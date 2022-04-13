How Companies Can Avoid Sexual Harassment Outside The Workplace

By: Michael Mandell (Short bio: Michael Mandell is the #1 lawyer on social media with over 8 million followers due to the popularity of his legal tips and entertaining posts. Mandell is an attorney based out of Los Angeles, California, with an undergraduate degree from the University of Southern California and a law degree from Duke University, which was recently ranked the top law school on the planet. In addition to his successful following, Mandell practices in various legal areas, specifically in personal injury and criminal law.)

COVID may have dominated last year’s headlines, but 2021 also saw many cisgender men in prominent positions, including the world’s third-richest man, the governor of one of the country’s most populous states, and a famous musician accused of sexual harassment. The first two men were ultimately forced out of industry spaces, but I’m guessing more news will emerge regarding each of these cases. Here’s a quick primer on what sexual harassment means, circa 2022, and how to reduce risk at the workplace and incidents within your workforce.

Sexual harassment is a catch-all term for any unwelcome sexual advance or conduct on the job that creates an intimidating, hostile, or offensive working environment. Any conduct of a sexual nature that makes an employee uncomfortable—or worse—has the potential to be sexual harassment; also, the meaning of “on the job” is very important, as we’ll see in a moment.

The same laws that prohibit gender discrimination prohibit sexual harassment. Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act provides the primary federal legal framework for prohibiting workplace discrimination, including sexual harassment, and operates via the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). In addition, each state has its own anti-sexual harassment law, and most states have local government agencies that function akin to the

EEOC. Yet widespread confusion–and disagreement–about where the line constituting harassment is crossed remains.

When New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo allegedly repeatedly commented on a subordinate’s appearance, for example, was that harassment? How about when one of the world’s wealthiest men e-mailed a young subordinate repeatedly, using a familiar, intimate language without a pre-existing romantic relationship—which still could have violated standards of appropriate conduct? And how should employers assess their responsibility for

the dissemination of sexually explicit material on infra-company communication platforms or mitigate the potential harm of off-color jokes at office parties or work events?

Given the broad definition of sexual harassment, leadership tries to avoid not only actual incidents but even the appearance of improper conduct in the workplace. But what about harassment that appears outside of the office or official company functions?

When Is An Employer Liable?

An employer’s liability for sexual harassment can depend on the party responsible for the harassment. For example, if someone with managerial or supervisory authority engaged in the offending conduct, the employer will generally be vicariously liable for that supervisor’s actions. On the other hand, if someone other than a supervisor or manager engaged in the harassing activity, does liability arise if the employer knew or should have known about the harassment and failed to take steps to prevent it?

While often traumatizing and difficult, workplaces should endeavor to make employees feel comfortable speaking up to designated personnel if they feel they are being sexually harassed. Usually, a supervisor or a human resource representative serves in this capacity. Courts have historically held that employers can’t prevent actions not brought to the organization’s attention. Even if the employee doesn’t believe that the employer will act to stop the harassment, they’ll have difficulty moving forward with a sexual harassment claim if they have not first made the employer aware of the issue.

What Happens Outside the Workplace Doesn’t Stay There

You may be surprised to learn that, long before remote work became commonplace, the law did not place geographic boundaries on sexual harassment claims. Courts have examined activities, behavior, and incidents outside of the office environment and still found that “workplace” incidents of this kind occurred–even though they did not unfold in the confines of workplace property. If an employment relationship exists between the parties, the employee can file a claim if the incident is sufficiently severe or repetitive or contributes to a hostile work environment. Therefore, business trips, dinners, holiday parties, video chats, and other activities occurring “offsite” can still lead to incidents of sexual harassment. Consequently, many executives and supervisors remain confused and alarmed by the plethora of work-related activities that may produce liability (legal or otherwise).

Furthermore, many of us imagine that harassment usually occurs because of alcohol-induced behavior often depicted in television shows or movies. A recent federal district court case ruled in favor of a woman who filed a claim after (1) her manager sexually harassed her at a coworker’s funeral, and (2) her employer failed to reprimand the manager. In this case, the court extended the “work environment” designation to the funeral because her attendance resulted from her employment relationship.

Management Responsibilities

The funeral case is perhaps an extreme and atypical example, but it displays just how long the arm of the law can extend when it comes to sexual harassment. For clarity, managers are responsible for their own behavior and, to some extent, the behavior of their workgroup and for upholding and implementing the employer’s policies. Managers will find themselves subject to personally liable for any sexually offensive behavior toward an employee—even if the firm is also a party to a suit

Given the growing awareness generated of unwanted sexual behavior, applied by the media and corporate training programs, ignorance of policy will make for a weak defense. Even if managers are unaware that an employee finds a particular behavior offensive power imbalances, a typical scenario, often cause employees to see risk in reporting superiors. Remember that power imbalances increase management’s responsibility and liability. And if a manager takes any official (or unofficial) work action, either to the benefit or detriment of an employee because of sexual behavior, their liability increases further.

Management also bears some responsibility for the workplace culture. If a managerial team member is aware of behavior ongoing in their department that is prohibited by the employer’s policy and they do nothing about it—even in the absence of a complaint—the manager or executive may face legal action condoning behavior (either explicitly or implicitly). They may even face action for contributing to a hostile environment–as alleged in the Andrew Cuomo cases.

While the most publicized sexual harassment allegations target influential people, statistically almost always perpetrated by men, workplace sexual misconduct is not limited to a supervisor’s mistreatment of subordinates. The employer can be just as liable for tolerating a hostile work environment created by an employee’s colleagues and even non-employees, such as customers–if the employer knows (or should know) about the offensive work environment but fails to take appropriate remedial action. The law requires employers to make reasonable efforts to provide a working environment free from hostile or offensive harassment; the law does not necessarily care who does the harassment.

Employee Complaints

And when an employee complains to management about alleged harassment, the organization is legally obligated to investigate. Management should reassure the employee that both employer policy and federal and state protection protect employees who make complaints and assure confidentiality will be protected to the extent possible (although the EEOC process begins by notifying the employer of the complaint regardless of the outcome). Management should then contact HR or the equivalent about the complaint.

But it’s not enough to suggest that employees call designated personnel; management must also involve themselves in the process. And once management becomes aware of a sexual harassment allegation, they must act on it—regardless of the employee’s wishes. An apology does not satisfy the obligations management holds toward its workforce. Finally, keep in mind that both men and women can be victims of harassment. Both men and women can also be the harassers. Harassment can be same-sex harassment or harassment by individuals of other gender identities. These examples still qualify as harassment. The person filing a claim about harassment does not have to be the person at whom the conduct was directed.

Policy Considerations

It’s easy to publish regulations in employee manuals and hang posters around the office. Still, when it comes to sexual harassment outside the confines of work, companies differ in handling incidents. Generally, company policy will account for the fact that out-of-work harassment could translate to discomfort in the work environment, even if harassment does not occur on company property. For example, if a bank CEO is found sexually harassing an intern he invited to his home, the CEO and the bank may face liability, even if the employee appears to

come willingly—especially in the case of such a vast power dynamic.

Action/Reaction

What, specifically, can executives do to minimize the risk of sexual harassment outside of the office? Be proactive, for one. Ensure your organization has anti-harassment and discrimination policies in place, and make sure every employee receives a copy of those policies. Have specific procedures for your employees to follow if they believe they have been victims of harassment or discrimination. Provide annual harassment and discrimination prevention training to all your employees, supervisors, and managers. Take all complaints of harassment seriously and act immediately to investigate complaints properly.

Most importantly, act quickly if harassment occurs. What happened matters; assuming where and how it happened does not.