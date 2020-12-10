Here Is How You Can Create and Advertise YouTube Videos That Go Viral

Everyone knows that Google is the biggest search engine on the internet. However, did you know that YouTube (owned by Google) is the second-largest? It’s true! That means you can create and advertise videos that get a ton of views when you understand what the YouTube algorithm looks for in content.

So, how do you create and advertise YouTube videos that go viral? We’ll break it down to some of the tricks and secrets that work without fail.

Be Original

With 500 hours of video uploaded to YouTube every hour, there is an incredible amount of competition and saturation. That means for your video to go viral, you’re going to need to do something original. Even if it’s on a topic that’s been done many times over already, add your own unique flair to it.

Make it exciting! Keep viewers engaged thanks to your sharp and witty delivery, proper setting and lighting, and maybe even some graphics that pop up on the screen every now and then.

People love stories, so you could tell a story with your video in a sad or funny way, or maybe even a combination of the two. This is something that works especially well for brands who are selling a product or service but don’t want their videos to appear too salesy.

Get Emotional

We don’t necessarily mean start bawling your eyes out or shouting at the top of your lungs. What we’re saying is to deliver your story or narrative in a way that strongly affects the emotions of your video’s viewers. Get them emotionally invested in what you’re saying so that they feel strong emotions.

This will move them to share the video with others, which will get your video going viral as more people spread it like wildfire on social media. Think about what kind of emotions you feel comfortable with your brand displaying.

You may even want to get a bit controversial with your video. Are you someone who isn’t afraid to step on a few toes? Go for it! As long as you’re not going against YouTube’s terms of service, you can rack up a ton of views this way. However, keep in mind that something that is too controversial has the potential to damage your brand’s reputation.

Collaborate With Other Brands

Are there brands similar to yours that you would be willing to work with for mutual benefit? If so, this is a great way to advertise your YouTube videos and get them to go viral.

Reach out to brands who have slightly larger followings than you do and tell them about your video. They may be interested in collaborating in some way and promoting your video if you’re both in the same niche.

Keep in mind that this should be a two-way street. You should be doing the same thing for other brands in your niche as well, especially if they’re already promoting your video. Think of it as a fair trade of services.

Choose the Best Keywords

Another extremely helpful tip for advertising videos that go viral is choosing the best and most relevant keywords. Think of this like SEO on blog articles on a website. YouTube will be looking for relevant keywords in your video’s title, description, and tags.

Getting the right keywords will require you to conduct some keyword research first. Find out what other people are searching for. You can also use special online tools that spit out a bunch of relevant keywords for you.

Pepper in the best keywords throughout your video’s description. When you do this right, your video will show up on the first page of the search results for certain keywords, leading to a massive amount of traffic to your video.

Use descriptive terms like “official” or “new” in your title, depending on what kind of video it is. A boring title isn’t going to get as many clicks as one that sounds exciting. That doesn’t mean you need to go full-on clickbait with your title (although it does work), but you need to captivate people enough so they click on your video over someone else’s

Buy YouTube Likes and Subscribers

With over three billion videos on YouTube now, the competition is insane. That’s why it can often help to buy YouTube likes and buy YouTube subscribers.

If you're looking for a way to quickly and easily get your YouTube videos to go viral, then you'll want to make sure you are checking out options to buy YouTube views.

If you want to guarantee success and popularity on YouTube, then you will ideally be applying all of the tips and tricks we mentioned above. So, what are you waiting for? It’s time for your videos to go viral!