How to build your Instagram fanbase according to Bunnie Xo

For the past several years, social media has severely changed the interaction between fans and celebrities. It is now incredibly easy for celebrities to connect with their fans. And the social media terrain has now become so vast that it doesn’t need celebrities to be supermodels or actors to become famous. Normal people with an exciting lifestyle can also develop their own fanbase. Model Bunnie Xo shares tips that she used to build her own fanbase through her podcast.

What do you want to talk about?

“Planning ahead is not a bad idea. In fact, don’t start your podcast without doing at least 50% of your research. What do you want to talk about? It’s true that you really can’t write a script, but you can take notes and make cue cards as prompts. I really don’t like anchors who come with a frivolous attitude,” said Bunnie Xo.

Sort it out with your guest/co-host

Two people on a podcast are going to think differently. Therefore, it is important to have a clue as to what either of you is going to say. Make sure that you and your guest or your co-host are at least a little aware of the other’s expectations from the podcast and how it should be shaped. You don’t have to expect the unexpected if your co-host or guest is made aware of your expectations. According to Bonnie Xo, it helps if there are a set of podcast rules or guidelines already available detailing what your podcast is about. This even helps listeners in the long run.

Never interrupt your guest

“This might be a personal opinion, but I find it rude when people talk over each other or interrupt each other in a podcast. So, I don’t want my audience to suffer it as well,” said Bunnie Xo.

Give and Take is necessary

Your guests have come to your show not just to entertain your listeners but also to gain some followers of their own. It is not a bad idea to let them promote themselves. It is usually considered to an understanding between you and them. “Your guests are not only bringing their expertise to the podcast but also adding value to it. So it is a good thing to let them take something away for themselves,” said Bunnie Xo.