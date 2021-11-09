From Hammer to Hyphy to Tech Industry Frontrunner?

Bay Area Hip-Hop Culture is poised to Take-Over the NFT Revolution

Today sayBLOWE.io announced the first ever NFT marketplace geared toward Hip-Hop culture, specifically, Bay Area Hip-Hop culture. From Artists to Brands to Influencers and Non-Profit movements; Bay Area Hip-Hop Culture creators now can leverage Non-Fungible Token technology. sayBLOWE’s mission is to create a circular economy within the Bay Area Hip-Hop community by creating NFT ownership opportunities.

“We don’t have fans, we have stakeholders,” stresses sayBLOWE Legal Counsel, Bilal Chatila, “Entertainment is no longer disposable, with sayBLOWE, you can own the music, visuals, experiences, and even royalties from the dopest artists in the Bay and beyond.”

If sayBLOWE has its way, the Bay Area Hip-Hop scene may soon be leading an NFT revolution.

sayBLOWE NFTs transform depreciative and disposable consumer items such as digital music and videos, into collectable digital assets that could appreciate in value over time. The same Blockchain, Non-Fungible Token technology that has propelled the recent multi-billion-dollar Digital Art revolution is now being laser focused on the Bay Area Hip-Hop community.

“Blockchain and NFTs are about community and ownership. We have a tool that adds value to pretty much anything and allows ownership of things that previously couldn’t be owned,” explained sayBLOWE CEO, Matt Barnes, “The genius of sayBLOWE isn’t the technology, it’s making the technology available for the creators of a specific culture and community. There’s no better place to do that than the Bay… Game recognize Game.”

NFTs are currently taking the digital art and collectibles world by storm. Digital artists are seeing their lives change thanks to huge sales to a new crypto-audience. However, digital art is only one way to use NFTs. Really, they can be used to represent ownership of any unique asset, like a deed for an item in the digital or physical realm. NFTs are tokens that we can use to represent ownership of unique items. They let us tokenize things like art, collectibles, and even real estate. They can only have one official owner at a time and they’re secured by the Ethereum blockchain – no one can modify the record of ownership or copy/paste a new NFT into existence.

sayBLOWE’s differentiation in the NFT market is refreshing and groundbreaking. Instead of creating a platform for one type of NFT use-case (i.e. art, music, royalty percentages), sayBLOWE creates a platform where the only barriers to entry are: 1. You are a creator or consumer of Hip-Hop Culture, and 2. You represent the Bay Area, CA. This differentiation in the market will provide unprecedented opportunity to use NFTs as vehicles to build community connection while redefining the entertainment industry.

sayBLOWE will be announcing the first NFT drops from legendary Bay Area: Artists, Brands, Influencers, and creators in the coming weeks. The NFT campaigns will take place on sayBLOWE.io. To get on the waitlist sign up and wait for instructions.