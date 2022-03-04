Hemp Gummies vs. CBD Gummies

In April 2019, 6.4 million Google searches were made about CBD.[1] No doubt, CBD, hemp, and everything associated with the Cannabis sativa plant became the talk of the town starting in 2017 (the year before the Farm Bill legalizing hemp was signed into law). But what is the difference between hemp gummies and CBD gummies? This article will be a great guide if you plan to try any of the two or even both!

The difference between hemp, cannabis, and the marijuana plant

The truth is hemp oil and CBD oil and marijuana are all derived from the same plant—Cannabis sativa.

Cannabis vs marijuana vs hemp . Science won’t provide the difference among the three terms (because obviously, they’re of the same plant, of the same species). However, in terms of legalities, it’s easier to differentiate. Cannabis is the most general identification for the Cannabis sativa plant. Hemp plant is the widely used term for Cannabis that contains 0.3% or less THC. These are the plants from which hemp oil and CBD oil are derived. Marijuana plant is Cannabisthat has over 0.3% of THC.

. Science won’t provide the difference among the three terms (because obviously, they’re of the same plant, of the same species). However, in terms of legalities, it’s easier to differentiate. The Science of the Cannabis sativa plant . Historically, hemp was best known as a material to make ship riggings, paper, and building supplies. Aside from ropes and cords, the hemp plant was used for centuries for its different potential health benefits. [2] The different parts– the seed, leaves, and mature flowers– are harvested for medicinal and recreational purposes because of their distinct chemical composition.

. Historically, hemp was best known as a material to make ship riggings, paper, and building supplies. Aside from ropes and cords, the hemp plant was used for centuries for its different potential health benefits. The different parts– the seed, leaves, and mature flowers– are harvested for medicinal and recreational purposes because of their distinct chemical composition. The Legality with the Cannabis sativa plant. During the 1900s, various strict regulations, including the Marihuana Tax Act and the Controlled Substances Act, were imposed, causing the production of all Cannabis varieties to be greatly reduced.[3] It was only in 2018, Cannabis plants emerged as a legal champion—Americans are now free to enjoy growing (with a license) or consuming hemp as it is already federally legal. Marijuana remains federally illegal but is legal on a state-by-state basis.

Hemp gummies vs CBD gummies Source and Extraction Methods

Hemp gummies and CBD gummies are both innovations derived from the Cannabis sativa plant. Hemp gummies are made from the hemp seeds while CBD gummies are made from the hemp flower. And you get a unique experience from each.

Hemp Gummies Source: Hemp Seeds

Before CBD gummies and other CBD products, there was hemp seed oil. During the boom of essential oils, hemp seed oil, or hemp oil, was a favorite. According to some users, hemp oil helped them with some of their health conditions, such as skin issues, inflammation, and stress. And, in recent years, it can be enjoyed in the form of hemp gummies, a more fun and more effective way to experience more of the hemp seed.

The fatty acid profile of hemp seeds. Hemp seeds contain 25% to 30% oil, which is extracted by cold-pressing and solvent extraction. Cold pressing is the most commonly used extraction method, with a recovery rate of 60% to 80%.

Hemp seeds contain 25% to 30% oil, which is extracted by cold-pressing and solvent extraction. Cold pressing is the most commonly used extraction method, with a recovery rate of 60% to 80%. Why choose hemp seed oil? The hemp seed is widely known for its high (around 90%) unsaturated fatty acid significant amount of ω-6/ω-3 fatty acids. [4] As compared to the other plant oils, hemp seed oil has the highest concentration of polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA). [5] When an individual has enough PUFA in their system, there are many health benefits. [6]

The hemp seed is widely known for its high (around 90%) unsaturated fatty acid significant amount of ω-6/ω-3 fatty acids. As compared to the other plant oils, hemp seed oil has the highest concentration of polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA). When an individual has enough PUFA in their system, there are many health benefits. Hemp seed oil is rich in sterol phytol, and tocopherol. Hemp seed oil’s sterol has twice the amount of sterol than olive oil. 68% of this sterol is β-sitosterol, a chemical that is good for your whole body. [7] Tocopherol, a very potent antioxidant, ranges from around 80-90 mg per 100 g of hemp seed oil—significantly higher than any vegetable oils. [8]

CBD Gummies Source: Hemp Flower Only

While hemp gummies use hemp seed oil, Cornbread Hemp CBD gummies use hemp flower extract. This speaks to the CBD gummies’ quality because the flowers are where almost all of the CBD is concentrated in a hemp plant. If your gummies are sourced from other parts of the hemp plant, then it’s best to look for another brand.

In most cases, most corporate CBD manufacturers use hemp stems and leaves. At Cornbread Hemp, we immediately compost these parts, as we believe we get the most—and give the most to our customers—if we only use hemp flowers for our delicious CBD gummies.

Cannabinoids of a Cannabis plant are mostly concentrated in the plant’s flower —specifically in the small resin-like hairs called trichomes .

—specifically in the small resin-like hairs called . Cannabinoids bind to the CB1 and CB2 receptors of our endocannabinoid system , throughout the central and peripheral nervous system. [9] Cannabinoids produce different effects depending on which receptor they bind with.

, throughout the central and peripheral nervous system. Cannabinoids produce different effects depending on which receptor they bind with. Full spectrum CBD products contain CBD, THC, and all the major and minor cannabinoids derived from the hemp plant. This enhances the effectiveness of the CBD through something called the entourage effect . CBD works fine by itself, but it works better when it comes with all the other cannabinoids associated with the hemp plant. THC – Let’s start with the most known and most researched cannabinoid in any Cannabis sativa plant, THC or tetrahydrocannabinol. One of the main reasons the plant is highly regulated is because of its psychoactive effects. You get ‘high’ with THC. [10] CBD – CBD, or cannabidiol, is one of the main cannabinoids that has been making a name for itself in recent years. According to clinical and anecdotal pieces of evidence, CBD offers various health benefits, including relief from stress, pain, inflammation, and other symptoms. [11] [12] Other cannabinoids. Besides THC and CBD, there are over a hundred more cannabinoids. You may take advantage of their effects—plus the entourage effect—when using full-spectrum CBD gummies. [13]

. CBD works fine by itself, but it works better when it comes with all the other cannabinoids associated with the hemp plant. Intricate hemp flower harvesting. According to a study, the concentration of cannabinoids, especially the THC, CBD, and CBG, significantly increases as the hemp flowers mature—specifically, during the 6 th to 7 th week . [14] The average harvest is 2500 pounds of dried hemp flower per acre with 6.5% CBD content on average. [15] That’s how special Flower-only™ Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies are. The painstaking farming is all worth the yield.

According to a study, the concentration of cannabinoids, especially the THC, CBD, and CBG, significantly increases as the hemp flowers mature—specifically, . The average harvest is 2500 pounds of dried hemp flower per acre with 6.5% CBD content on average. That’s how special Flower-only™ Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies are. The painstaking farming is all worth the yield. Some cons of using only hemp flowers for CBD gummies. There’s only a small yield (but very worthy and impactful) if farmers observe organic farming of the hemp flower only. High CBD means high THC in hemp flowers, so making sure the cannabis extract has the right level of THC requires a keen eye from CBD manufacturers during identification and analysis.



Choosing the right gummies for you

Whatever gummies you choose, just know that both the hemp gummies and CBD gummies are great to take into consideration if you want to enjoy the potential wonders of the hemp plants. Both novel food products from organic hemp extract may act like multivitamins and mineral supplements.

What are you going to use the gummies for? Research the potential health benefits of the hemp derived gummies. Here’s what we find in the intersection of the two gummy variants: They, with their premium ingredients, may help in your nutritional deficiencies. Hemp gummies and CBD gummies may both offer pain relief because of their anti-inflammatory properties and promote heart health. Both gummies may improve skin conditions. They both may have anti-cancer potential (which seems very promising in the studies that unfold and will unfold in the future).

Research the potential health benefits of the hemp derived gummies. Here’s what we find in the intersection of the two gummy variants: How often are you going to use it in your routine? Follow the dosage. For example, Cornbread Hemp suggests that the Flower-Only™ Full-spectrum CBD gummies should be taken twice daily, right after your breakfast and dinner meals. The goal is you maximize the probable CBD health benefits by ingesting it with fatty foods. For the first-timers, be wary of the minor side effects (i.e., dizziness and sleepiness). Lower dosage, if need be. And if you want to increase the dosage of your CBD gummies, you may opt for the suggested strength for the experienced users—50mg per gummy. Also, be mindful about mixing and matching the gummies with any medication. What might make you fail a drug test? Hemp-derived CBD doesn’t get you in such trouble as it is not on the list of controlled substances. [16] It’s the THC that’s most often tested during random drug tests in the workplace. Typically, you shouldn’t worry when taking any type of CBD gummies, as there’s only a little THC on it. If you want to err on the side of caution, it’s best to opt for CBD isolate gummies, or restrain from any hemp-derived CBD products.

Follow the dosage. For example, Cornbread Hemp suggests that the Flower-Only™ Full-spectrum CBD gummies should be taken twice daily, right after your breakfast and dinner meals. The goal is you maximize the probable CBD health benefits by ingesting it with fatty foods. For the first-timers, be wary of the minor side effects (i.e., dizziness and sleepiness). Lower dosage, if need be. And if you want to increase the dosage of your CBD gummies, you may opt for the suggested strength for the experienced users—50mg per gummy. Also, be mindful about mixing and matching the gummies with any medication. Where do I find the best CBD and hemp gummies? To ensure the authenticity and quality of your gummies, find a brand that values compliance above all else. CBD companies, like Cornbread Hemp, can guarantee all their hemp-derived CBD products are third-party lab-tested, USDA-organic, and properly labeled, according to the FDA guidelines. [17] In addition, customer satisfaction is what reputable CBD brands are all about. Find a CBD gummies retailer that has accessible product information and customer service.

Hemp gummies vs. CBD gummies: Which is better?

Gummies derived from industrial hemp are easy-to-take and are very rewarding to those who may be looking to promote a healthy diet and lifestyle. Both have health benefits according to anecdotal evidence. However, they also have their specifications you need to note before choosing what to put in your routine. If this comprehensive overview on CBD and hemp gummies isn’t enough for you, the Cornbread Hemp experts may provide you with some more enlightenment through our reliable customer service!



