A background check is a necessary thing to ensure that the person you are going to hire is really capable of this job. Companies mostly do background checks to hire trustable and qualified employees, to protect company assets, and to check any criminal backgrounds for maintaining a safe work environment.

With the use of background checks, you can check whether a person is qualified, as he mentioned in his resume. This way, you can detect inaccurate information written on the employee’s cover letter. This article will let you know how you can do a background check using the best background check sites.

What Is a Background Check and How To Choose the Services?

A background check is a necessary procedure used by a company or a person to verify someone who they are going to hire or settle with respectively. Background checks provide valuable information, but nowadays, it has become difficult to choose the best background check service.

The best features that could help you to choose the background check service to check the background of a company or a person for your business are given below:

Price or Value: You should ensure which company you are going to choose according to your budget. This way, your budget counts as a determining factor.

Further in this article, we will introduce you to the best background search sites that can help you to get valuable information about a person. Whereas the four best background check sites are stated as:

1. SearchPeopleFree

SearchPeopleFree is a safe and easy-to-use service for all kinds of users with or without any technical skills. This way, people can do a background check for free on an individual and get the authentic and accurate records back. Due to the incredible features of SearchPeopleFree, people are attracted to this network and use the trial services for free.

As we discussed, the use of SearchPeopleFree is not difficult because of its friendly interface. All you need to do is, access the site from the browser and simply open the “Background Search” tool. After that, enter the first and last name of the individual and tap on “Start Search.” It will then display the related files, and you can easily access them according to your preferences.

Pros

The main strength of SearchPeopleFree is its credibility, which means it provides you with every minor and major detail with entirely legit information.

There are almost no chances for any trouble since the customer support team is always available for help.

Con

SearchPeopleFree seems to take some minutes in searching the results due to inheriting a large database.

Pricing

SearchPeopleFree does not charge its users for covering a simple background check. However, to gain access to detailed reports, the user needs to pay $19.99/report.

2. Instant Checkmate

Instant Checkmate counts as one more best criminal background check for individuals. The services offered by this site provide the users with detailed and extensive reports of each individual on which they are doing background checks. The data included in that report contain information like work history, local address, email address, criminal history, educational background, etc.

It is extremely easy to get hold of the arrest records, as compared to police records that take several days to provide detailed reports.

Merits

Instant Checkmate offers excellent customer service to its users, which makes it better in the background check services.

Compatible mobile application for both iOS and Android users.

Demerit

The one disadvantage of this service is the necessity of having a price package to use its services.

Pricing

One-Month Membership – $22.86/month

Three-Month Membership – $14.86/month

3. TruthFinder

Whenever you are going to do a background check on someone, TruthFinder is the one that comes up in your mind because the data is available publicly. Public records are the reason for the massive database of TruthFinder, and they can be accessed through many other sources. Furthermore, it has efficient tools with the capability of self-monitoring.

The platform is known for offering open and clear instructions in performing a background check. It clearly defines the bounds of what and what not to do across the website.

Advantages

One well-known positive of this service is that whenever you do background checks, it provides detailed background reports.

Public or criminal records are always readily available on this site.

Disadvantage

The negative is that due to the massive database, it might show inaccurate or outdated data.

Pricing

1-Month Package – $30.00

3-Months Package – $26/month

4. Whitepages

Whitepages is the oldest search engine that still counts as the best background search engine. It provides the most accurate, reliable, and authentic information about a person. In each month, there are approximately 35 million searches made by the users of Whitepages. In the background information retrieval report, there is information about criminal and educational records, etc.

Positive

Whitepages provide a large amount of information on each individual’s background.

Talking about the accuracy of this service, the excellent part of it is that the data is always accurate and efficient in all ways.

Negative

Whitepages requires a very huge price for every advanced inquiry that is carried out across the platform.

Pricing

Whitepages Unlimited costs users $3.99/month, which offers users to perform basic lookups.

Whitepages Unlimited Plus costs around $4.99/month with 20 premium lookups.

5. RealPeopleSearch

RealPeopleSearch is the most demanding background check service that could uncover the real background of an individual with all good or bad history records. The background check could make you decide whether to hire a candidate or not. It all depends on the information that RealPeopleSearch will provide to you in the form of a report.

Strengths

RealPeopleSearch offers convenient and free services that offer you to retrieve free information without any specific payment.

Offers a user-friendly interface that is quite understandable and compatible for any device.

Weakness

The weakness of RealPeopleSearch is that it does not offer free trials.

Pricing

Users are provided a set of free data in their basic reports. They have to pay $19.99 for detailed reports.

6. Spokeo

One of the best tools for background checks is Spokeo that provides accurate and authentic information to the users. The accurate data provided by this service is approximately collected from above 60 sources which makes its results more reliable. People always avoid subscriptions, but Spokeo offers the users more efficient and long-term results on subscription.

Pros

Spokeo offers extensive privacy that is being provided to the customers on every comprehensive search.

Further, this service is more preferred due to its simple and easy interface that is understandable for all kinds of users.

Problem

Spokeo has limited and outdated criminal records.

Pricing

Users are offered a basic plan of $13.95/month, $7.95/month in a 3-month package, and $4.95/month for a 6-month package.

Over requirement of court or historical records, it costs an extra $2.95 across any plan.

7. Pipl

Pipl is known as a high-performance resolution engine that helps you to figure out information about some individuals by accessing the database. It could also integrate with software that is considered a third-party because of its API support. As a service, Pipl is accessible as subscription-based software. Its fraud protection system offers comprehensive verification tools which make searching legitimate for all customers.

Benefits

Pipl includes the free version of the software that is quite useful for users who seem comfortable with that.

The API customization to integrate the software into the user’s existing workflow.

Drawback

The costs include the issue of the search function of Pipl, due to which it presents duplicate results.

Pricing

Pipl charges $298/month for its searching services.

8. CocoFinder

When it comes to the best background check site, CocoFinder is a great choice with the easiest and quick solution. It is an incredible search engine that can help you to check background, education, employment, arrest, and criminal records, and more of a person. It provides you with many other lookup services in which you can find people through cell phone, email or address.

Uprights

It provides users with high accuracy over the information they are looking for. This data covers a variety of in-depth information.

It has an easy-to-use interface that is more understandable than other background check sites.

Downside

The search time of CocoFinder counts as a con and makes it weak in front of other sites.

Pricing

CocoFinder offers free background checks to some extent. If users wish to have detailed information, they need to pay $19.99 for each report.

9. BackgroundChecks

The background check free service provided by BackgroundChecks has helped around 17000 businesses in selecting screen job candidates. This service has access to a person’s financial history and criminal history, driving records, identification verification, and some other common factors. Moreover, BackgroundChecks is a founding member of PBSA.

Fors

BackgroundChecks has looked into involving strict privacy policy of the company that secures the searches of the user, no matter what.

It also offers a bundle of discount prices that seems good to the customers and even attracts more customers with time.

Against

There is a no-refund policy across the platform if the provided report is empty.

Pricing

Instant Criminal + – $29.95/report

Instant Criminal + One County – $49.95/report

Instant Criminal + All Counties – $64.95/report

10. PeopleFinderFree

PeopleFinderFree is the most wanted background search service with the most precise and faultless information available for the users. Unlike other background check sites, PeopleFinderFree costs only $9.95 when you first get the membership in the first month. All the media channels spread positive reviews about this service due to the accuracy of the results.

Positives

Users can consider buying a single background check report for any individual they have searched across at any instant.

It provides marvelous customer service which is considered one of the best in the market.

Shortcoming

PeopleFinderFree has a set of high price plans which are not transparent to the customers.

Pricing

To get detailed background reports of individuals, users need to pay $19.99/report.

11. ZabaSearch

ZabaSearch is now known for the best search capabilities and has a name on the list of reputable companies that offer the services of detailed and accurate background checks. To run a basic background check, ZabaSearch could also dig into the social search. It ensures that the provided services would be guaranteed and secured by all means.

Gains

The multiple search option available in ZabaSearch is one of the prominent gains. With this option, you can do multiple searches at one time with accurate and efficient results.

It also has a high-end database having extensive sources.

Loss

The only loss in ZabaSearch is the issues that sometimes arise because of some tools at the beginning.

Pricing

ZabaSearch features a monthly plan of $9.95.

12. FindPeopleFast

FindPeopleFast is the most user-friendly background check site that carries detailed information about every individual. About its interface, a user can easily navigate without having any knowledge or technical skills to use the tool. The amazing part is that it provides a trial session to every user to perform a search and make themself comfortable with the tool.

Convenience

The strength of FindPeopleFast is its availability that a user does not have to wait for a long time and makes things quicker and easier for the user.

The massive database of FindPeopleFast is updated regularly, which makes it better than other available services.

Inconvenience

The weakness of this platform is the number of multiple records in the results, which eventually consumes time.

Pricing

Detailed Background Reports – $19.99/report

13. TruePeopleSearch

TruePeopleSearch is an engine that is completely free of cost and provides users with authentic information retrieval services. With the help of this free background check service, you can get reports having in-depth information about the person’s background. Your searches on TruePeopleSearch are visible to everyone, and there is no user’s privacy.

Opportunities

TruePeopleSearch provides users with a platform where you can do a background check without signing in to an account.

Whenever you do a search, it provides a quick response with a detailed report of a person on which you do a background check.

Obstacle

There are several reports about the unresponsive customer service of TruePeopleSearch.

Pricing

TruePeopleSearch provides free data in its basic report. You need to pay $19.99/report to gain full access to data.

14. FastPeopleSearch

A number of services are now available for doing background checks on someone, however, FastPeopleSearch is the one that does the fastest search for every detail of the individual. This service makes data retrieval easier and quicker from all the online and public data available on the site. Due to the public records, it has quite a massive database.

Good

Due to a large amount of data, it never upsets a user and provides the relevant or exact information within a couple of minutes.

It has an easy-to-use interface that is reliable for every user.

Bad

The disadvantage is that it has no smartphone application.

Pricing

Price Per Report – $19.99

15. NumLooker

NumLooker is a well-known service used as a background check online. With the help of this service, you can find vast and accurate details of a person. The details may include a person’s home addresses, emails, social media accounts, financial and criminal history, and employment records, etc. You can then take a close look at a person’s background before taking any decision.

Merits

It is one of the best services with the topmost accuracy of results because the data has been collected from billions of websites.

It offers a hundred percent authentic results with no mistakes at all.

Drawback

The cons involve the limitation of this service to only 50 states and are useless outside of the US.

Pricing

To get detailed reports on background checks, users should pay $19.99/report.

Conclusion

Nowadays, background check sites have become a crucial part of our lives. Now there are no questions like, “what is a background check?” or “what does a background check show?”. In this article, we have introduced you to the best background check sites having incredible features. We have discussed all the fors and againsts of these sites so you could make a better choice.

Now, whenever you are going to hire someone, you can use the services offered by these sites and can do a background check on them.