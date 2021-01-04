Herpesyl Reviews – Best Herpes Supplement or Scam?

What is Herpesyl?

Herpesyl is a dietary supplement that is supposed to be effective against the herpes virus. It contains only natural ingredients such as pomegranate, graviola leaf and shiitake mushrooms, which are already used in natural medicine for various purposes. The supplement is said to provide relief not only during an outbreak of the viral disease, but to nip the disease in the bud by destroying the herpes viruses that are constantly present in the body.

Why do I need this dietary supplement?

About two-thirds of all people under the age of 50 worldwide carry the herpes simplex virus type 1. At least that is what researchers from the University of Bristol have published in the scientific journal “Plos One”. The probability of carrying this viral disease is therefore relatively high. Some people hardly notice anything of this disease, while others regularly have to fight with outbreaks, especially around the lips. However, Herpesyl is not only suitable for the latter, but for all people who carry the herpes virus. In fact, it is designed not only to alleviate outbreaks, but also to rid the body of the virus, thus helping to no longer face outbreaks. Therefore, the dietary supplement is suitable for all people older than 18 years of age who carry the herpes virus. Click here to discover the current discount!

Herpesyl evaluation and recommendation

The herpes virus is not only in the body when there is an outbreak. The virus is also present in the body during outbreak-free periods. Until now, there was hardly any way to remove the herpes virus from the body – most people had to be content with the fact that herpes outbreaks occur again and again, which can at least be alleviated with appropriate remedies. Herpesyl is now supposed to be the solution for all those who carry the virus by ridding the entire body of it. Ideally, this would mean no further outbreaks of herpes. At first, this sounds like a promise that can’t be kept like that – especially considering the purely natural ingredients according to the manufacturer. However, upon closer examination of these ingredients and their modes of action, it seems at least realistic that the dietary supplement can actually be effective against the virus. For example, the ingredients are said to not only help alleviate an outbreak, but also regenerate skin damaged by the outbreak while ridding the entire body of the virus. So, at least in theory, this product seems to actually be able to deliver what it promises. How it looks like in practice can only be answered by people who have already used Herpesyl. Further info and a discount can be found here on the official website!

Information on how to take Herpesyl

It is recommended to take one capsule of Herpesyl twice a day. The intake should take place daily, because according to the supplier, this is the only way the preparation is able to completely destroy the herpes virus in the body and at the same time allow the body to heal completely. Ideally, you should take Herpesyl for at least 90 days in a row.

People suffering from a medical condition or taking regularly prescribed medications, as well as pregnant and breastfeeding women, should consult with their treating physician before taking Herpesyl.

Children and adolescents under 18 years of age should not take Herpesyl. Therefore, it is important to keep the herpes remedy in a place that is inaccessible to children. In addition, the preparation must be stored in a dry place at room temperature.

Can Herpesyl cause any risks or allergies?

According to the provider, only natural ingredients are contained in the herpes treatment supplement. Risks, as known from various medications, are therefore not present here. However, allergic reactions to Herpesyl cannot be ruled out if you are allergic to one of the ingredients. Side effects are also excluded by the provider – in case of doubt, you can take a closer look at the potential side effects of the individual ingredients.

What are the quality features of Herpesyl?

Officially, Herpesyl contains only natural ingredients. In total, there are supposed to be 26 different plant extracts and various vitamins that help fight herpes. According to the supplier, the ingredients are free of genetic engineering. In addition, the dietary supplement is suitable for diabetics.

The provider obviously attaches great importance to the data security of its customers. For this reason, the sale of Herpesyl takes place via buygoods. Here it is ensured that the data transmission is encrypted. In addition, payment is only possible via credit card and PayPal. What at first seems like a restriction, has a clear benefit at second glance: You don’t have to enter any sensitive account data.

Herpesyl reviews

Since Herpesyl is still a fairly new product, there are not too many customer reviews yet. However, it is noticeable that the reviews that already exist are mostly very positive. For example, the product has received only five-star reviews on Facebook. However, given the ingredients of the preparation, which are exclusively of natural origin, the positive reviews seem quite plausible. Visit the official website to see more customer reviews!

Where can I buy Herpesyl?

The supplement is available exclusively through the official provider herpesyl.com. If you go to their website, you will find detailed information about Herpesyl, its mode of action and the experiences that users have already had with the herpes treatment. In addition, by clicking on the package you want, you will get to the buygoods site, where you can complete your order.

First of all, choose the package that suits you best:

1 bottle for 30 days

3 bottles for 90 days

6 bottles for 180 days

The more cans you order, the higher discount you will get from the provider. For example, if you buy one can, you can save about $30, while if you buy three cans, you can save about $120. If you buy six cans, you will get a discount of about 300 US dollars.

On the buygoods website, you will first see the total price of your order. In addition to the purchase price, you also have to pay the shipping costs.

Then you can select your payment method. You can choose between credit cards such as Visa, Mastercard, Discover, JCB and American Express as well as PayPal. In the following, you enter your home country and state, the postal code of your place of residence as well as your e-mail address and your billing address. You should also enter your telephone number in the field provided in case the provider has any queries. You can then select whether the billing address matches the shipping address. As soon as you have entered the payment information completely, you can order Herpesyl.

Explanation of the Herpesyl ingredients

In total, Herpesyl is supposed to contain 26 different natural substances that are supposed to be free of pesticides, genetic engineering, preservatives and other toxins. Not all of these ingredients are named by the supplier. However, the main ingredients of the herpesyl supplement include:

Graviola leaf : this ingredient contains a large amount of antioxidants. They are known to boost the immune system and detoxify the body. Graviola leaf is also said to help repair brain cells due to its antioxidants. According to the supplier, this is the main ingredient in Herpesyl.

: this ingredient contains a large amount of antioxidants. They are known to boost the immune system and detoxify the body. Graviola leaf is also said to help repair brain cells due to its antioxidants. According to the supplier, this is the main ingredient in Herpesyl. Shiitake mushrooms : These mushrooms are said to have a positive effect on cognitive functions and consequently provide the brain cells with nutrients. Studies have also shown that shiitake has an antiviral effect. Since herpes is a viral infection, this ingredient of Herpesyl seems to have an important influence on its effectiveness.

: These mushrooms are said to have a positive effect on cognitive functions and consequently provide the brain cells with nutrients. Studies have also shown that shiitake has an antiviral effect. Since herpes is a viral infection, this ingredient of Herpesyl seems to have an important influence on its effectiveness. Burdock Root : Another natural ingredient in the supplement is burdock root. Like shiitake mushrooms, it is said to nourish brain cells. In addition, anti-inflammatory nutrients are said to be present in the plant substance.

: Another natural ingredient in the supplement is burdock root. Like shiitake mushrooms, it is said to nourish brain cells. In addition, anti-inflammatory nutrients are said to be present in the plant substance. Red Raspberries : This nutrient is not so much said to fight herpes itself, but rather to help the skin regenerate as a result of a herpes outbreak. Red raspberries are said to relieve skin redness and rejuvenate the areas affected by herpes as part of the healing process.

: This nutrient is not so much said to fight herpes itself, but rather to help the skin regenerate as a result of a herpes outbreak. Red raspberries are said to relieve skin redness and rejuvenate the areas affected by herpes as part of the healing process. Turmeric : Known as a spice, turmeric is notable for its anti-inflammatory properties. It can help strengthen the immune system, helping the body fight the herpes virus.

: Known as a spice, turmeric is notable for its anti-inflammatory properties. It can help strengthen the immune system, helping the body fight the herpes virus. Grape Seed : This natural ingredient is believed to help lower blood pressure and improve blood circulation in the body.

: This natural ingredient is believed to help lower blood pressure and improve blood circulation in the body. Quercetin : This is a yellow natural pigment that is currently the subject of intensive research into its effects on humans. It is said to have antioxidant properties similar to vitamins A, C and E.

: This is a yellow natural pigment that is currently the subject of intensive research into its effects on humans. It is said to have antioxidant properties similar to vitamins A, C and E. Pomegranate: Pomegranate is also said to be effective against oxidative stress. The liquid extract from the leaves of the pomegranate is also said to be effective against human herpes virus-3, which causes chickenpox in childhood and leads to herpes zoster in adulthood.

Who is the supplier of the product?

200 Continental Drive

Suite 401

Newark

Delaware, US

Homepage: https://www.herpesyl.com/

E-mail: support@herpesyl.com

General information on the subject of nutritional supplements

When we talk about food supplements, we are referring to preparations that serve to supplement the human metabolism. Mostly, these dietary supplements contain certain nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, secondary plant substances or other substances that support the body in its function. The nutrients are usually contained in concentrated form. Therefore, food supplements are mostly offered in the form of tablets, capsules or drinking ampoules. This form of presentation is also known from medications – but dietary supplements do not belong to this category.

There is a legal distinction between dietary supplements and medicines. According to the European Union, only evidence-based health claims may be made for food supplements. Health claims that have not been approved for the corresponding food supplement may also not be used in the context of advertising for the preparation. A list of permitted advertising claims was adopted by the European Commission in May 2012. These can be viewed in the EU’s Community Register. There is, of course, a reason why advertising claims for food supplements are taken so strictly. The advertising claims are primarily intended to help increase sales of a particular food supplement. At the same time, they are intended to encourage the customer to consume the dietary supplement on a regular basis. Health-related statements that are not clearly permitted may therefore not be used. For use, the corresponding effect named in the advertising statement must also have been scientifically proven.

Unlike most medicines, dietary supplements can also be purchased in arbitrarily large quantities. The market here is therefore much less regulated than the market for medicines. However, this is not necessarily an advantage for the consumer, and a maximum quantity regulation for food supplements is already being planned at the EU level.

Healthy people who eat a balanced diet ideally already supply their bodies with all the important nutrients in sufficient quantities and therefore do not usually need dietary supplements that provide the body with additional vitamins and minerals. With dietary supplements such as Herpesyl, however, the situation is somewhat different. Such dietary supplements pursue a specific purpose, which can hardly be achieved with the consumption of usual food alone. As the provider of Herpesyl himself says, it is the combination of ingredients that should contribute to an improvement in herpes outbreaks and to ridding the body of the virus. Nevertheless, the same applies here: Those who do not carry herpes viruses or have not had their condition cleared by a doctor beforehand should not take the supplement. Only if the need for such a supplement is actually ensured, nothing stands in the way of taking it.

When taking dietary supplements, it is also important to always follow the recommended intake and not to exceed the recommended dosage. Because even if the dietary supplement is not supposed to bring any side effects or risks, overdosing can cause them.

Known FAQ about this product

Q: How is the supplement taken?

A: One capsule of Herpesyl is taken twice a day. The capsule is swallowed whole with sufficient liquid (water, tea, juice). According to the supplier, the period of use should be at least 90 days.

Q: Where is the dietary supplement manufactured?

A: Herpesyl is manufactured in the United States of America.

Q: Is it a supplement that relieves herpes outbreaks?

A: Some of the ingredients in Herpesyl may help relieve outbreaks. However, the long-term goal of the supplement is to destroy the herpes virus throughout the body until new outbreaks can no longer occur.

Q: Does the supplement contain preservatives or toxins?

A: According to the supplier, Herpesyl contains only natural substances, which are tested for all conceivable toxins during the production process.

Q: Is Herpesyl available for purchase exclusively on the manufacturer’s official website?

A: Yes. Herpesyl is only available from the official supplier. This is to prevent counterfeit versions of the drug from being offered on other sites.

