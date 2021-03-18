How to Avoid Scams on Dating Apps

Although you might think of dating apps as a place where you can go when you are looking for love, it’s important to realize that many people on those platforms might not have the best intentions. That’s right: there are scammers on dating apps, too. What are they after, and how can you spot them so you don’t become a victim? Well, there are several steps you can take to protect yourself, and there are signs you can look for when interacting with people online.

What Are Romance Scams?

Put simply, a romance scammer is someone who makes a fake profile on a dating app or site, and then uses the platform to connect with others by making them think that they’re interested in starting a genuine relationship with them. These scammers know how to talk to you to lure you in, and they know how to get you to trust them so you end up opening up to them.

What’s the ultimate goal of a romance scammer? Well, they’ll usually end up telling you a story in which they need your help and support. They often end up asking their victims for money after they’ve gained their trust. But, rather than being truly interested in maintaining a relationship with a victim, the scammer will run off with the money.

Know How to Spot a Scammer

Should you worry about romance scams? Absolutely! According to the FTC, romance scams caused losses totaling a whopping $304 million in 2020. Therefore, romance scammers are more common than you might think.

How can you keep yourself safe while using a dating app or website? Well, first off, it's always a good idea to stick with reputable dating platforms. Once on a quality platform, it's a matter of looking for red flags while you're interacting with potential matches.

If you’re talking to someone who seems interested in you, but they claim that they suddenly need money to do things like pay for medical expenses, travel expenses, debts, etc., you should beware. Even if they have been talking to you for a long time, and even if they’ve sent you gifts, you should proceed with caution, especially if you have never met in person. In fact, many scammers will avoid meeting you in person, so that’s another sign that you might be dealing with a dishonest person.

Also, scammers will typically ask you to wire money or load your money onto a gift card, so that’s yet another sign that someone likely isn’t being totally honest with you and might be trying to take advantage of you.

Protect Yourself from Dating App Scams!

Bottom line: dating apps might seem like perfectly safe places to interact with others, but the truth is that you need to take steps to protect yourself. If you encounter anyone who withholds information about themselves, who refuses to meet in person even though you've been talking for a long time, and who asks you to send them money, you should be careful to avoid becoming a victim of a scam.