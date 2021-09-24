Here’s Why N95 and KN95 Are Best for Delta Variant

We can all agree that having any mask is better than no mask. With

cloth and designer face masks being continuously produced by

fashion brands left and right, are these really protecting?

It’s probably not a great idea to just buy any kind of mask available only because it looks aesthetically pleasing.

N95 vs KN95 differences

The main difference between the N95 masks and KN95 respirators is that each one is originally certified for use. Like with other products, certain medical equipment like masks also have separate certifications depending on which country they were tested and approved.

While N95 masks are certified in the U.S. and KN95 masks are certified in China, both are just as equally effective. When the U.S. lagged behind on production and N95 ran out of stock, KN95 masks quickly saved the day. They were used by frontline healthcare workers and were proven to be just as effective as the U.S. certified N95.

N95 and KN95 face masks are also able to filter out at least 95 percent of virus, bacteria, and other particles – all this while still allowing you to breathe as freely and as comfortably as possible. And while other types of masks are easily wet or damaged, N95 and KN95 masks from N95 Medical Supplies are durable and are more water-resistant

N95 NIOSH Respirator Masks

N95 NIOSH Masks ALG Health Hard Shell is a semi-rigid molded respirator that amply covers the mouth and nose while leaving enough space to breathe comfortably. This mask is tested and certified by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), which means that you can’t get a better, more functional, and effective face mask than this without going overboard on the price.

Get a 25-pack N95 NIOSH Masks ALG Hard Shell for only $59.99.

Made in USA!

KN95 Face Mask

Tested and approved by the Centers for Disease Control and

Prevention (CDC), KN95 Face Mask – Protective Respirator is an

equally formidable weapon against COVID-19. This mask is designed

as an easy-to-wear respirator with comfortable ear loop hooks,

adjustable nose bridge aids, as well as having a resealable bag to

keep your face masks safely when not in use.

Get a 25-pack KN95 Face Mask – Protective Respirator for only

$39.99.

Look no further! N95 Medical Supplies provides only the highest

quality N95 and KN95 face masks with same-day shipping and even

next day air options for time sensitive. If you need more information,

head over to the N95 Medical Supplies, and see FAQs articles.