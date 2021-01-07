How this Conscious Thought-Leader is Bringing More Soul, Depth, and Spiritual Wisdom to the Mainstream

After witnessing catastrophic events unfold in 2020, it has become clear which industries in the world need to transform and evolve to better suit the needs of the new generation and support us all in ways we’ve never been supported before.

Kelly Wing, founder of Ohwabisabi has created a world-class media platform for conscious creators and thought-leaders to share their messages, stories, and insights to a growing fan-base of thousands across the globe.

She chose this path because she wishes to see more wisdom, love, consciousness, and unity in the mainstream, and more specifically, in the media.

As contributors and thought-leaders share their unique messages, perspectives, and stories with the world on Ohwabisabi, they inspire others to see the world from a new lens. As a master content curator, Kelly amplifies the voices of the world’s most powerful leaders of the new generation, creating synergy between them all to make a bigger difference than she can on her own.

Some of Ohwabisabi’s highest values are empowerment, love, compassion, empathy, unity, authenticity, vulnerability, story-telling, impact, freedom, intimacy, soul-led, heart-centred, and self-expression.

Stepping into the role as more of a content curator as opposed to a content creator, Kelly shares that “By curating content from these new and emerging thought-leaders of our generation, we are able to work in harmony and co-creation to support each other in bringing our collective visions to life – individually yet together at the same time.”

A powerful way to re-educate humanity to bring greater levels of soul, depth, wisdom, love, and unity is through the media. As Bill Gates quotes, “if I was down to my last dollar, I’d spend it on public relations” – Bill Gates.

There is a new wave of leadership unfolding and the new generation of leaders are fast rising into their highest levels of greatness. These new leaders are stepping up and reshaping every industry that has previously been built, transforming industries into ways that are to be much more sustainable in the new world we are entering.

“After seeing events unfold in 2020, it became clear to me that re-education is what the world needs. This is what led me to bringing Ohwabisabi and its vision to life. I invite other leaders who consider themselves to be the new and emerging thought-leaders of the world, to contribute to Ohwabisabi and share their unique message, teachings, and stories with the world.”