How has Communication changed Over the Last Few Years?

Communication is a vast field that includes elements as diverse as pop culture (films, songs, books…) and business phone systems. In between those, you will find podcasts, news channels, computers, the internet, and the list goes on. But one thing is at the center of communication, which is the medium. How has it changed and in which way did it modify the way we communicate? Here is an introduction to the answer.

Private or Corporate: Everyone uses the Same Communication Tools Today

If you sat down with a business owner only three years ago, and you asked him if an appointment online had the same value as one in-person, he would have replied rapidly and without hesitation: No. If you try again today, with the same person, chances are the answer will be yes, but the prior conviction in the tone, will not be there this time. That is because professionals are still getting used to the idea that doing business virtually is as serious as in-person. However, most companies have made the move to a business phone system that works on VoIP, that enables video conference calls, which is one of the many modern features that this system provides, today.

That is quite a step for corporations to take. However, individuals have been meeting people online and discussing with them (whether they knew them in real life or not, before they met inside this virtual world) for a long time now. It started more than twenty years ago with the success of ICQ, and today it continues through Skype and Zoom. In fact, private communications have changed the way businesses now communicate, as well. It first entered into companies that had multiple divisions around the world, in order to save on long-distance phone calls cost, and we can safely say that it became a common daily tool, once the pandemic sent us all to work from home.

Modern Communication: One Tool to use Them All

We live in a connected world. Today, you could basically control everything that is in your life by communicating through your laptop, your phone or an electronic tablet. The dog or the cat is still not an option, but you can monitor them from your electronic device, if you want to. That is probably what changed the most in terms of communication in the world. We can safely say that all communications (except when meeting in-person) go through one of the three objects we mentioned before. It makes them indispensable and quite valuable, for if we lose them or they get stolen, we are literally amputated, from one second to the next, of our capacity to interact with others, but also with every object in the world around us.

That is how far communication has gone, over the last few years. We are now communicating at all time, or at least we are connected to the tool that lets us do so, if need be. To leave the house without our smartphone is not just difficult to do; it is now considered taking a risk. And there can be no doubt that there are more changes to come.