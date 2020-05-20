First Time CBD Buyers Guide: What Blue Ribbon Hemp Product Is Right For You?

See our guide below:

Our products were formulated by Dr. Igor Bussel and Richard Cowan specific to the needs of the senior citizen community. As such, our products contain only Broad Spectrum or Isolate Hemp Extract and have ZERO THC. That’s the Blue Ribbon Hemp difference. Our products are made with hemp oil which has all the THC strictly rendered out through a chemical process. This process adds time and cost, which is why many companies don’t do it.

The list below is arranged by order of effectiveness. Meaning for topical and skin issues, our Lotion is usually the best choice. For the most serious chronic pain and injury, our Tinctures will probably be your best option. For pain somewhere in between (say 5 out of 10), any of our ingestible products should work well, it really just depends on your preferred delivery method.

Oral Strips

One of the best, fastest, easiest ways to consume hemp-based products for immediate effect is via our Blue Ribbon Oral Strips. The strip, or extremely thin layer of “paper” is water soluble. In fact it almost instant dissolves with contact from water or saliva. Sublingual consumption means all the amazing plant-based ingredients get absorbed into your blood stream instantly, instead of say eating something which has to pass through your body’s entire digestive track and could take hours for the beneficial effects to be felt. For instant relief, its hard to beat these Oral Strips. Plus they are made with menthol to make your breath smell great.

Tincture

Dr. Igor specifically made our Blue Ribbon Hemp Tincture product to provide the highest amount of relief in our product line. This Broad Spectrum whole-hemp extracted alcohol-based tincture provides the highest level of relief in the most popular and easily dosable product format. Tinctures absorb under-the-tongue very readily, so many people find the best way to use these products is to hold them there for approx. 30 seconds and then swallow. This creates an immediate onset effect which many people enjoy. Of course you could also just eat it with your favorite food or drink and the effects will usually occur within 40 mins.

MAX Strength Tincture

Dr. Igor specifically made this product to provide the highest strength tincture possible for the most critical care situations. This MAX Strength 5,000 MG Broad Spectrum hemp extracted MCT oil tincture was formulated on the request of patients who wanted to feel even more of the effects of CBD without having to take several droppers full of our 1,000 MG Blue Ribbon Hemp tincture oil. It can also be used effectively in situations where critical care is necessary– above and beyond everyday aches and ailments. Lastly, this formulation is perfect particularly for those who have never felt the beneficial effects of CBD but have heard raving reviews from all their friends. Either they have a high tolerance for cannabinoids or they are significantly bigger in mass or a myriad of other reasons. I myself fell into this group of people actually. That is until I was able to take a significant enough dose of this 5,000 MG product to truly feel the beneficial effects.

Dr. Bob 50mg + 600 mg NAC Capsules

These CBD + NAC capsules were made in collaboration with the legendary medical marijuana expert Dr. Bob Melamede, these vegan capsules are an easy way to get two of the most necessary ingredients to easily improve the overall quality of human health according to Dr. Bob’s theories on human metabolism.

This product combines N-Acetyl Cysteine (NAC), a naturally occurring amino acid that recent studies have shown has promise as a key antioxidant in the body, with cannabidiol isolate, which regulates the endocannabinoid system. Capsules are one of the easiest ways to consume hemp-based products. Just sallow one or two capsules with some water, and the effects will usually occur within about 40 minutes depending on the timing of your last meal..

