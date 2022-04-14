How STAR’S TECH ECO-ST De-icer Adsorbs Chloride Ions and Protects the Ground

A large issue with de-icers is that they temporarily protect the ground during the winter, but then also due to the nature of their chemical solution, cause problems for the ground throughout the rest of the year. This is because de-icers are designed to dissolve in water. As they do this, chloride ions are released which can enter soil and groundwater.

Use of starfish extract

The ECO-ST de-icer, however, does not release chloride ions. It’s a completely different kind of deicer from the standard types you might have seen before because this effective ice melter uses starfish extract to minimize any damage to pets and plants, adsorbs chloride ions and uses only 1/3 of the number of corrosion inhibitors other de-icers use, which form an extremely low toxicity compound when mixed with water.

Chloride ion adsorption

By using starfish extract, which is also known as biowaste, this deicer is highly porous and sponge-like in structure.

This facilitates the adsorption of chloride ions that all too often contaminate the ground. Many salt deicers contribute to the rise of chloride ions on the ground as they dissolve, endangering the health of those who come into contact with it. Not only are chloride ions harmful to plants and vegetation, but they’re also toxic for humans in high concentrations. ECO-ST de-icer on the other hand is less corrosive than traditional salt deicers and coats the ground to help protect its natural state, as well as adsorbing damaging chemicals from the surface of the ground.

ECO-ST’s corrosion inhibition

De-icers often lead to problems with infrastructure like roads and pavements, because chipping occurs as the result of corrosion as de-icers interact with other substances. This can cause further problems for those who use salt deicers because steel reinforcement bars in concrete structures are at risk of corroding and rusting, affecting strength and lifespan.

On the other hand, STAR’S TECH de-icer has advanced storage and release mechanism due to the combination of starfish extract and corrosion inhibitors. This heightens its performance as a de-icer because it has superior corrosion inhibitor abilities to other ones on the market. Further, it can prevent and protect against corrosion up to 29 times more than other de-icing materials.

Where can ECO-ST de-icer be used?

STAR’S TECH deicer can be used for any sort of ice clearing job, including sidewalks, driveways, stairs, ramps, and other outdoor surfaces. It’s also great for car parks because it does its best to reduce damage to infrastructure or plants. This truly is the perfect solution for any ice problem you might have.

This deicer is an alternative to traditional sodium chloride de-icers with all their negative side effects on the ground and soil. This eco-friendly product contains a natural biowaste substance – starfish extract- that adsorbs chloride ions and protects the ground from corrosion caused by these particles. As such, it doesn’t leave any residue on your lawn or garden; perfect for those who are environmentally conscious and want to save on expenses.