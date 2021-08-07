How Can I Get A Free VIN Check & Search Online for Free

Used cars are often preferred due to their economical prices. Sadly, these vehicles can be stolen, faulty, road unsafe, or any bad history. A dealer might not provide you with such details. But fear not, VIN is here to save you from this trouble. The buyer can perform a free VIN lookup to get any details of their prospective vehicle.

The digital market is filled with multiple VIN check tools, but they often lack in performing their purpose. This article has considered this problem and aims to provide detail about VIN and the best free VIN check tool.

What Is A VIN?

Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) is a 17-digits string number that states the complete specification about the vehicle. This code stores a wide range of information such as model, manufacturing year & unit, serial number, type of engine, etc. The vehicle concerning departments also stores the record of theft, stolen, or unsafe vehicle on their VIN.

It works as a motor fingerprint as each vehicle has its own unique number and identity. The VIN search of the vehicle can be done by looking on the driver’s side door, under the engine hood, on a dashboard (near windshield), or the steering wheel, etc.

How to Decode Your VIN

The 17-character of VIN specify different vehicle identification terms. Their representation is as follows:

Manufacturer Recognition Module

The module states the basic information of the vehicle.

Character 1: State the country of origin.

Character 2: Expresses the vehicle manufacturing brand.

Character 3: Reveals the type of the vehicle.

Vehicular Description Module

The next group explains the descriptive specifications.

Caracter 4–8: Describes the model, body, transmission type, and engine number.

Character 9: Identifies the fake VINs.

Distinctive Vehicle Module

The next characters pinpoint the individual vehicle details.

Character 10: Indicates the manufacturing year

Character 11: Shows whereabout of the assembly plant.

Character 12–17: State the production order of the vehicle.

How to Get a Completely Free VIN Check?

This section details out the top completely free VIN check tool to get a comprehensive report of your potential vehicle:

VinPit – Best VIN Checker

VinPit is the top-notched VIN check tool in the market. It’s an all-in-one platform that runs a complete background check on the vehicle and rolls out the report within minutes. The intuitive and advanced features of VinPit offer to run a complete checkup report on the vehicle by VIN check, VIN Decoder, as well as from license plate.

This apex tool has extended its horizon by distinctive features to allow the VIN search by manufacturing country, state, and brand. Moreover, the car title and ownership status for multiple vehicle types can be obtained through this versatile tool. The buyer can utilize this web-based tool for VIN check without any worry, as the VinPit database is updated regularly from the verified source.

Top-of-the-Line Features of VinPit

VinPit offers plenty of benefits in regard to VIN checks. This section explores the provided benefits to attest the VinPit as the best quality tool:

Simplistic Interface

This easy-going tool provides to-the-point platforms. The website leads directly to the search bar, and the provided report is also comprehendible without any fancy words to mislead the buyer.

Quality and Accuracy

The comprehensive and excellent database in the historical reports sets VinPit apart. The reported information is from various sources, including NMVTIS, insurance databases, auto dealers, and so on, to ensure accuracy.

Speed and Agility

The platform has upgraded its reporting speed to be within minutes. Once the purchase is made, the detailed report can be accessed in a record, saving time.

Secure Information

To make a better vehicular choice, VinPit has accumulated and provided millions of users with used-automobile information in a secure manner. It has also developed trust between the buyers and sellers of pre-owned vehicles.

Uninterrupted Customer Service

VinPit provides a rapid and easy-to-use 24/7 customer service team to resolve the issue.

How to Check Vin Number Online for Free

VinPit has formulated very simplified steps for the VIN search. In three easy steps, the user can obtain a free vehicle history report by VIN number. The following part states the steps for decoding any VIN:

Step 1: The location of the VIN depends on the model. Check the vehicle manual to save the hassle of looking through different places.

Step 2: Once the VIN is located, open the VinPit website and write your number.

Step 3: Press on the “Search” option. The VIN report of your vehicle will be available within a few minutes.

Alternative VIN check tools

The market offers other competitive VIN tools with VinPit. They also provided quality and efficient reports. The following section details the tools as well as their features:

EpicVIN: Precise and Easy to Use VIN Search Tool

EpicVin is a reliable and accurate VIN service provider with over 40 million data archives. The offered review records have information for the model year, engine brand, accident history, theft, service record, and other written details. The information accounts by validating from NMVTIS to stop the stolen or fraudulent pre-owned vehicles from the sale. Users will obtain the necessary information about the vehicle once the confusion of the website subdues.

carVertical: Accurate Results with Free VIN Number Check

carVertical is a state-of-art blockchain car reports service. The collected data is from multiple sources such as police and insurance departments and from the vehicle itself, along with other basic sources. Provided information report contains data on mileage, stolen, insurance record, fitted equipment, and vehicle registration, etc. Unfortunately, the data report offers limited car damage details.

AutoCheck: Evaluate your Car through Free Car Report

AutoCheck has partnered with the renowned automotive industry to provide safe VIN checks. It works through the Experian to assist users in evaluating side-by-side comparisons of their dream vehicles. The provided comparison includes details of the title, accidents, damages, safety recalls, and odometer reading. However, along with fewer details, reports completely miss out on the maintenance and service information of the vehicle.

CARFAX: Get Free VIN Report in a Matter of Seconds

With over 100,000 information outlets, CARFAX claims to be one of the largest cross-border databases in the world. Undoubtedly, it reports a good amount of basic information for both US and Canadian vehicles. Sadly, it fails to contain advanced details due to limited access to the unreported damages to CARFAX. Moreover, the data can be exploited as reports are editable for fact listing.

Why Are VINs important?

VIN plays a vital role in forming our decision about purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. VIN check will eradicate any doubts about hidden issues of the vehicle. The reasons by which VIN have become important are as follows:

Insurance Safety

A VIN can be helpful when seeking insurance. Many insurance companies demand VIN-run background authentication checks. Moreover, VIN also helps in the evaluation of market value to formulate the compensation quote in case of an accident.

Safe Car Purchased

When buying the pre-owned vehicle, the VIN check offers protection from buying stolen and unsafe. Moreover, law enforcement can also track the stolen vehicles by their VIN.

Accidents and Repair

VIN check can provide a history of accidents and repair. Also, it can be used by repair shops to install the correct tool in your vehicle based on its model and requirement.

Manufacturer Safety Recalls

Due to multiple issues, the manufacturing unit can recall the vehicle for any tool change. The VIN check will state the recall history that will help in stopping a faulty vehicle from running on the road.

Conclusion

VIN check can be used by a pre-owned vehicle’s interested party. These checkups ensure the secure purchase of the vehicle and prevent any underlying problems. The article has provided a detailed guide on the VIN check method, importance, and tools. Different VIN checkers are available in the market, but VinPit left them all behind due to its advanced features and comprehensive reports.