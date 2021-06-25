Mail Order Brides: Who Are They And How to Get One of Them?

Who Are Mail Order Brides And Where to Find Them?

These are women who are looking for foreign husbands and are ready to move abroad after marriage, to the country their new spouses live in. They mainly come from Asian, Latin American, and Slavic countries.

Where to Find Mail Order Brides?

There are specialized online services. They are aimed at bringing beautiful and sexy women from Slavic, Latin American, and Asian countries and family-oriented men from the USA and Western European countries together. They do everything possible to help both sides to find what they want. Such websites provide all the needed features and services for men to find suitable women for marriage and for ladies to find their foreign husbands.

Check out best places to find the bride of your dream:

Are Mail Order Brides Services Really Popular?

Such online platforms are extremely popular both with men and women. Hundreds of users are joining these websites every day. According to a study by the Center of Immigration, approximately 100 thousand women join specialized services every year (this is more than 270 every day!). Such a wide choice of women for marriage listed in brides catalogs ensures high chances of finding your destiny.

Why Do Women Become Mail Order Brides?

The main reasons why women become mail order brides are:

A lower number of men than women in the motherland . So, there are not enough grooms for all single ladies. Therefore, they are forced to look for future husbands from other countries.

. So, there are not enough grooms for all single ladies. Therefore, they are forced to look for future husbands from other countries. Love for foreigners . Many Asian, Latin, and Slavic ladies believe foreigners to be more attractive and appropriate for serious relationships than local men. So, they are looking for husbands they will be fond of.

. Many Asian, Latin, and Slavic ladies believe foreigners to be more attractive and appropriate for serious relationships than local men. So, they are looking for husbands they will be fond of. Bad attitude of local men towards women and outdated family values in the homeland . In many countries mail order brides usually come from, there is sexism and not enough respect for women. Husbands are often bossy or indifferent there. So, women who love and respect themselves look for foreign men who will treat them better than locals.

. In many countries mail order brides usually come from, there is sexism and not enough respect for women. Husbands are often bossy or indifferent there. So, women who love and respect themselves look for foreign men who will treat them better than locals. The poor economic situation in the motherland. It makes people strive for a better life. And the best way for a woman to emigrate is to marry a foreign man.

The List of Services Provided By Mail Order Brides Platforms

It includes all the needed features for every step of international relationships: from finding a good match to marrying a foreign woman. Here are more details on what you may expect from online platforms for getting foreign wives.

A Catalog of Brides

This is the essential part of every mail order brides service. The more women there are in the catalog and the more qualitative and informative accounts are the more chances there are to find a perfect match.

To be effective and sought-after, platforms for finding foreign spouses try hard to advertise themselves both to women and men looking for foreign life partners. Being more well-known and attracting more users, websites become more effective in helping people with finding their future spouses. The wider the choice is, the easier it is to find what you need.

Moreover, trustworthy services verify all accounts to ensure the absence of fakes. Therefore, there are only real brides in the catalogs.

So, providing a large catalog of brides is the first step in helping you with finding a perfect wife.

Search Options

Good international marriage agencies have thousands of women in their catalogs. And it would be very time-taking and tiring to look through all profiles in search of a perfect match. So, online platforms for finding foreign spouses have found a way of simplifying this process.

They provide a wide range of search filters. Due to them, a man can set up a convenient search free of women who are not of their taste for sure. This helps to save time and effort and to find the lady of your dreams much faster.

Professional Matchmaking

Some busy men have no time for searching for a girlfriend at all. That is why they join online platforms hoping to find a match much faster there than in real life. But looking for a bride on the Web on their own may turn out to be not as fast as they thought.

Checking hundreds of profiles requires much effort and free time. And if you do not have a lot of free time every day, a search may be prolonged for months and even years.

But some good mail order brides platforms offer a solution to this problem. They have professional matchmakers who are ready to find a woman meeting a man’s tastes and requirements. All he will need to do is to choose out of a few suitable women found by professional matchmakers.

Means of Communication

Long-distance relationships require keeping in touch all the time. And, fortunately, it is possible due to the features provided by mail order brides services. They usually offer a full set of means of communication. Users can choose the most convenient ones out of them or use all of them in turns depending on the situation and mood.

The websites for finding foreign spouses usually have the following features for keeping in touch:

Text chats . This is the best way to start communication. Text messages are not annoying, and both sides are free to reply at any time they are not busy.

. This is the best way to start communication. Text messages are not annoying, and both sides are free to reply at any time they are not busy. Voice messages . They are faster and more convenient for those who are tired of typing.

. They are faster and more convenient for those who are tired of typing. Voice calls . They help to have more detailed and emotional conversations without which it is impossible to develop relationships.

. They help to have more detailed and emotional conversations without which it is impossible to develop relationships. Video calls. They help to become much closer to each other and feel as if you were in the same room despite being in different countries.

Virtual Gifts

They will make your communication more emotional by helping you to show attention to girls and to express your feelings.

Translation Services

Men should no longer worry about a language barrier. It will not prevent them from dating foreign girls if they choose platforms that offer the services of professional translators and entrepreneurs. They can either translate messages or participate in real meetings helping a bride and a groom to understand each other perfectly.

Professional Help with Developing Relationships

Not all but some mail order brides services care not only about preventing a language barrier but also help with overcoming a cultural gap. They either have blogs with guides on how to date girls of different nationalities or offer the services of professional psychologists that can give men advice on how to win the heart of a woman.

Assistance in Organizing Real Meetings

Good services for getting foreign wives do not abandon their clients after they go offline with their brides. They not only help men find future wives and keep in touch with them online but also assist in meeting their brides in person.

They help to choose the right place for a meeting, make the necessary reservations, consult clients on how to get to the place of meeting and can provide a professional entrepreneur if it is needed.

Legal Assistance

International marriage requires the knowledge of the law as you will need to collect the necessary documents. Some mail order brides platforms offer professional lawyers’ consultations to help men cope with the legal side of getting a foreign wife.

The Difference Between Mail Order Brides Services And Usual Dating Sites

The specialized services for finding foreign spouses have the following peculiarities:

They are created especially for international dating . While on usual dating sites you are more likely to find women from the country you live in, on mail order brides platforms, you can find ladies of other nationalities.

. While on usual dating sites you are more likely to find women from the country you live in, on mail order brides platforms, you can find ladies of other nationalities. They are only for serious relationships . While plain dating sites let the users with any goals (chatting, flirt, sex) get registered, mail order brides services accept only those who have serious intentions (long-term relationships and starting a family).

. While plain dating sites let the users with any goals (chatting, flirt, sex) get registered, mail order brides services accept only those who have serious intentions (long-term relationships and starting a family). They are more helpful. Common dating sites usually do not care about their users’ success in developing relationships. Unlike them, mail order brides websites provide all the needed features and services to make getting a foreign wife easier and faster.

Advantages of Mail Order Brides Websites

Here are some peculiarities making specialized online platforms better than common dating sites for finding foreign wives.

The Highest Chances of Achieving The Goal

The best way to get something is to look for it in a specialized place. And if you want to get an Asian, Latin American, or Slavic wife the best place for this is a mail order brides service.

Online platforms of this kind gather thousands of women who have got the same goal as you have: finding a foreign spouse. And you are free to choose out of women with serious intentions without having to filter ladies who are not going to get married.

Moreover, international marriage agencies provide assistance at every stage of relationships. Therefore, you are not alone with the problem of loneliness. A team of professionals is ready to help you with searching for a perfect match, overcoming a language barrier, organizing a personal meeting with her, and so on.

And, finally, the whole process of search and communication is held in a safe and user-friendly environment. And this also increases the chances of success.

Saving Time

Mail order brides services provide complex support at any stage of relationships. It fastens the process of finding a future wife. For example, if a man does not have enough time to look through numerous profiles, he can order the services of a professional matchmaker who will find matches for him.

Saving Effort

To get a foreign wife, a man should not have to travel for thousands of kilometers. All he needs to do is to join a specialized website in a few clicks and start looking for his destiny without even leaving his home. Everything is fast, easy, and convenient!

Accessibility

Mail order brides websites are available from any part of the world. It is possible to use them both from PCs and mobile devices. So, it does not matter where you are: at home, at work, or on a journey. You have access to the service for finding a wife from anywhere.

How to Choose the Best Mail Order Brides Platform?

The right choice of a website for finding a future wife is already half of the success. So, pay attention to the following criteria to find the best platform.

Popularity

If a website is not popular, you are not likely to find a lot of women there. Therefore, it is not worth wasting your time on such platforms.

On the contrary, if it is popular both in the country you live in and in the homeland of your future wife, there are much more chances to find a life partner there.

So, try to find feedback about a particular website or reviews about it on the Web before getting registered. If the name of a service is mentioned by a lot of external resources, this is a sign of high popularity. And this is exactly what you need.

Reviews And Feedback

Not only the number of reviews on external resources and pieces of feedback from clients matter but also their content. There should be a lot of positive ones.

Of course, it is hardly possible to find a website that does not have any negative feedback at all. All people are different and what is a plus for one person can be a minus for others. But there should definitely be more positive reviews than negative ones.

Size And Quality of the Catalog

The next criteria listed below can be assessed only after registration. So, first, find reviews and feedback. And if you have a preliminary good impression of the platform, register to see for yourself whether it will suit you for looking for a future wife or not.

The size and quality of the brides catalog is the first criterion you can look at after registration. Pay attention to the number of girls, their diversity (they should differ in age, appearance, etc), and the quality of profiles (whether there is detailed information about women or not).

One more peculiarity to pay attention to is the absence of abandoned accounts. It is good if the system shows when a user has been online for the last time. If you see that many girls have been on the website a month ago or even longer ago, better choose another service.

Usability

First of all, the process of registration should be easy. If you need to spend much time thinking about how to join the website you can expect even more difficulties in the future. So, better go to another service which is easier to get registered on.

Also, pay attention to all the features being easily accessible. If you cannot understand how to set up search filters or how to write to girls whom you like, this is not a good option.

It is great if there are manuals for new users on the website. This will make using it much easier. Also, there should be a possibility to contact support any time you need.

Functionality

There should be all the features for keeping in touch constantly in a convenient way. As you are going to develop long-distance relationships, a website will be the only environment for communication until you are ready for a personal meeting. So, all chats (text, voice, and video) should be available and convenient.

The Range of Additional Services

Many men face cultural and language barriers that prevent them from making happy couples with foreign singles. If you do not want anything to interfere with your happiness, pay attention to whether there are additional services like translations or organizing personal meetings.

Pricing

First of all, it should be affordable for you personally. Also, it should not differ a lot from the average price of competitors. If it is much lower, it may be a sign of the poor quality of services or even a scam. And being much higher is not always reasonable.

It is not necessary to get registered on dozens of platforms to research average prices. You can learn more about average prices from guides and reviews on external resources.

What Nationalities of Mail Order Brides Are Most Popular?

Russian Brides

They win the hearts of American and Western European women due to their:

beauty;

brightness;

sexuality;

cheerful and positive nature;

agile mind;

sociability;

excellent housekeeping and cooking skills;

being family-oriented.

Thanks to these features of Russian women, thousands of American and Western European men live happily together with their wives of this nationality.

Ukrainian Brides

This is one more Slavic nationality that is extremely popular with Western men. Despite being close territorially, Ukrainian girls are not similar to Russian ones. They are:

beautiful;

strong and independent;

talented and many-sided;

caring and loving;

emotional;

great at cooking;

faithful.

Japanese Brides

These women are very family-oriented and make fantastic wives. The following features help them to attract men and become excellent spouses for them:

cute appearance;

looking younger;

being fashionable;

politeness;

being hardworking;

love to order at home;

responsibility;

neatness.

Filipino Brides

Girls of this nationality make about 70% of all Asian mail order brides, according to the survey of the Center of Immigration that has already been mentioned above. They are delighted with Western men and strive for dating and marrying them. And they know how to attract and please them. These girls are very:

cute;

sexy;

diligent;

accommodating;

family-oriented;

housewifely;

loyal.

Colombian Brides

Many men are fond of these hot and exotic Latin girls. They appreciate women of this nationality because they are:

extremely sexy and passionate;

very emotional and vibrant;

positive and cheerful;

friendly and talkative;

active;

caring towards their boyfriends and husbands.

Mexican Brides

A lot of women of this nationality are forced to look for foreign husbands as local men leave the homeland because of unemployment. So, due to the lack of local men, more and more girls start to look for Western grooms. And Western men are happy to see such a tendency as they like Mexican women thanks to the following features inherent to them:

exotic beauty;

cheerfulness;

not being afraid or shy to express feelings;

being caring mothers for children;

excellent cooking skills.

FAQ

Are Mail Order Brides Real?

Yes, they are. Good services compulsorily verify accounts to avoid fakes. Also, the platforms that take care of the quality of their catalogs, regularly check whether there are abandoned accounts and delete them if there are some. So, you may be sure that every profile stands for a real single woman looking for a foreign husband.

Are Mail Order Brides Legal?

These are just women who are looking for foreign men for serious relationships with the help of specialized services. Online platforms of this kind work like international marriage agencies. And they are not forbidden in the USA and Western European countries. So, men who meet and marry mail order brides do not break the law.

Can You Really Buy a Bride?

You cannot literally do this. Specialized online platforms do not sell brides. They only assist you in dating foreign women for marriage.

How Can I Protect Myself from Scam?

To make sure that the website is trustworthy, pay attention to the following criteria:

Free registration . Of course, further services will be paid, but registration should be free for a user to be able to look at the platform from the inside and understand whether it is suitable for him before paying money.

. Of course, further services will be paid, but registration should be free for a user to be able to look at the platform from the inside and understand whether it is suitable for him before paying money. Contacts of administration . There should be a possibility to contact support in case of some problems.

. There should be a possibility to contact support in case of some problems. Diversity of accounts. If all of them are of the same kind and look very similar, it is suspicious and may be a sign of a fake.

What Is The Price of Getting a Mail Order Bride?

There is no fixed price as specialized platforms do not sell brides. They only help you find a foreign wife and keep in touch with her. So, the final price is very variable and consists of the cost of:

the features you use (usually, every message and call are paid);

additional services you order;

personal meetings;

relocation.

Do Mail Order Brides Websites Guarantee That I Find a Wife for Sure?

Nobody can guarantee the success of your private life. Mail order brides websites only provide you with all the needed features and services for starting and maintaining relationships with a foreign woman. But it depends only on you and the lady of your choice whether your relationships will lead to the wedding or not.

What Is The Most Interesting And Useful Mail Order Marriages Statistics?