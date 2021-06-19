Goldco Review – Are They A Reputable Company?

Now too long ago, if you had a few million dollars, a home, and a nice car, that was all you needed. The government didn’t care how rich you were, so long as you paid taxes and were a law-abiding citizen.

However, experts believe that is no longer the case. Your wealth could be taxed just because they (big government) need the money.

While we have socialists in the house, one way to protect your money from what can best be described as inflated taxation is to invest in gold.

Fortunately, Goldco has a couple of ways that allow investors/business people to park their cash safely, effectively dodging possible crippling inflation and taxation.

Goldco is potentially poised to be the next big thing, hot on the heels of a long list of new taxes and laws, some of which likely include *a large increase in the top federal tax rate on long-term capital gains and qualified dividends, from 23.8 percent today to 39.6 percent for higher earners.

Urgent: Request Your FREE Gold IRA Guide Before Biden “fixes” your Retirement Plan.

What Is Goldco?

Goldco is a leading precious metal provider, which facilitates the opening and funding of precious metals IRA.

The California-based company helps customers secure their financial future using precious metal IRAs. Goldco isn’t new, they have been around since 2006, but it is only now that with the looming taxation on the horizon, precious metal IRAs are getting the attention they deserve.

What is Their Process:

If you’re interested in protecting your money via precious metals, then it’s very easy to submit your interest & application online.

Once you do, a representative from the company will call you in order to make sure that you’re qualified and are able to take the next steps forward.

From there, the Goldco team will help you figure out your funds, what you want to roll-over, what types of coins you want to purchase, then help you process the rollover & paperwork and get the Gold or Silver to wherever it needs to be!

Do They Help Investors Setup a SDIRA (Self-Directed IRA)?

Yes, Goldco helps investors start their own SDIRA or a Self Directed IRA, as it is called.

These enable investors to diversify their investment into other assets like private equity, real estate etc.

Goldco makes this possible by working with custodians to ensure that customers are taken care of legally. Though assets like gems, your coin collection or art can’t be included in the portfolio.

Investors Can Buy Gold and Silver Too

Goldco also sells a varying selection of Gold and Silver products. The company has commemorative and collectable coins as of this writing.

The coins can be delivered and become part of an investor’s collection. However, once the coins, gold or silver, are in the investor’s possession, they can’t be made part of the IRA.

The same goes for any other art or coin collection. The gold is 99.9% pure gold, something mandated by the IRS.

That being said, if investors want to buy gold and silver while ensuring that it’s part of their IRA, then those will need to be held with a custodian. Most custodians charge a separate set of fees, which investors should go over before deciding to take this route.

Goldco Review Wrap Up

We Love It! Goldco makes investing in precious metal IRAs very easy, thanks to their vast library of educational material and excellent customer service.

Not only are they offering a product that helps protect your money from tax hikes and inflation, they also can help reach your retirement or savings goals. After all, everyone has a right to a comfy retirement.

Goldco works with numerous IRA custodian firms, which help the company create IRA accounts and rollover funds from their traditional IRAs over to new SDIRA accounts. Goldco is a precious metals retailer, helping customers buy them (precious metals) at highly competitive prices.

In all fairness, we know of quite a few other companies offering similar products. Some of the firms, whom we better not mention, promise the “highest returns in the industry,” which honestly isn’t something a company can predict or promise.

Now with that being said, Goldco stands out in this industry & we’re more than happy to recommend them!

Ready to Begin? Claim Your Free Goldco Investing Kit Here:

Citations:

*https://www.nytimes.com/2021/04/22/business/economy/biden-taxes.html