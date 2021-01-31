How Luxe VVS Jewelers is Changing the Face of the Diamond Market

Do you know the annual global sales of the jewelry industry in 2019? It’s more than $148 billion. That is jaw-dropping, but experts believe it will keep on rising in the years to come. Much to the surprise of many, the diamond market significantly contributes to this staggering number. Diamonds have always been associated with the uber-rich. But Luxe VVS Jewelers is all set to put an end to this. Through its customized diamond jewelry, the company is making diamonds more accessible than ever.

New trends

A diamond’s timeless beauty isn’t the only factor that makes it stand out from other jewelry pieces anymore. Consumers now also focus on new designs and trends, thanks to the availability of images online. While readymade diamond jewelry is still the favorite of many, brands are starting to offer customized diamond jewelry pieces to satisfy new customers’.

For example, Luxe VVS Jewelers started the trend of customized diamond jewelry by allowing customers to choose from two types of diamonds: VS and VVS. VS means Very Slightly Included, and VVS stands for Very Very Slightly Included. Why do you think this brand started this new trend altogether? It’s because customized products sell. People love it when they can personalize things. From Valentine’s Day gifts to something as simple as a pen, personalized gifts make the receiver feel extra special. And that’s the thought process behind the advent of customized diamond jewelry.

Millennial demands

There’s nothing quite like gifting yourself a beautiful piece of diamond jewelry. If it makes you feel happy and confident, then go for it. That’s the mindset that millennials have. Some youngsters still think that gifting a piece of diamond jewelry to their partners is a sign of affection, but you need to love yourself first. And if that means giving yourself a diamond piece, then so be it. In fact, why rely on a different designer and get a ready-made diamond jewelry piece when you can design the same yourself.

This attitude change is one reason why the diamond industry keeps growing every year. Experts believe that the concept of customized diamond jewelry is making a significant difference. People now have unlimited options when it comes to diamond jewelry designs. You can combine a few methods and make your piece look unique. Companies like Luxe VVS send a 3D artwork to every client before finalizing the design. This shows that brands are willing to go the extra mile to make their customers happy and offer them high-quality diamond jewelry without spending a fortune.

Glimmering future

With people getting the power to design their diamond jewelry pieces, does that mean it’s the end of the road for jewelry designers? Of course, not. Designers will continue to influence this market because their creative minds come up with new designs all the time. Moreover, they are in charge of deciding whether the customized pieces are possible to craft or not.

Diamonds will remain the most precious stone. But gone are the days when your choices would be limited to the designs you see behind the store window. Now, you have the chance to craft your designs and get the exact piece of diamond jewelry you’ve always wanted. Make the most of this opportunity to spend on a diamond piece that you would never want to part ways with.