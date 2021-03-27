Here’s Why Everybody Is Trying CBD Body Wash

Immersed in a cascade of warm water as your mind begins to relax and wander—your daily shower can easily be the highlight of your morning or evening routine. Why not take your shower to the next level with a CBD body wash? This innovative use for CBD has recently been making its way into the homes of more and more San Franciscans.

If you’re intrigued by the idea of CBD for body wash, you’re in the right place.

What Is CBD and Why Is It in My Body Wash?

At this point, CBD may need no introduction. As of last year, a third of Americans reported that they’d tried some form of CBD. If that count doesn’t include you just yet, here are the fast facts.

CBD is derived from the hemp plant.

CBD oil is federally legal in all fifty U.S. states.

A nationally distributed CBD product must contain less than 0.3% THC, meaning it has no psychoactive properties.

A CBD body wash combines gentle cleansing ingredients with CBD and its sibling, hemp oil. This is derived from the same plant and it’s packed with the nutrients our body needs to produce glowing skin. The vitamin profile contains A, E, and C, to name a few.

Omega-6 and omega-3 are also plentiful in hemp oil. These healthy fatty acids contain all nine of the aminos that your body uses to make proteins. With their ability to lock moisture into skin, they’re popular in skincare products.

When your body is properly fortified with all of the nutrients it requires, it’s much easier to grow healthy cells, fight infection and inflammation, and generally feel great.

Lather, Rinse, Relax

If you struggle with dryness or itchiness, that’s a great reason to check out a CBD body wash containing hemp oil. The oil and other moisturizing components work together to keep skin moisture intact while still clearing away excess grime and greasiness. When your skin balance is perfected, your comfort will grow.

Don’t forget the CBD itself! This natural substance can be absorbed gently through the skin as you wash, adding something extra special to your body wash’s solid base.

A Simple CBD Dosage from Body Wash

The question of dosage always comes up when exploring new CBD products. As CBD is absorbed via your body wash, you’ll want to consider what amount is helpful.

If you use other products containing CBD, the body wash’s influence will be similar. For people who have never used CBD before, it’s generally recommended that you start slowly. A body wash is a great way to follow that advice, delivering a light dosage of CBD designed for general wellness. You don’t need to worry about using too much or too little with this type of product. Just bathe normally and use whatever amount leaves you feeling refreshingly clean.

When and Where to Use CBD Body Wash

A CBD body wash should be gentle enough for general use, but it’s important to listen to your own body, too. Try it out for a few days or weeks and keep an eye out for any changes in your skin—you might like what you see!

Now, should you use body wash on your face? It’s tempting to cut down on the number of bottles in your shower and dedicate one product your entire body. If this efficient route produces results that you like, then there’s no need to change it up. However, if you’re trying to fight facial dryness, oiliness, acne, or redness, a more specialized product could transform your skin for the better.

Rejuvenate and Relax with a New Body Wash Experience

For a shower that cleanses your body, supports its continued health, and leaves you refreshed, the right body wash can make all the difference in the world. Try out a CBD body wash the next time your routine needs an upgrade.