Food Rocket delivers groceries faster than you finish an episode of your favourite show

If there’s one thing we want to manifest for 2022, it’s spending less time at the grocery store. Food might be a necessity, but making multiple trips into crowds of people is something that most of us can do without right now.

Some big grocery chains offer pick-up or delivery services, but you have to schedule them way in advance. Not exactly ideal when you’re in the middle of cooking and realise you’re short on eggs or milk.

So, whether you want to streamline your life, minimise your errand runs or just need a reliable way to restock on staples in a hurry, Food Rocket is the solution to your grocery-getting woes.

What is Food Rocket?

Food Rocket is the speediest way to get groceries delivered to your door. This exciting new startup is based in San Francisco, and it’s revolutionising how locals shop for groceries.

All you need to do is download the Food Rocket app (available for iOS and Android) or hop on their website to get started. The company has “micro fulfilment centers” (aka tiny grocery warehouses) in local neighbourhoods that stock fresh groceries, household goods and ready-to-eat meals.

Because Food Rocket has so many local stores, they can guarantee delivery in 10-15 minutes, depending on the size of your order and where you’re located. For most of us, it’s almost impossible to get ready to leave the house in under 15 minutes, so this is definitely a selling point.

Okay, But Why Go With Food Rocket?

It’s true that Food Rocket isn’t the only game in town for grocery delivery services. However, Food Rocket excels by delivering better and faster. Food delivery isn’t a revolutionary new concept, after all.

What’s different about Food Rocket is their ability to bring exactly what you need in less time than it takes for you to realize you’re out of something, put on shoes and walk or drive to the closest store.

One other thing that sets Food Rocket apart is that you can actually put on shoes and walk to their stores now if you want to! Unlike other grocery delivery services, Food Rocket’s local warehouses are open for customers who wish to take a quick break from the house and grab the items they need.

This is an especially great add-on service for people who previously only had quick access to overpriced and understocked gas station convenience stores. Now, locals can stop by their neighbourhood Food Rocket to quickly and safely grab their dinner necessities.

Rethink How You Grocery Shop With Food Rocket

We love when there are new opportunities to shop locally, and now Food Rocket is giving us a chance to get affordable groceries when we need them and where we need them.

The idea of working from home, deciding what to cook for dinner, and ordering exactly what we need with no extra waste and no need to put on pants and shoes seems like an absolute dream come true.

What’s even more exciting is where Food Rocket plans to head in the future. Founder Vitaly Alexandrov says the company plans to add ghost kitchens to its local network so that customers can order lunch or dinner alongside their pantry staples.

For now, it’s enough that Food Rocket can deliver groceries to your door in 15 minutes or less. There aren’t many other services that boast such speedy, streamlined delivery, especially with this most recent COVID-19 surge.

So, next time you’re cooking dinner and realise you forgot the side salad or your favourite wine, don’t reach for your shoes. Reach for your Food Rocket app instead.