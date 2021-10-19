Women from Asian countries have been traditionally popular with Western men. In fact, Asian women are the ones who became the original mail order brides, and their popularity has not slowed down with age. At the same time, with 48 countries in Asia, it’s perfectly understandable that not all brides from this continent enjoy the same level of popularity among Western men.

The Philippines is not some small and obscure country. More than 100 million people live here. However, the popularity of Filipina brides has nothing to do with the country’s big population. Western guys love Filipino brides for their many attractive qualities that make them ideal for dating and marriage. Here is what you need to know about Filipino women for marriage and the most popular sites to start dating them.

5 best things about Filipino brides

If you are interested in Filipina women but don’t know enough about them to say with confidence what you love about Filipino women, we’ve got you covered. These are the five qualities American guys particularly love about Filipina brides.

Filipino brides are very good-looking

The beauty of Filipino mail order brides is delicate yet striking. These women have a caramel skin tone, perfectly defined cheekbones and jawlines, and gorgeous silky hair that they love to grow out among their top beauty features. Filipino wives have dark and captivating eyes that are perfectly balanced out by their lovely lips. Compared to Western women, Filipino brides are petite, but they still have feminine curves that they often show out with the help of slightly revealing clothes.

Women in the Philippines are easy to be around

No matter how much dating experience you have or which country you come from, you will feel at ease around Filipino ladies starting from the moment you meet them. With them, you won’t have a cultural barrier. These women have a great sense of humor and are just as interested in meeting you as you are in getting to know them. Filipino ladies don’t have particularly high expectations from their partners and they don’t need expensive gifts or extravagant dates to continue seeing you.

Hot Filipino women take dating seriously

Filipino ladies look so charming and carefree at first glance that you would never guess they are as serious about relationships as they actually are. Filipina brides don’t really understand relationships that are purely based on sex or mutual benefits. They want substance, loyalty, and long-lasting romance that eventually leads to marriage. The desire to build strong relationships is what makes a Filipina bride date European men.

In the Philippines, women respect their partners

One of the first things you learn about Filipino brides is that these women have a lot of self-respect. They want to be treated right in a relationship. At the same time, they are ready to offer the same level of respect to their partners. A Filipino lady is someone who will never tell lies, conceal the truth, ignore your wishes, or actively do things you asked her not to. Filipino mail order brides also don’t play with the feelings of their partners and are always open about them.

A Filipino bride is understanding and supportive

When you date or marry a Filipino woman, you don’t just get a family-oriented and passionate partner who will do anything for her family and whose beauty you will admire every day. You also get a supportive and understanding friend. No matter what you are going through in your personal or work life, you can count on your Filipino woman’s unquestionable support. She can help you calm down, give you valuable advice, or simply hold your hand until things are okay.

Why do Filipina women make good wives?

The Philippines is famously a country with some of Asia’s most beautiful women. However, it wouldn’t become a country with thousands of mail order brides if it wasn’t for the many attractive qualities of Filipino wives. Beauty isn’t the only thing to love about Filipino brides. Here are the three biggest reasons to adore Filipino wives.

Filipina wives are loyal to their core

The important thing to understand about brides from the Philippines is that they will only tie the knot with someone when they are ready for the marriage to last forever. Once you put the ring on your Filipina bride’s finger, you will never need to worry about your fidelity or whether she’s honest with you. This is simply how Filipino girls are.

A Filipino wife can’t wait to become a mother

To a Filipino lady, a family of two isn’t a complete family. Many women in this country grow up in large families with multiple siblings. Even though they understand that a big family is a lot of work, they simply cannot imagine their family any other way. Most brides from the Philippines want at least two children and they are ready to give their all to their little ones.

Filipino mail order wives actually enjoy housework

To Filipino wives, working around the house is something as natural as waking up in the morning and taking a shower. The girls there don’t treat housework as a difficult and time-consuming chore. They are inspired by the thought of making the family home a more comfortable and attractive place for everyone. Moreover, Filipino mail order brides are absolute pros when it comes to home cooking.

What makes Filipinas seek American men?

The obsession of Western gentlemen with mail order brides from the Philippines is completely understandable: these women are the epitome of family values, good manners, stunning physical appearance, and loyalty. But what’s in it for a Filipino woman?

You may have heard the stereotype that foreign brides are mostly interested in achieving a more comfortable life abroad. However, that is not the only thing that makes international marriages appealing to them. Here are the three reasons why Filipino ladies want to be with foreign husbands.

Attraction to foreign men. Brides in the Philippines imagine a Western man as a good-looking, well-behaved, ambitious gentleman who will stay loyal to them no matter what and will give them the ideal married life they’ve always wanted.

Unhappiness with the local dating situation. Filipino girls often complain that local men have commitment issues, only want sex in a relationship, are not ready for marriage, and are afraid of responsibility. This makes them want to date men with different values and outlook.

Desire for a new life. Unless you are born into a family of money, life can be tough for young Filipinas. They have to work hard to achieve even the minimal level of comfort, and that is not the life they want for their future kids.

Western guys are sometimes worried that a mail order bride from the Philippines will only consider serious relationships or marriage to a foreign man because of money. We are happy to assure you that while money does play a significant role in the life of a Filipino lady, she would never marry someone just because of his financial status. When a Filipino mail order bride agrees to marry you, you can know for a fact that she’s doing it for love.

Where to find a Filipino woman for marriage

The popularity of Philippines girls for serious relationships and marriage is not up for debate. However, Western men typically can’t meet Filipinas by simply visiting a local coffee shop or university campus. Meeting Filipino mail order wife requires a little more effort from Western men than dating local women, but it’s often more rewarding. These are the main options you have when you want to get to know Filipina girls.

Offline

Some American and European men try to meet beautiful ladies from the Philippines by visiting the country as tourists. This method seems promising, but it doesn’t prove to be very effective in most cases. Local girls will gladly talk to a foreign guy or even go out on a date with him, but they find it hard to consider Western men as potential husbands simply because they view them as tourists.

Another option you have is a bride tour. These tours are arranged by dating agencies and typically look like organized trips where you get to experience the country, local traditions, and local cuisine while also meeting Filipina wives who are interested in getting a foreign husband.

These bridal tours have been very popular at one point, before the internet became such a powerful tool for meeting new people, but their popularity has somewhat dwindled down in the past years. The reason for that is Western men now want to take charge of their potential relationships and want to look for brides on their own.

Online

Online dating isn’t a trend that is exclusive to international relationships, but it definitely made things easier for Western guys and Philipino chicks. Thanks to online dating, we no longer have to be confined to our home country when looking for a wife and can venture beyond the borders of our state, country, or continent without leaving our bedrooms.

Meeting Filipino brides is now easier than ever. All you need to do is pick a dating service that meets your expectations and budget, take the time to meet every Filipina woman whose profile attracts your attention, and then not hesitate to move your romance to the next stage. When you are taking relationships seriously and have an active outlook, it won’t take you long to celebrate the first wedding anniversary with a wonderful Filipina wife.

How to meet Filipino women for marriage online

To meet a beautiful woman from this country and win a lady’s heart, follow these steps:

Choose the best mail order bride site you trust with the help of reviews or blogs.

Create your account and choose a membership type.

Take your time to spruce up your profile and find attractive photos.

Browse the girls of the dating platform. Pay attention not just to their beauty, but also to their profile information.

Get in touch with the girls who caught your eye. Be creative but don’t try too hard.

Don’t make the ladies wait for ages for your response.

Talk to one or more ladies until you are ready to make the choice.

Utilize different site features, such as phone and video calls, to strengthen your connection.

Stand out from other men by sending gifts and flowers.

Show your commitment by planning your first real-life date.

The cost of meeting Filipino mail order brides

If you are fairly new to the whole concept of mail order brides, you may take this term too literally and think that you can really order a Filipina bride to become your wife. Needless to say, it doesn’t work like that. The term “Filipino mail order brides” is somewhat outdated and its meaning has changed a lot since it originally appeared.

A modern mail order wife is a young woman who made an informed decision to marry a foreign man and move abroad to live with him in a foreign country. You don’t need to pay any agency or the woman directly to finally get a wife. However, the whole experience still isn’t going to be free and there are two most common types of expenses you’ll need to cover when you want to live happily with a Filipino wife.

Online dating expenses

A successful online dating journey is the shortcut to getting a lovely Filipino mail order wife. Popular websites offer their members a chance to take a look around and browse women’s profiles for free, but you will need to invest money into your dating experience if you want to make it effective.

Moreover, paid access to advanced functionality on dating sites is a way for them to separate men with serious intentions from men who simply want to waste women’s time. When a gentleman pays money for a successful online dating experience, he is more likely to treat this experience right.

Different international dating sites have different payment models. Some of them make you pay for a monthly membership that includes every feature you want to use. Others let you freely use the site while requiring you to pay for advanced features with the help of credits. Many popular dating sites use a combination of both.

Here is how much being a member of an international dating site costs:

Premium membership: from $10 to $50 per month

Additional communication features such as video chat and virtual gifts: $100 per month

Translation services: $30 per month

Gift and flower delivery: $100 to $500 per gift

Travel expenses

If you use your time on a dating site wisely and soon realize that you’ve already met the woman you want to make your wife, the next step is meeting each other in real life. For obvious reasons, Filipino singles rarely travel on their own to the US to meet foreign guys, so it’s going to be you who takes the trip to the Philippines to arrange the first real life date.

The Philippines isn’t the most expensive country for Western tourists, but it’s not as cheap as you’d hope. Plus, you want to make the best impression on your bride, which means you will need to pay for food, entertainment, and transfer not just for you, but also for your Filipino girl. Here are the most common expenses you’ll face for a 14-day stay in the Philippines:

Plane tickets: $2,000

Accommodations: $800

Food: $400

Transportation: $200

Entertainment: $200

Moreover, there is another important group of expenses that don’t get mentioned in Filipino travel guides. We are talking about gifts for your bride and your family. In the Philippines, women are very attached to their families, so when you arrive in the country to meet your future wife, you can rest assured you’ll meet her Filipino family as well. Meeting Filipino brides parents is an integral part of dating Filipino girls and marrying Filipino women.

Gift-giving is an important part of Filipino family culture. Your gifts don’t necessarily have to be important, but they need to be thoughtful. On average, foreigners spend between $300 and $1,000 on gifts for their future Filipino family, but your experience can certainly be different. However, Filipino brides are still cheaper than, for example, Slavic brides or some of the Western European brides.

How to marry a Filipino mail order bride

As a Western guy who wants to tie the knot with one of the fabulous brides from the Philippines, you have two options. The first one is to get married in the Philippines and then apply for a green card for your bride. This option is known as consular processing and requires you to apply to the US embassy in the Philippines with a marriage certificate and Form I-130, Form DS-160, a medical exam, and an interview at the embassy. Then, after you and your wife arrive in the US, she will already be entitled to a green card.

The second option is known as the K-1 visa or fiancée visa. While your bride is still in the US, you will need to apply for a visa on her behalf, supplying Form I-485 with biometrics. The main requirement for this type of visa is to see each other in person at least once over the last two years. Then, once your bride enters the US, you will have 90 days to get married and live happily ever after.

How popular are Filipino wives in the US?

Even if you have never met a Filipino bride in person and only know about these lovely women from the internet or the media, there are thousands of American guys who marry Filipina brides every year. In fact, we can say with confidence that Filipina mail order brides are the most popular category of foreign brides who immigrate to the United States to marry Americans.

Out of over 15,000 Asian ladies who entered the US on K-1 visas in 2019, almost half of them were from the Philippines. There is no other country in the world, let alone in Asia, that has given the US as many lovely brides as the Philippines. So when you get a Filipina woman to be with you, you can know for a fact that you’re in good company and that numerous men have successfully achieved the same.

Frequently asked questions about Filipino brides

Is it legal to get Filipino wives?

Like most men dreaming about Filipina girls, you probably have marriage on your mind. We have already explained the intricacies of marrying a Filipino bride, so if you do everything the right way, there will be no legal problems with your union whatsoever.

Do Filipina girls speak English well?

When you first meet Filipino women, you will undoubtedly be impressed by their level of proficiency in English. The Philippines is one of the Asian countries where English is spoken very commonly. This is why the girls there will be able to communicate with you effortlessly.

How are Filipino ladies different from women in other Asian countries?

Compared to other mail order brides from Asian countries, Filipina women are more family-oriented and selfless. They have their own ambitions, but what the Philippines dream is a happy family life. They are even able to give up their career to make it happen.

Is it common for Filipino girls to get married early?

Compared to Western women, Filipino ladies certainly prefer to get married earlier in life. Still, their average age of first marriage is higher than that of women in many other Asian states. On average, women in the Philippines get married at 26, which is not that early.

Which qualities of foreign men are important to Philippine brides?

When looking for a potential partner among European and American men, there are a few qualities Filipina mail order brides consider to be essential. They want to date and marry men who are loyal, ambitious, strong-willed, flexible, have a good sense of humor, and are ready to start a family and never look back.