Delta-8 THC is a new chemical compound that is becoming increasingly common. With its inclusion in so many products, some people are wondering how the delta-8 THC works inside their bodies. Specifically, how long does delta-8 THC stay in your system? Knowing whether the delta-8 THC is beneficial, yet to be regulated, detectable when a random drug test takes place—this comprehensive article shall help you get the needed information and debunk myths for you and the smart consumers alike of delta-8 THC products. Time to dive in!

The Delta-8 THC Potential Effects on Your Body

From various preliminary studies and anecdotal evidence dating back to centuries, the cannabis plant—in all its entirety, including THC—was used for medicinal, wellness, and recreational purposes. [1] It was when the psychoactive effects of the delta-9 THC were discovered being abused that it was banned in so many parts of the world. [2] Cutting to the chase, here’s how delta-8 THC gained traction even before the Farm Bill was enacted.

Delta-8 THC is quite similar to delta-9 THC, but it’s better.

Delta 8 THC, orD8 THC, or delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol has been called the ‘younger sibling’ of the known delta-9 THC. [3] Delta-8 THC is just the isomer of the delta-9 THC, so you may hope for a less psychotropic effect and a more gradual beneficial effect to your wellbeing. To be specific, according to an internal medicine specialist, delta-8 THC may only have 50% to 80% of the psychoactive effects of the delta-9. [4] In addition, Delta-8 THC is a cannabinoid that helps the body to absorb various other cannabinoids. [5]

Delta-8 THC might have lesser side effects. Using delta-THC, instead, may help you avoid having side effects that are typical of using delta-9 THC. When you take Delta-8 THC, you are less likely to experience the side effects. If one’s experiencing high stress, one may experience anxiety, muscle tension, and several other symptoms.

Delta-8 THC is said to interact with your endocannabinoid system.

Like any other cannabinoids, Delta-8 interacts with the endocannabinoid system by binding to the CB1 receptor. This interaction causes a decrease in the activity of the endocannabinoid system, which results in a decrease in the amount of pain that is felt. No wonder people who are feeling pain want more alternatives—how long does delta-8 THC stay in your system may significantly aid.

Just a heads up! CB1 receptors are important because they handle the psychoactive effects of cannabis. They are also involved in pain, appetite, and memory, while CB2 receptors play a vital role in modulating immune cell functions (in the immune system). They are also involved in pain relief and inflammation. [6]

Delta-8 THC products promise favorable effects to the consumers.

Users may not experience the same kinds of adverse effects that are associated with Delta-9 THC. However, that doesn’t mean that delta-8 has no side effects. People may experience feeling like they have more energy and can focus better. Taking some THC chocolates or mixing THC tinctures in your meal might cause a more relaxed and comfortable feeling. Imagine being more attentive and involved in a conversation, for example! For those who plan to take the Delta-8 THC or any CBD products but are already taking prescription medicines, it’s always advised to ask your health practitioner first.

With the Delta-8 Effects, it’s all about the timing

There is a growing demand for Delta-8 THC products for so many reasons. Though it’s not that revolutionary as the most popular cannabinoid nowadays, the CBD or cannabidiol, the delta-8 THC is worthy to get its position in the spotlight too. As we’ve discussed above, Delta-8 may have effects on your body in so many ways. Despite its psychoactive effects, the delta-8 THC showed promising benefits in managing some minor health issues.

To get the most out of that delta 8 salve or that full-spectrum CBD tincture with delta-8 you’ve been meaning to try, you must know how long does delta 8 THC stay in your system and how fast may it kick in. Just like any other cannabinoids, the likely effects are correlated to the timing for delta 8.

How Long Does It Take for Delta 8 THC to Kick In?

There is no study on how long Delta-8 kicks in. Delta-8 THC is quite special as it’s of paltry amount only that’s found in the cannabis extract. Delta-8 THC is thought to take around 30 minutes for the compound to kick in, although this may vary depending on the individual. The delta-8 THC is of quite a similar structure to the delta-9, so it will affect your body comparably, more or less. For reference, this is how fast the delta-9 THC effects kick in:

Inhaling or Vaping THC cartridges is the quickest way for THC to kick in—ranging from 2 to 10 minutes. [7] Note that vaping differs from smoking THC, as the latter needs combustion is more prone to toxins.

is the quickest way for THC to kick in—ranging from 2 to 10 minutes. [7] Note that vaping differs from smoking THC, as the latter needs combustion is more prone to toxins. Eating THC Edibles , including gummies, chocolates, capsules, etc., will take around 30 to 60 minutes for it to kick in. However, for some individuals, it may take longer. [8] It takes longer than inhaling THC since the delta 8 THC needs to pass through your digestive system and get metabolized. In addition, even your stomach content also affects time.

, including gummies, chocolates, capsules, etc., will take around 30 to 60 minutes for it to kick in. However, for some individuals, it may take longer. [8] It takes longer than inhaling THC since the delta 8 THC needs to pass through your digestive system and get metabolized. In addition, even your stomach content also affects time. Dabbing THC dabs may give the THC effects that likely last anywhere between 2 to 10 hours.

may give the THC effects that likely last anywhere between 2 to 10 hours. Slathering THC topicals is not that common—however, CBD creams, salves, and ointments with traces of THC exist. According to a study, CBD topicals have the lowest bioavailability, and thus most cannabinoids don’t enter the bloodstream. [9] But in terms of potentially aiding with localized body surface pains, products with delta-8 THC may work.

How Long Before You Can Safely Pass a Drug Test?

With the legalization of hemp and thus the production of hemp-derived products happening across the United States, many employers and workplaces want to know just how long after using hemp-derived products with delta 8 THC will someone still be under the influence of the psychoactive effect of delta-8 THC.

CBD in Discover CBD products may remain in your system for days, but there’s no need to worry! CBD is not included in random drug tests because it is not an illegally controlled substance and it does not cause any intoxicating effects. THC, and its metabolites, are what would make you fail a drug test. If you are worried about an upcoming drug test, it is best to avoid delta-8 THC products or CBD products that contain any THC.

For reference, here’s how long THC and its metabolites are detected in your system using different drug tests: [10] [11]

Saliva tests : A person can test positive for THC for up to three days after last use.

: A person can test positive for THC for up to three days after last use. Hair tests: Studies have shown that THC and its metabolites can be detected on a hair test for up to 90 days for chronic users; however, the test is not as likely to detect THC in light users.

Studies have shown that THC and its metabolites can be detected on a hair test for up to 90 days for chronic users; however, the test is not as likely to detect THC in light users. Blood tests: THC and its metabolites can remain in your system for up to 36 hours.

THC and its metabolites can remain in your system for up to 36 hours. Urine tests: This is the most common drug test used. Occasional users (less than 2 times/week) can test positive for a few days. A moderate user (several times per week) can test positive for a week or two after last use. A heavy user can test positive for a month or longer after last use. People who eat hemp-derived products with THC may produce a positive result for a few days.

Factors that Affect the Delta 8 THC Duration in Your Body

Always note that factors such as dosage, administration route, vehicle, and physiology (such as absorption and rates of metabolism and excretion) can influence the THC concentrations in circulation in your systems. [12] But since smoking is not the most advisable administration if one’s looking for some potential therapeutic benefits, THC edibles are the way to go.

Time – Knowing when to consume your THC product

For beginners, it’s best to consume your first-ever THC edible at night. While many people believe that the level of psychoactive effects will remain the same regardless of how you consume delta-8 THC, this is not the case. For example, if you eat delta-8 THC as an edible product and wait until its effects have worn off before getting some sleep, your body will metabolize delta-8 THC slowly. The effects will last longer.

In addition, eat your THC edibles or CBD edibles with fatty meals. When you eat THC products after a fatty meal, the food helps to increase the absorption of THC into your bloodstream. [13] The fatty acids in the food help to dissolve THC, which makes it easier for your body to absorb. This means that you will get higher effects from the THC products, and they will last for longer.

Managing the THC side effects

Unfortunately, not everyone can wait for the psychoactive effects to wear off before sleeping (unless you have insomnia). Even if you can, there is no way of knowing whether the delta-8 THC has been metabolized in your body by the time you wake up in the morning. It is best to always start with a low dosage of delta-8 THC and get some sleep after you have smoked or eaten the delta-8 THC. This will allow you to have a clear idea of how your body will react when the psychoactive effects wear off.

Other Ingredients – Selecting the additional ingredients in the THC product

Another issue with a standard cannabis edible product is that it is often mixed with other premium ingredients to improve its taste, consistency, and even likely benefits. Everyone has different dietary needs—one may refer to their gummies to be completely vegan, one may like their THC oil to be with fruity flavors to mask the earthy taste of cannabinoid oil—that’s why different varieties of THC products are available in online cannabis dispensaries. It is vital to know how your cannabis products are made and to get a decent mixture of cannabinoids, especially ones with enough CBD and delta-8 THC. Checking the CBD or delta 8 THC product is the very first thing to do.

Quality – Choosing a reputable brand

When choosing a THC product, it is important to select a reputable and reliable brand. Doing so will ensure that you receive a quality product that is safe to consume. A company that values quality and transparency with their hemp-derived products is most likely to post about the product ingredients, the certificate of laboratory analysis (from an allowed third-party laboratory), and accolades on their website.

To add, positive reviews on products can be useful in deciding whether to purchase a product because they show how satisfied people have been with the product. They can provide information on the quality and performance of the product, as well as how long does delta 8 lasts in your system. Positive reviews may show how long the product is likely to last.

Ensuring A Compliant and High-Yield Hemp Source

It is also important to consider the source of the THC. Some brands use hemp plants that are grown outdoors, which may cause a lower quality product. Look for brands that use indoor cultivation methods, as this will produce a cleaner, more potent product. The potency of cannabis oil depends on the effectiveness of the cleaning and filtration processes used on the seeds.

The Tell-All for How Long Delta-8 THC Last in Your System

In most cannabis dispensaries right now, delta-THC products are marketed as the ‘diet weed’, ‘light cannabis’, the ‘legal high’, and as many other terms. Being said that, be smart and stay informed before purchasing any hemp-derived products with THC. After knowing the factors that affect its duration and effects on your body, it’s easy to decide if delta-8 THC is what you’re looking for. If you’re worried about an impending drug test, it’s best to think twice and delay trying out delta the products may for quite some time. Depending on the drug test used, THC may stay in your system for several days or several months. Detection windows also depend on other factors, such as whether you smoke or ingest weed regularly—besides the comprehensive list and other information above.

