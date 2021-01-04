HOW TO BUY MARIJUANA SEEDS ONLINE – THE ULTIMATE GUIDE (AND THE TOP 3 SEED BANKS THAT SHIP TO USA)

If you love cannabis as much as we do, then you’ve probably contemplated growing your own forest of beautiful buds. If you’ve googled where to buy marijuana seeds online, you’ve realized that there are a ton of options. We want to help you see through the “haze”, and give you the info you need to make an informed decision.

LAWS

OUR TOP 3 MARIJUANA SEED BANKS THAT SHIP TO USA

PICKING A STRAIN

GROWING TIPS

POPULAR STRAINS

US LAWS ON BUYING MARIJUANA SEEDS

Johnny Law can be confusing, so here are a few of the facts:

Marijuana is still illegal according to the Federal Government

Transportation of marijuana across state lines is still prohibited

Each state has their own marijuana laws

Buying cannabis seeds is LEGAL in many states. CHECK YOUR STATE LAWS.

BUY FROM REPUTABLE SEED BANKS

You don’t just want to hand over your hard earned cash to a fly-by-night marijuana seed bank. Ensuring that you’re buying from a reputable seed bank gives you peace of mind. Marijuana takes time and care to grow, so you definitely want your seeds to be reliable and consistent in terms of strain and quality.

We always suggest you always do your own research, but we’ve taken the time to narrow down our top reputable seed banks that SHIP TO THE USA.

HERE ARE OUR TOP 3 REPUTABLE SEED BANKS THAT SHIP TO THE U.S:

ILGM stands for “I Love Growing Marijuana”. We couldn’t agree more. You can tell that ILGM is a labor of love. With grow guides, strain review videos, and an online forum—this is THE place for the marijuana connoisseur to expand their knowledge.

Here’s a few reasons why we LOVE ILGM SEED BANK:

TOP DEALS:

$10 off your first order

Buy 10 seeds get 10 FREE

50% off bulk mix packs

GREAT FEATURES:

Amazing, dedicated customer service

Over 100 strains to choose from

Free shipping ANYWHERE in the US

4.7 out of 5 rating on Trustpilot

Blogs, Guides, and Forums

8+ year track record

Another one of our fave seed banks that ship to the United States. Marijuana Seeds NL are true O.G.’s of the game. They’ve been a dedicated and discreet marijuana seed bank for OVER 20 YEARS. Since ‘99, they’ve provided a safe and reliable avenue for buying marijuana seeds online.



Here’s why MSNL ROCKS:



TOP DEALS:

BUY 1 GET 1 HALF PRICE

VALUE PACKS

3 FOR 2 ON SOME TOP STRAINS

GREAT FEATURES:



Awesome deals on a ton of different strains

15% off every order purchased with Cryptocurrency

They ship WORLDWIDE

Wholesale pricing for bulk orders

Helpful guides and blogs

They are called CROP KING for a reason: these guys have THE LARGEST selection of marijuana seeds out there. In our opinion, they’re one of the best seed banks that ship to the USA. Crop King is both a retail supplier and a place to buy marijuana seeds online. They supply over 300 retailers in both Canada and the US.

Here’s why they’re the KING:

TOP DEALS:

FREE SHIPPING

10 FREE SEEDS ON ORDERS OF $420

GREAT FEATURES

Massive seed selection

Free shipping on large orders

24/7 Live Chat Support

Helpful blogs and articles

In our research, we rank these 3 online marijuana seed banks as the best of the best. They each have their own pros and cons, but there are two things they ALL have in common: RELIABILITY and DISCRETION.

Alright, now that we know which are the best seed banks that ship to the USA, let’s get down to business: PICKING YOUR STRAIN.



HOW TO PICK THE RIGHT MARIJUANA SEED STRAIN

So you’ve decided to join the world of the green thumbs. Great choice! Growing marijuana can be fun, profitable, and can give you a deeper connection to the medicine itself. I myself am a grower—I grew four MASSIVE Bruce Banner plants this year—and I absolutely love it!

Why did I choose Bruce Banner? Because it’s the right strain for me. I know this from experience, and based on my own personal weed preferences.

Everybody’s marijunana preferences are different because our bodies and minds all react to the plant differently.



Here’s how to pick the right strain for you:

BUSINESS OR PLEASURE?

Is this for personal use, or are you a licensed marijuana grower and distributor? This question is important because as we mentioned above—not everyone likes every type of weed.

If you’re growing it for other people to enjoy, it’s best to choose one of the MOST POPULAR STRAINS (which we’ll get to later). This gives you the best chance of pleasing the MOST amount of clients.

If, on the other hand, it’s for your own personal use, then it’s important to keep reading as we’ll walk you through a few of the variables you’ll want to consider when buying marijuana seeds to grow.

2.) MAINTENANCE AND YIELDS

When choosing the right strain, you’ll want to have an idea of what you expect to get out of the experience. Most reputable seed banks in the US have tons of helpful information for each strain, in terms of maintenance required and size of yields. If you’re new to growing, try going for a low maintenance approach, even if it means slightly smaller yields.

3.) HIGH OR LOW THC

There is a slight, and pervasive misconception about THC levels. Many people equate higher THC levels with higher highs. While that may be partially true, it’s not ALWAYS the case.

THC combines with terpenes and cannabinoids. This interaction is what determines the effect on the smoker. Generally speaking, it’s actually the terpenes that give the strain its overall potency and effects. Terpenes are what give the marijuana its anti-anxiety/relaxation effects.

Cannabinoids are the compounds that give the psychoactive, “heady” effects of the bud. If you like to GO DEEP INTO OUTER SPACE, cannabinoids are the rocket ship that get you there.

All of this is a long winded way of saying: Yes, higher THC levels TYPICALLY mean a higher high, but there are a bunch of other factors to consider when you buy marijuana seeds.

4.) HIGH OR LOW CBD

CBD has become somewhat of a “buzz” word these days. CBD has definitely breached the mainstream, with old grannies and youngsters alike indulging in CBD products.

Because CBD has been proven to reduce muscle pain, and can help with anxiety, you’ll want to consider the level of CBD is the strain you choose to grow. The widespread of CBD products available today means that you don’t necessarily have to get your CBD from the marijuana seeds you buy.

Personally speaking, I enjoy both high THC and high CBD strains alike. They both have their merits. When I want a more mellow, less intense experience, I’ll often go for a strain with a higher CBD content. If I want to go for a wild ride on the midnight express and rock out to Pink Floyd all night, I’ll opt for the higher THC experience.

5.) AUTOFLOWERING SEEDS

There’s a new trend in marijuana growing that you may want to consider when buying marijuana seeds. Autoflowering plants go from seed to harvest in 6-8 weeks and are considered a fairly hands-off experience.

For the beginner grower, autoflowering plants can be a god send. They give you a bit of the experience of growing your own bud while being fairly hassle-free. The reputable seed banks in the US that we’ve highlighted above all sell autoflowering seeds that are GUARANTEED to grow into autoflowering plants.

6.) FEMINIZED MARIJUANA SEEDS

If you’re looking to buy marijuana seeds that produce buds with NO SEEDS, you’re probably after feminized plants. Feminized cannabis ensures there is no cross-pollination with male plants that can result in changes in your plants yield and potency.



If you’re looking for guaranteed feminized seeds then you’ll want to check out reputable seed banks. Read reviews of strains to ensure you’re getting exactly what you want out of your seeds.

7.) REGULAR MARIJUANA SEEDS

The good ol’ standby. Regular marijuana seeds are often less expensive than autoflowering and feminized, but come with a mix of both male and female seeds.

For most home growers, male plants can be a nuisance if you’re trying to maximize your yield of seedless buds. For those growers with a little more experience who are looking to cross-breed a few particular strains to create new ones, buying regular marijuana seeds is an excellent option.

8.) INDOOR OR OUTDOOR

When you buy marijuana seeds online, you should factor in whether you’ll be growing your bud indoor or outdoor. This matters because certain plants like certain climates, and other plants like the coziness of an indoor growing setup.

INDOOR

Indoor plants offer a unique set of challenges, however it’s fair easier to protect them from pests and disease. Indoor growing lets you grow a far wider range of plants than you’d normally be able to, as climate can be customized and easily controlled.

OUTDOOR

Big ass plants. Plain and simple. If you’re looking for big bountiful bushes of bud, outdoor growing is where it’s at. With increased yields come increased challenges though. Bugs, weather, disease, and all sorts of other factors come into play when you’re growing your marijuana seeds outdoors.

THE MOST POPULAR STRAINS OF MARIJUANA (And What Sets Them Apart)

Like a teacher with their students, every cannabis connoisseur has their favorite strain. Just like music and movies, everyone’s palate is different. With so many different amazing strains to choose from, it can be hard to choose just one.

If you’re looking to buy marijuana seeds online though, there are some stalwarts that are fan favorites. They’re often favorites for a reason: they check off the most boxes for the most amount of people.

We’ve narrowed down a list of the most popular strains of marijuana, that you’ll be able to easily find at any reputable seed bank in the US.

TOP 10 MOST POPULAR STRAINS OF WEED:

1.) OG KUSH

A true OG. OG kush is a strain that was first bred in Florida but was popularized in Cali. Known for a citrusy skunky aroma, OG Kush is a bit of a hybrid in terms of its effects. It’s definitely a long-lasting heavy high, but it won’t completely leave you locked onto your couch.

Essentially, it’s for you if you like getting super baked while still maintaining control of your legs.

2.) GIRL SCOUT COOKIES

This high THC strain is actually a cousin of OG Kush. Girl Scout Cookies will blast you off with a super euphoric high. If you’ve got chronic pain, try GSC on for size—this train is known for its pain relief and anti-nausea effects.

3.) AK 47

Click click boom! AK 47 is an ultra long lasting strain that blasts you with a strong, mentally-stimulating buzz. Like the classic rifle it’s named after, the AK 47 strain is quickly becoming an all time classic.

4.) BLUE DREAM

Literally the most famous strain of marijuana on the planet. If you’re looking to buy marijuana seeds that have a global appeal, Blue Dream is a solid bet. This cannabis just makes you feel GOOD. It has a pronounced mood boosting effect, with a touch of headiness. Blue Dream’s flavor is distinctly sweet.

5.) GELATO

We’ll take TWO SCOOPS PLEASE! This is a super popular strain, especially within the last couple of years. The Gelato strain is the dessert that caps off a long day. I say this because you may be locked into that recliner for a few hours watching reruns of Home Improvement.

Once the dinner dishes are put away, and the chores are done—it’s time for a little Gelato!

6.) GREEN CRACK

I mean, it won’t keep you up for days like, say, CRACK, but Green Crack definitely will keep you going throughout the day. This is an excellent morning motivator. If you’re a wake and baker, try some Green Crack with your morning coffee. What a way to blast off to start your day!

7.) PURPLE HAZE

‘Scuse me, while I kiss the sky! Purple Haze is probably the most well recognized strain for NON SMOKERS, because of the Jimmy Hendrix song named after it. This is a potent, relaxing strain that I’m sure old Jimmy used to puff away at while he wrote his ridiculously awesome guitar licks.

8.) SOUR DIESEL

If you’re a hip hop fan, you’ve probably heard Sour Diesel referenced before. It’s one of those strains that, like Purple Haze, has permeated pop culture. This lemony strain is the Diesel fuel you need to power you through the day.

9.) WEDDING CAKE

You know that feeling of taking a rich, thick puff of the good stuff? The kind that coats your mouth and throat. That’s Wedding Cake to a T. Wedding Cake is a bit of a time delay high. It releases slowly in your head at first, before traveling to your body giving you a floating sensation.

10.) BRUCE BANNER

HULK SMASH! Nah, not with this bud. You’ll be in a euphoric, creative headspace—and FAST! The effects tend to come on strong, and in a hurry. This is a great daytime buzz as it’ll keep your energy up while maintaining relaxation.

IF YOU’RE UNSURE WHAT STRAIN IS RIGHT FOR YOU, TRY ONE OF THESE!

TAKE PRIDE IN YOUR SEEDS, TAKE COMFORT IN YOUR BUD (Quality Marijuana Seeds Mean Better Flower)

We’ve given you a solid run down of some of the basic things you should probably know when you’re looking to buy marijuana seeds online. We can’t stress this enough—USE REPUTABLE SEED BANKS THAT SHIP TO US. It’s frankly the only way that you’ll be able to find the consistency of quality that you need.

Knowing the laws in your state can save you from disastrous consequences. Do a little research before making any purchases. This could save you a visit from the DEA or local police.

Whether you’re growing indoor or outdoor will be a major factor in your seed selection. The level of your commitment to caring for your plants will also come into play.

At the end of the day, it comes down to your enjoyment. Growing weed should be FUN. It’s a great way to become more connected to your bud, enjoying each puff just a little more.

