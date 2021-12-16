Materials provided by foreign-brides.net

Looking for a wife to marry? Wondering what is the best country to marry a woman? Wondering how to marry a foreign woman and what is the average cost of a mail order bride? Read this mail order bride guide to find literally all the answers to all of your questions!

Best websites to find foreign ladies

If you’re searching for the best international dating sites and most popular mail order bride services, you’ve come to the right place. The following sites are the best and the most popular platforms for international dating!

BravoDate. A huge dating website with thousands of Ukrainian and Russian women, with an easy-to-use interface, and with no hidden fees. LaDate. One of those traditional dating websites with tens of thousands of women from Latin America—the number of messaging tools isn’t that high, but there are lots of other features here e.g gifts and stickers. UkraineBride4You. A very popular dating website with thousands of singles from Eastern European countries—send messages, use video chat, and call those beautiful foreign women! AmourFactory. One of the biggest dating websites with Slavic girls—instant messaging, fast registration, and lots of single women from Ukraine, Russia and other European countries. CuteAsianWoman. One of the best Asian mail order bride sites with video chat, a simple interface, and a very convenient Android app. ColombiaLady. A great mobile app, a perfect match algorithm, lots of messaging services, thousands of young girls from South America—ColombiaLady is a perfect online dating platform for those interested in Latin women. SingleSlavic. If you want to find a future partner from Eastern Europe, this site is a great choice for you—it’s certainly worth trying because of messaging services (video chat included), free search filters, and a perfect mobile app.

Each of these international dating sites is worth trying—they are trusted, reputable, and tested by thousands of men from the US and Western Europe. But if you want to know more about these online dating platforms, continue reading—here, we’ll talk about them in more detail.

Members: 200,000

Features: Live chat, messaging, free registration

Price: $9.99 for 20 credits

A perfectly simple and easy-to-use online dating platform with Ukrainian, Polish, and Russian single girls. The registration is free here, but that’s not all—you can also browse the profiles of other ladies for free on BravoDate. The number of messaging tools is quite high—here, you can send messages, use live chat, and send gifts to all those women from Ukraine and Russia. To use this international dating service, you’ll need to buy credits first—without credits, you won’t be able to send emails and use a live chat.

➤ Visit BravoDate to meet single woman from Ukraine or Russia

Members: 140,000

Features: Live chat with stickers, lots of search filters, fast and free registration

Price: $9.99 for 20 credits

If you’re wondering where to get a girlfriend from South America, this international dating platform is definitely a good choice. LaDate is one of the biggest dating platforms with Latin singles—thousands of girls, convenient messaging services (live chat and mails), lots of free search tools, and reasonable pricing make this dating site a good choice for every American man interested in women from Latin countries. The registration is free here, but you’ll need to buy credits to chat with ladies.

➤ Visit LaDate to get girlfriend from Latin countries online

Members: 250,000

Features: Video chat, detailed search filters, free registration, gifts, profile videos

Price: $4 for 2 credits

Searching for love online? Have serious intentions? Or maybe, you are looking for something less serious? In all these cases, UkraineBride4You is a perfect option for every man interested in dating mail order brides from Ukraine or Russia. The registration is free on UkraineBride4You while the messaging tools are paid—but they are certainly worth the money because you can use not only live chat here but video chat too and even call Slavic brides online! This site is perfect for mobile dating—UkraineBride4You has a very convenient Android app.

➤ Visit UkraineBride4You to meet Ukrainian women for marriage

Members: 250,000

Features: Gifts, detailed profiles, free registration, convenient live chat

Price: $9.99 for 20 credits

AmourFactory is one of the most popular dating sites for American men interested in women from Eastern European countries—if you’re searching for a foreign woman from Ukraine, Russia, Poland, or any other European country, AmourFactory is the right place for you. You can sign up and view pictures of Slavic single girl online for free—but if you are going to send them messages or to use a live chat, you will have to buy some credits first. The interface of the website looks very simple and convenient. If you prefer mobile online dating, AmourFactory will work great for you, too—the mobile version of this site is pretty convenient.

➤ Visit AmourFactory to find Slavic soulmate online

Members: 300,000

Features: Video calls, voice calls, real gifts

Price: $4 for 2 credits

CuteAsianWoman is a perfect mail order bride platform for American men who want to meet Asian brides for marriage. This website has a huge assortment of communication tools, from a live chat to a video chat—but obviously, such features as video chat or voice calls are quite expensive. This site doesn’t only have great online messaging services, it also has a great interface—even if you’ve never used online dating services before, you will easily understand how it works. Tens of thousands of women from China, Vietnam, Japan, Korea, and Thailand are waiting for you on CuteAsianWoman—the registration is free, so all those beauties are only a few clicks from you!

➤ Visit CuteAsianWoman to get Asian ladies for marriage

Members: 100,000

Features: Real and virtual gifts, voice calls, video chat

Price: $4 for 2 credits

ColombiaLady is one of the biggest dating sites for those who are searching for a foreign wife from South America (and Colombia in particular). This online mail order bride service is not the cheapest site in the world, but it’s worth the money because of the huge assortment of messaging tools and extra services. This dating site has a video chat, a voice call feature, a very simple (and cheap) live chat, and a lot of virtual and real gifts—you can send a bouquet to a girl or even buy her a brand new iPhone on ColombiaLady. By the way, lots of girls on this site have profile videos—and you can view them for free!

➤ Visit ColombiaLady to meet Latin singles online

Members: 220,000

Features: Video calls, Android app, gifts

Price: $4 for 2 credits

One of the best mail order bride services with thousands of girls from Ukraine, Russia, Poland, and Belarus. SingleSlavic is a great choice for both casual, “regular” dating, and for people with very serious intentions—so it doesn’t matter if you’re searching for a foreign wife or for a girlfriend, this platform is still worth trying. The interface of this mail order bride site looks neat and convenient, the number of communication services is just great (video chat and voice calls!), and the reputation of this platform is also quite high (SingleSlavic is a part of the Qpid Network).

➤ Visit SingleSlavic to find single Slavic girls

How do mail order wives work?

Going to chat with mail order girls for marriage but don’t know how to start? It’s pretty simple, actually. Most mail order bride services are similar to international dating sites—there are a lot of cultural differences between Western men and foreign women for marriage, but when it comes to online dating, the process is always the same.

First, you should sign up on a mail order bride website (or on an international dating website, they differ only in intentions of singles: searching for marriage or dating)—the registration is typically free and in the majority of cases, you’ll only need an email address to create a profile.

on a mail order bride website (or on an international dating website, they differ only in intentions of singles: searching for marriage or dating)—the registration is typically free and in the majority of cases, you’ll only need an email address to create a profile. After that, you should search for a perfect match and start chatting with mail order brides. Most mail order bride platforms are not free to use, by the way.

a perfect match and start chatting with mail order brides. Most mail order bride platforms are not free to use, by the way. If you are lucky enough to find a soul mate on a mail order bride site, you’ll surely want a personal meeting with her. It’s also necessary to meet your bride in real life if you want her to enter the US on a K-1 visa and get a green card later.

What are the most popular nationalities of mail order wives?

Most mail order brides come from the Philippines. This is the most popular mail order brides country in the world and around 20% of all K-1 visa applicants are from the Philippines. However, it’s not only about the Philippines, and it’s not only about Asia when it comes to mail order brides. Let’s be more detailed.

Asian mail order brides

Asia is the most popular mail order brides region in the world, that’s true. Some people tend to think that the main feature of Asian girls is their conservative views and family values, but it’s not 100% true. Yes, brides from Southeast Asia are quite traditional, but brides from Korea, Japan, and China are pretty similar to American girls regarding their values and views—they are modern, strong, educated, and very ambitious. Here are the top-3 Asian mail bride countries for those looking for a traditional woman to date:

The Philippines Vietnam Thailand

READ ALSO: Asian Mail Order Brides: Where and How to Meet an Oriental Wife?

European mail order brides

When it comes to mail brides, there is always one thing men worry about: cultural barriers. However, that’s not a problem with European brides—the brides from this region have similar values and cultural traits with Western men. The different cultures are not a problem at all when it comes to mail order brides from Europe—especially when we’re talking about the mail order brides from Western European countries. However, it’s not Western Europe that leads the region in mail order brides.

Here are the top-3 European (particularly Eastern European) mail order bride countries:

Russia Ukraine Great Britain

READ ALSO: Ukrainian Mail Order Brides: How to Meet Ukrainian Women for Marriage





South American mail order brides

Another problem Western men worry about regarding international dating is the language—lots of foreign girls simply don’t understand English so it’s hard to communicate with them. However, it’s not a problem with Latinas—the absolute majority of these women speak English well, so you won’t have any problems with the language barrier if you choose South American women. Latinas are also extremely hot and very passionate—that’s why you just can’t miss this region if you’re interested in long-distance relationships.

The top Latin countries regarding long-distance relationships are:

Brazil

Colombia

Mexico

READ ALSO: Latin Mail Order Brides: Where and How to Get a Latin Wife?





Why are mail order wives looking for a foreign husband?

Of course, we can’t say that 100% of them are looking for true happiness, for money, or for a better life. Each woman has her own reasons to find a man from another country and each person is unique in this regard. However, we still can list the top reasons for a foreign bride to search for a foreign guy. Here they are:

Men from the US are more caring and respectful. Ask any woman on a mail order bride site why she is here and she’ll tell you that men from the US make better boyfriends and husbands than men from her country.

Life is much better in the US. It’s not about money and it’s not about gold-digging, of course. A beautiful, intelligent, and well-educated woman from a poor Asian or Slavic country wants to get a better life in a better country—so can you really judge this woman?

Now, let’s talk about how to find a foreign woman to marry. Do you really need to go to another country to meet a bride from this country?

Where to find a mail order wife?

If you’re wondering how to find a foreign bride for marriage, the answer is clear—if you want to find a bride, you should try to do it online. Offline dating can work, too, but it’s much more expensive and it’s definitely not as convenient as using an online dating site. You can meet a girl on the streets of Manila, Kyiv, or Buenos Aires, but can you be 100% sure that she’ll understand you, like you, and agree to have a date with you?

Why is online dating the top choice for you?

There is only one answer to the question “how to meet foreign girl online?”, actually. Here are the top 3 reasons why meeting a bride online is a much better choice than doing it offline:

It’s cheaper —we’ll talk about how much does a mail order bride cost later, but it’s obvious that premium membership on a bride site is much cheaper than a ticket to Ukraine, Colombia, or Vietnam.

—we’ll talk about how much does a mail order bride cost later, but it’s obvious that premium membership on a bride site is much cheaper than a ticket to Ukraine, Colombia, or Vietnam. It’s more convenient —you can chat with any person without leaving your home.

—you can chat with any person without leaving your home. Your chances are much higher to find the right girl on a bride site—there are thousands of women who are searching for a Western guy on these platforms.

How to marry a mail order wife?

You chat with a girl, meet her in person, and marry her—after that, she becomes a US citizen. Sounds quite fast and simple, doesn’t it?

Well, there is a slight problem here: in reality, it’s not as simple as it sounds. You will not just have to meet a girl to marry her—you will also have to collect a lot of documents, file a lot of forms, and wait for 9-12 months to get your woman to the US. Here’s a short step-by-step guide:

First, you meet in person—you can’t skip this step because she won’t be able to get a visa if you’ve never met in person before.

Then, you’ll need to file the petition (I-129F).

After that, your bride will apply for a visa—at this step, a lot of documentation is required.

Then, medical examination and vaccination.

Finally, interview and additional documents (Affidavit of Support).

K1 vs K3 vs CR1

When it comes to the question “how to marry a foreign girl for marriage”, it’s always about K1 visas. However, there is an alternative to K1—we’re talking about CR1 visas. Here are the differences.

K-1 visa is faster—you’ll need to wait around 9-12 months to get it, while for CR-1 visa, the processing time will be around 15-18 months.

The application process is easier for a K-1 visa.

CR-1 visas are better regarding work after entering the US—K-1 applicants must get married 90 days after arrival and submit a series of documents after that (I-485, I-864). If your wife enters the country on a CR-1 visa, she will get her permanent residence right away.

How much does a mail order wife cost?

First of all, you can’t buy a bride—human trafficking is a crime, so obviously, you can’t go to another country and buy a person there. When we say “bride cost” we actually mean the total cost of meeting a girl from another country online, meeting her in her country, and marrying her.

➤ Find women for serious relationships

There is no such thing as “average mail order bride cost”, actually. The cost always consists of such things as premium membership on a mail order bride service, hotel room, flight tickets, transportation, food, etc—so what costs $1,000 in one country might cost $5,000 in another state. Here, we’ll talk about the three most popular mail order bride regions—Asia, Eastern Europe, and South America. Let’s say you’ll need to buy round-trip tickets and to pay for a 2-week trip to each of these regions. How much will it cost?

P.S. We won’t include the cost of a premium membership here because, in the absolute majority of cases, it costs around $80-$120 per month. It’s totally possible to spend up to $500 per month, of course, but only if you’ll spend hours in a video chat. Find out more about mail order bride costs.

Asia

A 2-week trip to the best country to meet a wife, the Philippines, will cost you around $1,500 ($3,000 with tickets). Such countries as Thailand and Vietnam cost around $1,500-$1,800 for 2 weeks, too. Japan and Korea are much more expensive—be ready to spend up to $5,000 for 2 weeks in these countries (including tickets).

➤ Meet Asian singles now

Europe

A 2-week trip to a Western European country might cost you anything from $2,500 to $5,000 (including tickets). Eastern European countries such as Ukraine and Russia are much less expensive—if you’re going to have a 2-week trip to this region, you’ll most likely have to spend around $1,500.

READ MORE: Best Russian Dating Sites to Meet Russian Women Online

Latin America

This region is a perfect option for those who want to save money. A 2-week trip to most Latin countries will cost you around $1,000-$1,500 (including tickets). If you’re going to visit Mexico, you’ll probably spend even less!

READ MORE: Top-7 Latin Dating Sites To Meet Latino And Hispanic Women Online

How to find a mail order bride for marriage? Final thoughts

Finding a wife online isn’t that easy—you’ll need to find a trusted mail order bride service, you’ll need to spend some time chatting with women, and you’ll have to spend at least several thousand dollars to meet your bride. However, it’s certainly worth the effort and cost—women from Asia, South America, and Slavic countries are very beautiful, loyal, and traditional.