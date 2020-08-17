How The SF NFL Team (49ers) Is Preparing For NFL Week 1 Under COVID Circumstances

Since joining the National Football League in 1949, the San Francisco Forty-Niners has set some notable records. We are only a few days away to seeing the San Francisco 49ers report for training camp after their schedule was released last Thursday.

There are plenty of questions about the 2020 season and how the teams are preparing for the NFL. It’s quite clear that things now are so different from last year. During normal times, NFL training camps would have opened in about 2½ months but there’s absolutely nothing normal about these times. Even though the NFL is still targeting the September 10th date, the lead up to the season will be totally different.

A myriad of changes…

The coronavirus pandemic has made things different since large groups are not allowed to convene. This applies to the players too and it’s the “new normal” so they have to get used to it.

When the 49ers return to Santa Clara, they’re supposed to go and get tested for COVID-19. The players will be tested before they can enter their team’s building. They will be required to pass 3 coronavirus tests which will be administered back-to-back, within 4 days. The players are to self-isolate in between the testing and they can only proceed to get their equipment after the third test comes out negative.

No fans will be allowed at any camp and there will be no preseason games. All this is in a bid to make sure that the environment is as safe as possible for the players all through the season.

The practices …

Dramatic changes have been made to the camp’s structure. There will be no more OTAs or minicamps – nothing like this has been seen before. The recently-released schedule has mashed up the OTAs and training camp.

A gradual ramp-up period will run from 12th August to the 16th. The 15th will be a mandatory off day. The first practice will be 90 minutes with a 15-minute day increases daily, up to 120 minutes maximum. The players can only go to the field for 3½ daily so they can spend the rest of their time in walkthroughs.

On August 12 and 13 the players can wear helmets and from the 14th to the 16th they can wear helmets and shells but have no live contact. All this does is minimizing contact to avoid the risk of exposure in games that don’t count.

Padded practices will be allowed from 17th August to the 6th of September.

This doesn’t seem like much does it? Well, it’s main purpose is to ensure that there isn’t a dormant offseason which would put the players at a high risk of soft-tissue injuries.

What else is being done to keep the players safe?

All team personnel are supposed to wear high-tech contact tracing monitors. These will make it easy to follow up on those who came in contact with players who test positive for COVID-19.

Additionally, no concerts, indoor religious services, indoor house parties, or pro sporting events with more than 15 people are allowed. Players who violate these rules are to face discipline. If players don’t want to play at all they can opt-out

Lastly, the facilities have undergone massive changes to make sure that the players comply with the protocols that are put in place. For example, players must maintain at least 6 feet apart when they’re in the locker room.