Five (5) Best Nootropics and Brain Supplements in Australia and USA for 2022

Modern life runs at a frenetic pace requiring excellent mental state, great ability to concentrate, ability to perceive, memory and certainly enormous brainpower.

Everyday problems asking for immediate solutions, the constant stressful situations, the endless commitments in the office / home / daily routine, never stop demanding endless energy from you.

How many times have you not felt empty of strength?

How many times have you not seen that you are unable to concentrate on what you are doing (thus reducing your efficiency)?

How many times have you wished there was a “magic pill” to fill you with energy, brainpower and cognitive ability to be able to complete the huge amount of work you have?

Therefore, if someone told you that there is such a “magic pill”, would you like to know more?

This article includes five (5) best (to be exact the top) all-natural nootropic supplements for the year 2022.

The Top 5 Best Nootropics and Memory Supplements in Australia

1. Noocube – Best Nootropics Overall

What it is and how it works

Noocube is a 100% natural nutritional supplement to enhance brain function and stimulate the individual’s cognitive abilities.

With a mixture of clinically tested natural substances, it “nourishes and strengthens” the brain, for performing to its maximum potential.

Noocube undertakes to stimulate the brain neurotransmitters (such as dopamine, serotonin, acetylcholine and glutamate) for transmitting its messages more effectively to the rest of the body.

However, its action does not stop there. Noocube not only strengthens neurotransmitters but also protects them from damage, while it repairs those already damaged.

A nootropic supplement like Noocube is essential, especially as you grow up.

It also acts as an “anti-aging protection” for the brain reducing the damage brought by the time to brain cells.

The ingredients

Vitamin B1 (as Thiamine Hydrochloride) (1.1 mg) 100% of Recommended Daily Dosage (RDD).

Vitamin B7 (as Biotin) (50 mcg) 100% of RDD.

Vitamin B12 (as Cyanocobalamin) (2.5 mcg) 100% of RDD.

Bacopa Monnieri 12: 1 Extract (20% Bacosides) (250 mg).

L-Tyrosine (250 mg).

Cat’s Claw 4: 1 Concentrated Extract (175 mg).

Oat Straw Extract 10: 1 (Avena Sativa) (Straw) (Cereals) (Gluten) (150 mg).

L-Theanine (100 mg).

Alpha GPC (GlycerylPhosphorylCholine) (Soy) (50 mg).

Huperzia Serrata (0.5% Huperzine-A) (20 mg).

Lutemax 2020 ® (20 mg).

Resveratrol 99% (14.3 mg).

Pterostilbene (140 mcg).

Key Ingredients and benefits

B Vitamins (B1, B7 & B12): The role of B vitamins in maintaining cognitive functions at a high level is fundamental.

As a person’s cognitive ability decreases with age, it is important to take these important vitamins before the brain damage is irreversible.

Research shows that B-complex vitamins can prevent, reduce or even reverse (at least to some extent) brain atrophy, impaired cognitive function and memory impairment.

Bacopa Monnieri: This is an almost “miracle” that became known from Ayurveda and has been clinically proven to enhance memory, stimulate mental capacity and reduce stress levels.

It is a very strong neuro-protective natural ingredient, beneficial to every man or woman “charging” his or her brain a lot in everyday life.

Lutemax 2020 ®: It is a patented blend of three (3) macular carotenoids, awarded for its effective power in fighting oxidative stress resulting from exposure to “blue light”.

Useful information

It is suitable for men and women.

It has one of the most “enhanced” ingredient formulas.

Contains the award-winning blend of ingredients Lutemax 2020 ®.

Works for all age groups (adults only).

Does not contain GMO’s, soy or cereals.

2. Mind Lab Pro –

What it is and how it works

Mind Lab Pro is an all-in-one supplement for the brain, stimulating its cognitive functions.

With more than 1,000,000 packages sold to date, it is an extremely popular supplement for people of all ages, from students to seniors

It has five (5) stars in user reviews and bases its action only on clinical trials and scientific data.

With Mind Lab Pro, you will have multiple benefits.

Concentration

Energy

Memory

Motivation

Attention

Mood

Calm

Clarity

Creativity

Functionality

The ingredients

Citicoline (as Cognizin) (250 mg).

Phosphatidylserine (PS) (Aw Sharp-PS Green) (100 mg).

Organic Lion’s Mane Mushroom (as full Spectrum Extract) (500 mg).

Bacopa Monnieri (24% Bacosides with 9 Bioactives) (150 mg).

Rhodiola Rosea (3% Rosavins / 1% Salidrosides) (50 mg).

N-Acetyl-L-Tyrosine (175 mg).

Marine Pine Bark Extract (95% Proanthocyanidins) (75 mg).

Suntheanine L-Theanine (100 mg).

NutriGenesis B6, B9, B12 (2.5 mg / 100 mcg / 7.5 mcg).

Key ingredients and benefits

Citicoline: This chemical available as a dietary supplement, has been created specifically to stimulate memory and improve the overall function of the brain.

In fact, it is used as a medicine against many diseases affecting the function of the brain, while it also works preventively/protectively against it.

Although originally developed as a stroke prevention drug, we now find Citicoline in several nutritional supplements for brain function.

Lion’s Mane Mushroom: This natural ingredient (mushroom) is a rich source of vitamins, minerals, trace elements, metals, but also a wide range of amino acids, active polysaccharides and β-glucans enhancing brain function and protecting brain cells.

These mushrooms have a strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effect and – as reported in research published in the “International Journal of Medicine Mushrooms” – stimulates to a very significant extent the growth of brain cells (improving their function).

They prevent brain damage and protect against degenerative brain diseases (such as dementia or Alzheimer’s disease).

Marine Pine Bark: Pine bark is a natural ingredient offering a very high antioxidant boost to the organism, helping it fight all harmful free radicals that increase the risk of degenerative diseases (including the brain).

It enhances the action of some very beneficial vitamins (such as vitamin E and vitamin C) and acts as anti-ageing protection for the body in general, but for the brain in particular.

In addition, it protects collagen from the oxidative action of free radicals and helps in the immediate fight against various inflammations, offering immediate pain relief.

Useful information

Contains 11 premium natural ingredients enhancing brain function.

Does not contain any GMOs, preservatives, allergens, gluten, soy, artificial additives, and artificial colors, prohibited or dangerous substances.

Does not contain substances exposed to radioactivity.

It contains no caffeine and does not cause sleep disorders or nervousness.

Contains a powerful blend of vitamins to stimulate the brain (NutriGenesis B6, B9, B12).

No cellulose or gelatin used for the capsules, but only probiotics

The dosages of the ingredients are based on clinical trials.

The supplement is vegan-friendly.

Its packaging is recyclable.

3. Hunter Focus

What it is and how it works

Hunter Focus is an all-natural supplement from the Roar Ambition company, promising to banish the unpleasant feeling of “brain fog” forever.

The top formula of the supplement ingredients aims to enhance the function of the brain, in the most natural way indeed.

Roar Ambition manufactures its leading nootropic supplement in approved facilities in the United States and the United Kingdom, using only the highest quality natural ingredients.

The specially selected ingredients of Hunter Focus feed the brain and the CNS (Central Nervous System) with nutrients that enhance their smooth functioning.

The benefits are clear.

improved memory capacity

enhanced cognitive functions of the brain

enhanced brain performance

improved learning ability

uplifted perception

fights stress

prophylaxis and repair of brain cells

boosts productivity

improved ability to concentration

The ingredients

Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxal-5-phosphate) (2.5 mg) 147% of Recommended Daily Dosage (RDD)

Vitamin B9 (100 mcg) 25% of RDD.

Vitamin B12 (Methylcobalamin) (7.5 mcg) 114% of RDD.

Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) 200 mg 222% of RDD.

Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol) (75 mcg) 375% of RDD.

Vitamin K2 (MK7) (100 mcg) 83% of RDD.

Organic Lion’s Mane Mushroom (Hericium erinaceus) (500 mg).

Ashwagandha Root (Withania somnifera) (300 mg).

Citicoline (250 mg).

Spanish Sage (4: 1 Extract) (25 mg).

Panax Ginseng (10: 1 Extract) (40 mg).

Ginkgo Biloba (120 mg).

Caffeine Anhydrous (100 mg).

Rhodiola Rosea Extract 50 mg).

N-Acetyl-L-Tyrosine (200 mg).

L-Tyrosine (500 mg).

L-Theanine (200 mg).

Maritime Pine Bark Extract (75 mg).

Bacopa Monnieri (300 mg).

Phosphatidylserine (100 mg).

Key ingredients and benefits

Ashwagandha: It is broadly used in Ayurvedic Medicine and belongs to the so-called “adaptogenic herbs”.

It helps the body to deal with stress and to fight the feeling of fatigue (both physical and mental).

Also known as, “Indian Ginseng”, this herb has become known mainly for its aphrodisiac properties; to enhance the ability to concentrate.

In addition, it helps a generally healthy body as it promotes a healthy body weight, and controls cholesterol and triglyceride levels.

L-theanine: It is an amino acid offering a variety of benefits, including in the neurological processes of the human organism.

With the unique ability of this particular amino acid to increase dopamine production, the user’s mood rises, sleep quality improves and stress is eliminated.

This has a number of health benefits in general for the human organism.

From good psychology and enhanced brain function to weight loss, to gain healthy body weight.

Vitamin D3: This vitamin – also known as the “sun vitamin” – is known for the huge benefits it has for bone density.

Nevertheless, what many people are completely unaware of is its huge benefits to the normal functioning of the immune system, as well as to the health of the teeth, to the healthy muscular function, but also to the protection and normal functioning of the brain.

Useful information

Contains excellent quality natural ingredients enhancing the ability to concentrate/stimulate memory / improve mood.

Holds FDA and cGMP certifications.

Manufacturing plants are located in the United Kingdom and the United States.

Contains anhydrous caffeine, a powerful natural nootropic ingredient. However, it can cause some people anxiety or sleep disorders.

The use of the supplement is not recommended for minors.

Does not contain banned substances and it is not detected in anti-doping controls.

Can be used in combination with other supplements (such as protein and creatine) for more targeted workouts.

It is suitable for men and women.

Contains the highest permitted dosages of ingredients.

The choice of its ingredients is based on extensive scientific studies.

4. Brain Pill

What it is and how it works

The Brain Pill supplement combines a large number of powerful, clinically tested and approved natural ingredients to stimulate memory and enhance the cognitive abilities of users of any age (18 and over).

Each of the ingredients is in itself a very strong and effective nootropic supplement.

In any case, all together it is like»dynamite” for the brain, for “waking up” and becoming more efficient than ever.

Just a few of the huge benefits of Brain Pill:

Enhances the ability to concentrate and helps you avoid distractions.

It dispels the “brain fog” and helps you to have clear thoughts throughout the day.

Helps you adopt a healthier lifestyle and psychology.

It greatly enhances the learning ability (it is preferred by students and hard “brain” workers).

“Nourishes” the brain with the appropriate nutrients.

Prevents the aging of brain cells and the occurrence of degenerative diseases.

Enhances multitasking ability.

Helps solve difficult problems.

Boosts available energy levels so you never feel mentally or physically tired.

The ingredients

Vitamin B6 (as Pyridoxine HCl) (5 mg) 250% of Recommended Daily Dosage (RDD).

Folic Acid (400 mcg) 100% of RDD.

Vitamin B12 (as Cyanocobalamin) (50 mcg) 831% of RDD.

Pantothenic Acid (as Calcium D-Pantothenate) (30 mg) 300% of RDD.

Cognizin® (250 mg).

Synapse ™ (320 mg).

L-Tyrosine (175 mg).

Phosphatidylserine (100 mg).

Ginkgo Biloba Extract (standardized to 24% flavone glycosides, 6% terpene lactones) (leaf) (100 mg).

DHA Complex (Omega-3 Fish oil Powder) DHA 15% (100 mg).

L-Theanine (100 mg).

Huperzia Serrata Extract (standardized to 1% Huperzine A) (whole moss) (5 mg).

Vinpocetine (5 mg).

Key Ingredients and benefits

Folic Acid: Folic acid (otherwise known as vitamin B9) is an essential building block for the production and maintenance of new cells (which is why it is essential in infancy and pregnancy).

However, it is understood that it also works protectively against the cells, preventing damage and damage that would lead them to malfunction.

A water-soluble vitamin promotes the “detoxification” of cells and the production of neurotransmitters to enhance the cognitive function of the brain.

Cognizin®: Another valuable brain aid is Cognizin®, a water-soluble version of CDP Choline.

Improves the metabolism of the neurotransmitter acetylcholine and enhances its production.

In addition, it enhances good mental health and helps to achieve a good mood in the daily life of the individual.

Synapsa ™: This ingredient comes from the herb Bacopa Monnieri and helps to improve the mental performance of the person, to enhance his memory dynamics and to the ability to retrieve information.

According to studies, with this nootropic ingredient, you can halve the time of learning new information/new skills/new jobs.

Useful information

Made in the United States at FDA and GMP approved and certified facilities.

Offers a 67-day money back guarantee for risk-free testing.

Has been presented in huge publicity channels by Dr. David (CNN, Fox News, NECN, abc Family).

It does not contain caffeine or other stimulants and is suitable for everyone (even people sensitive to stimulants).

Contains patented natural ingredients of high effectiveness.

5. Performance Lab Mind

What it is and how it works

The fifth supplement found in the list of the top nootropic supplements for the year (2022) is the Performance Lab Mind.

In this case, we are definitely talking about a really “smart” pill.

In its composition, you find ingredients accelerating the action of the supplement so that you soon have significant mental benefits.

In addition, with its specially structured composition, it protects the brain nerves from damage to prevent or delay the onset of brain dysfunction caused by aging or other health conditions.

The ingredients

Cognizin® Citicoline (from stabilized cytidine 5 ‘diphosphocholine) (250 mg).

Sharp-PS® Green (Soy-free) (Phosphatidylserine) (derived from non-GMO sunflower lecithin) (100 mg).

Ajipure® L-Tyrosine (250 mg).

Maritime Pine Bark Extract (Pinus pinaster) (95% proanthocyanidins) (75 mg).

Key ingredients and benefits

Sharp-PS® Green: Phosphatidylserine is a phospholipid (a healthy fat element) present in almost all cells of the human organism.

However, mainly we find it concentrated in the cells of the brain, where it works to stimulate and protect the normal functioning of the brain.

This ingredient is extremely important as it promotes nerve growth factor (NGF) and the regeneration of brain cells.

It also enhances the plasticity of neural connections (promoting the individual’s learning ability) and optimizes the membranes of brain cells (for improved neurotransmission of messages to the brain).

Ajipure® L-Tyrosine: Tyrosine is a very important amino acid acting as a “precursor” to the neurotransmitter dopamine.

This is very important since dopamine in addition to creating a pleasant feeling of euphoria and satisfaction (even every time you are faced with solving a problem), enhances the ability to concentrate and facilitates the achievement of goals.

It is what we would call pure “brainpower”.

Maritime Pine Bark Extract: Next ingredient is sea pine, a health ingredient in general (but also brain health in particular), offering strong antioxidant protection and high anti-ageing action.

Reduces inflammation and prevents the occurrence of mental illnesses associated with brain diseases.

Useful information

Uses prebiotic capsules (NutriCaps®).

It does not contain caffeine and does not cause nervousness, anxiety or sleep disorders.

It is a vegan-approved premium supplement.

Contains only high quality clinically tested ingredients.

Does not contain chemical additives.

Does not contain soy.

Has GMP certification.

Does not contain genetically modified ingredients (GMO’s).

Contains a patented blend of vitamins & minerals (NutriGenesis®).

Frequently Asked Questions about Nootropic supplements (or “Smart Pills”)

What Are nootropic supplements and who are they for?

Nootropic supplements – also established as “smart drugs” – aim to enhance the brain function of the user of any age, improving cognitive performance.

Essentially, what they do is stimulate the brain in various ways through the formula of their ingredients, to cause it to function optimally at every level (memorization, information retrieval, learning ability, concentration, and problem solving, and multi-tasking, perceptual ability).

Nootropic drugs are divided into two (2) very basic categories:

prescription drugs

non-prescription drugs (like adderall and ritalin alternatives)

Two very popular prescription nootropic drugs are Adderall and Provigil, usually prescribed by a doctor for serious conditions such as dementia, narcolepsy orAttention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

In the case of this article, the selection of the top nootropic supplements was made ONLY among NON-prescribed products, i.e. all-natural nutritional supplements to enhance the cognitive function of the brain.

Non-prescription nootropics are non-synthetic formulations not requiring a prescription, and 100% safe.

They usually enhance the formula of their ingredients with valuable nutrients, vitamins and minerals working as a booster in the general health of the individual.

Many believe natural nootropic supplements are aimed only at the elderly, in order to prevent or fight cognitive brain damage.

Nevertheless, this is not true.

Natural nootropics can be used by any adult for strengthening the brain and improving its learning/ cognitive abilities.

What Criteria should I use to choose the best nootropics in Australia?

Everyone sets its own criteria.

After all, no brain supplement is 100% suitable for everyone.

The best supplement is the one that can “fulfill” your personal needs, to emphasize the points you personally “lag behind”.

However, a supplement with an enhanced composition of clinically approved ingredients is always a good and safe choice.

What natural ingredients are the strongest nootropic elements I should look for in a supplement?

1. Caffeine

It is one of the most powerful nootropic ingredients of nature, increasing cognitive performance, stimulating alertness, fighting fatigue and greatly enhancing memory.

Caffeine as a natural medicine inhibits the adenosine receptors of the brain, giving a strong feeling of strength and energy.

It also prevents the oxidation of cells and prevents the destruction of brain cells.

For those who are not sensitive to stimulants, caffeine is an amazing choice.

2. L-Theanine

L-Theanine, found in abundance in green tea, is a powerful antioxidant that helps maintain mental acidity and functionality.

It is an amino acid that helps relax the CNS (Central Nervous System) and promotes the stimulation of alpha waves in the brain (waves mainly related to creativity).

Especially when L-Theanine is combined with caffeine, the benefits for the body (and the brain) are multiple.

The two powerful chemicals together can significantly improve a person’s performance in either mental work (work/exams/skills learning or physical work (gym/sport/physical work).

3. Lion’s Mane Mushroom

Lion’s Mane Mushroom is a “special” mushroom looking like it has a shaggy mane.

Its positive effect on the health of the heart, intestines and brain has been proven by relevant clinical studies.

It is a mushroom rejuvenating and rekindling the chemistry of the brain, enhancing its effectiveness.

It has been suggested as a possible treatment forAlzheimer’s disease, while it is also recommended for the relief of the symptoms of depression and anxiety disorder.

4. Bacopa Monnieri

It has been used for thousands of years in Ayurvedic medicine and is discussed as the first “smart drug” in the entire world.

It enhances memory, stimulates the ability to retrieve information, improves the speed at which the brain processes information and increases its ability to solve problems.

This natural nootropic ingredient is by no coincidence found in most OTC (Over The Counter) nootropic supplements.

5. Maritime Pine Bark Extract

As seen above, sea pine is another natural healing ingredient, a natural medicine, used for millennia and is a very powerful booster for brain function.

Improves blood circulation and enhances the memory and cognitive ability of the individual.

6. Panax Ginseng

The next ingredient-dynamite for the brain is Panax Ginseng.

Enhances spiritual performance and relieves the feeling of mental fatigue and exhaustion.

Improves psychology and increases spiritual performance.

In addition, Panax Ginseng protects brain cells from oxidative damage and ensures their optimal function even in old age.

Criteria used for the selection of the Best nootropics and Brain pills

the benefits as presented in the official advertisement of the product, over the benefits actually offered

the quality ingredients and their dosages contained

the positive reviews of its users

the price

the possibility of a money-back guarantee

Based on these data we came up with the top 2 supplements of the year 2022 for the market of Australia and USA

All legal, all over-the-counter and all safe.

