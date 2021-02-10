Founder of Mogul Press, Nabeel Ahmad Is an Example of Why You Are Never Too Young for Success

For people who kick start their path towards success at a much earlier stage in life, they often hear people say “focus on your education, or you’re going to be sloppy in life.” In other words, our society makes them feel that they’re too young and inexperienced to succeed in life.

There’s no defined or right age to embark on a journey that will have an impact on your financial life. We’ve always heard how it’s never too late to pursue your dreams, but what if we start saying you’re never too young for success?

This is what Nabeel Ahmad believed in when he was just 19 years old. Nabeel is a serial entrepreneur who has become an inspiration for youth all over the globe by proving that success shouldn’t be aligned with your age.

Belonging to a middle-class family in Pakistan, where he spent the early years of his life, Nabeel wasn’t one who looked forward to formal schooling. In fact, as early as he remembers, he absolutely dreaded having to confine himself to classroom learning.

As time went by, Nabeel shared how he would be absent most of the time from classes. He said, “during high school, I was mostly absent. But, I still managed to get the top grades in class.” For Nabeel, studying on his own had him produce much better results.

He ultimately left for college in the United States in 2016. However, he barely stayed for even a year, as he dropped out right after his first semester to embark on his entrepreneurship journey.

“I couldn’t afford to waste four precious years of my life in an institute that was clearly not evolving as fast as the world was. I would rather put this time in building my businesses,” Nabeel said.

After dropping out, Nabeel dabbled in different industries. After several failed ventures, he finally hit the jackpot with Mogul Press – a PR firm. Over the course of the last several years, Mogul Press has established itself as a key player in the global PR industry.

When asked why and how he decided to venture into the PR industry, Nabeel said, “I felt the traditional guesswork model used by most PR firms was inefficient and outdated, which is why I saw the opportunity to disrupt the PR industry.”

Over the years, Nabeel was able to build a network of strong editorial connections because of being a columnist for some of the most recognized publications like Forbes, Entrepreneur Magazine, and many more.

“After spending months in the media industry and hundreds of pitches, I had finally cracked the code. I understood what exactly it took to deliver results to clients,” Nabeel said.

Nabeel was able to completely bypass the traditional guesswork model that most PR firms rely on, and this became the foundation for Mogul Press. His PR firm is based on results, not on guesswork and his clients only pay for results.

Mogul Press has become one of the fastest growing firms in the PR industry, generating $100k per month, making it a 7-figure company. Nabeel shared, “The goal for Mogul Press is simple. We want to continue disrupting the PR industry, help people tell their stories through the media, and work towards making it an 8-figure company.

Furthermore Nabeel is also the founder of Skyray Media Group – a media and entertainment industry. One of the most notable publications owned by Skyray Media Group is The Hustler’s Digest, an online magazine for global entrepreneurs, technologists, marketers and small business owners that has grown to become one of the most influential publications in the business industry.

His main company is Skyray Ventures, a modern-day parent company that owns all the other companies.

Nabeel’s life philosophy has changed his life for the better. Of course financial stability is one thing, but telling the world that age shouldn’t put any kind of limitations on you, is something today’s youth needs to know. We feel Nabeel won’t be stopping anytime soon, because at the mere age of 23, he’s already the owner of a million-dollar business empire.

