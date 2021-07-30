Gentech Addtabz reviews: Is this Ampheta-CDP choline supplement the closest legal Adderall, amphetamine substitute?

Review Summary: Overall AddTabz is a moderate cognitive booster & stimulant primarily combining effects of caffeine and CDP-Choline. The product has some positive user reviews although its ingredients profile could have been better. There are better products in the market and currently nootropics like Mind Lab Pro and Brain Pill seem to be the closest thing to Adderall.

Read full list of best over the counter stimulants & brain enhancers similar to Adderall.

Introduction

ADDTabz is a nootropic / cognitive enhancer pill manufactured by a US-based company Lexium International (although this supplement has previously been branded under the company “Gentech Pharmaceutical”).

ADDTabz is advertised as a sophisticated nootropic supplement and a legal replacement for Adderall, a prescription medicine which is an amphetamine used to assist focus in individuals identified as having attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

The claimed benefits of this product are improved attentiveness & learning, more focus, and increased energy levels associated with typical amphetamine products, phenylethylamine or other supplements with Adderall. Addtabz’s official website states there is no prescription required, however it also says the formulation contains synthetic amphetamines.

The Pros & Cons of ADDTabz

The Pros

May help boost focus, energy and concentration levels.

Contains choline supplements which help with cognition

Contains Folic Acid which can play a role in optimal brain function.

Some positive user reviews

The Cons

According to user reviews & ingredients’ profile this product is not really true alternative to Adderall

The product doesn’t contain any aphetamine/synthetic amphetamine though names its Proprietary Blend “Ampheta” which seem to be a marketing gimmick

Ingredients’ profile could have been more comprehensive

Overall a weak booster of memory & recall ability or thought processing speeds.

AddTabz Ingredients

Ampheta-CDP Proprietary Blend (Caffeine Anhydrous, Cytidine diphosphate-choline sodium salt, Choline Bitartrate, Synephrine Hydrochloride, and Octopamine Hydrochloride) 375 mg

Folic Acid ([6S]-5-Methyltetrahydrofolic acid glucosamine salt) 1 mg

Overall, this product is just a 2 low-level stimulants, Caffeine, and CDP-Choline. So, this product can’t have that magical or dramatic cognitive enhancement. CDP Choline by itself isn’t very useful, but it goes well with caffeine or a racetam. Nothing exceptional or convincing that it is an alternative for Adderall.

The company makes their blend Ampheta-CDP sound like it is similar to amphetamine. If it’s not a substituted phenethylamine, it can’t be an amphetamine. Common amphetamines found in products that contain Adderall/amphetamines besides amphetamine and metamphetamine are going to have any modifications of it, such as 4-Fluoroamphetamine, or propylhexedrine (Hexahydro-methamphetamine), phentermine (a-methyl-amphetamine), and then compounds like methylphenidate which work via dopamine reuptake inhibition rather than forced release.

And not all amphetamines are good for psychological stimulation. Some are better for sympathetic nervous system stimulation to produce the Buzz or calming effects like one gets from products like CBD gummies from Diamond CBD.

Some dietary supplements promoted to give energy or assist weight-loss incorporate synephrine (bitter orange) as one of several ingredients.

Octopamine is another chemical found in bitter orange and is commonly employed as an athletic performance enhancer, weight management, and stimulant.

Addtabz Side Effects

Most folks experience no side effects but some have reported common ones associated with stimulants such as headache, anxiousness, insomnia, appetite and weight loss changes and elevated heart rate. Check with your physician if you are concerned or sensitive to any of the ingredients in Addtabz Ampheta-CDP proprietary formula.

Price

ADDTabz list price is $78.00 (30 tablets / one month supply). A two-bottles deal for $129.00 ($30 discount) is also available.

User reviews

Review: One bottle thus far, no recognizable improvement until near the last few pills. Endurance is better, yet it doesn’t last very long, maybe 4 hours? I take two pills in AM on an empty stomach. One tablet by itself could not deliver any significant benefits.

Review: I really like this product. It does not give me that dead focus as some talk about, but it helps me stay on task. I still procrastinate on taking it because I know when I do, it’s work mode. It is the best product I have used for my ADHD with/without a prescription.

Review: I saw absolutely no benefit from this product. As someone who genuinely uses adderall to study, this product is not even close.

Where to buy Legal Adderall Substitutes like Addtabz, AdderRX in Stores?

Very few retail and local shops and retailers are selling Addtabz, Adderrx etc. in stores. Gentech or Lexium hasn’t really pushed a big marketing drive to make this product. We expect if it becomes more popular it can be seen in stores like GNC, CVS, Kroger, Walmart and Walgreens types of large pharmacy chains.

Bottomline

While we like how this supplement will probably enhance your cognition (boosting some focus and concentration), it’s truly not an effective alternative to the drug; even though ADDTabz is promoted as a direct alternate to the ADD drug Adderall.

Adderall is frequently misused by students and scholars trying to find brain-boosting effects, which might be reason that Lexium International have gone out of their way to make it seem like a miracle study pill.

Consumers shouldn’t be setting their expectations too high, products like ADDTabz or AdderRX are unlikely to deliver any immediate or dramatic betterment in their memory retention/recall ability.