are sold in three packages:

2 credits for $15.99 ($3.99 for the first 2)

16 credits for $96

100 credits for $399

The example of prices on DateAsianWoman include 1 credit for each sent or opened letter, 1 credit per minute for audio calls, and 0.5 credits for 1 minute of text chat.

Customer support

You can contact customer support via a form on the site, live chat, or an official support email.

Wrapping up

The world of Filipino women dating sites isn’t always easy to navigate, as not all Filipino dating sites in USA are equally reliable and effective for meeting your significant other. Luckily, with our detailed breakdown of top Philippine dating websites, you will easily make the right choice that will become the first step on your way to happiness.