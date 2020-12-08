How Living Out of a Suitcase Feels as Per Globetrotter Matt Mahvi

by Romy Johnson

Anyone who is a regular traveler knows the joys and frustrations of living out of a suitcase. Passionate travelers know the anxiety that creeps up just before embarking on a new adventure when figuring out what to pack and how to fit everything in a suitcase. Matt Mahvi, an entrepreneur in the tech space who has been to over 45 countries, certainly knows what it takes to comfortably live out of a suitcase for months at a time.

Mahvi is the founder and CEO of Staminus, a cybersecurity company that offers protection services from DDoS attacks. He has extensive tech experience and designs and operates cybersecurity solutions, data centers, cloud software solutions, and global Internet backbones. He has traveled all over the world for work and leisure and is the dictionary definition of living out of a suitcase.

Choose the right travel luggage

One of the common questions people ask him is how he manages to fit all his belongings in one bag. “The key to living out of a suitcase is first to choose the right bag,” he says. According to him, you can choose a backpack or a rolling suitcase. Suitcases are more comfortable to travel around with as you just have to roll them when you need to move. There are hardside and softside suitcases, and the choice depends on your needs. Hardside suitcases will protect your fragile items better, but softside ones are often expandable and can accommodate up to 25% more when needed. Backpacks are for those who prefer lighter luggage to move around with, especially backpackers and hikers.

Pack light

People often tend to overpack when traveling, but if you plan on living out of your suitcase, you need to pack light enough to fit everything into the bag. “I always simplify my wardrobe and pack only the essentials. For instance, I only usually carry three pairs of shoes – a pair of sandals, tennis shoes, and dress shoes for meetings,” Mahvi explains. You don’t have to carry dozens of trousers and tops. Carry a few pairs of dark-colored pants that you can easily pair with different colored tops and shirts. Ensure that the clothes you’ve carried can serve more than one purpose. For instance, a simple dress you can wear during the day can be worn for dinner when paired with heels, jewelry, and a coat.

Mahvi’s experience

“Living out of a suitcase for months on end often feels liberating,” Mahvi explains. He struggled in the early days to get into a routine when choosing outfits to pack, but now he does it effortlessly. It frees him from small worries such as what to wear when because his outfit options are limited. He also does not have to waste time trying out various outfits before settling on one because he coordinates the few outfits he travels with to ensure that they can be worn anywhere. “I’ve learned the difference between necessity and triviality, and learned that some of the things I thought I couldn’t live without are actually a luxury that I can live without,” says Mahvi.

Living out of a suitcase can seem unachievable to most of us, but going by Matt Mahvi’s experience, it is something that can help you declutter your life and enable you to live a more minimalistic lifestyle.