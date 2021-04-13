How to Celebrate 4/20 At Home

On the 20th day of April, every year, people around the globe gather to celebrate a counter-culture that has definitely taken in the past two decades: cannabis, pot, weed, Mary Jane, or whatever you want to call it. This yearly celebration keeps on growing as the use of cannabis is adopted worldwide.

But this year, the cannabis holiday 4/20 is going to be a bit different since the world contends with the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting lots of orders to take social distancing measures and avoid public gatherings. But that does not mean that this much-awaited celebration cannot go on.

In today’s article, we will compile some ways on how you can enjoy 4/20 while you are in the comfort of your own home.

3 Ways to Celebrate and Enjoy 4/20 While You’re at Home

1. Throw A Virtual Celebration

Virtual celebrations are actually a dream come true. It is because there are no lots of preparations needed and cleaning up afterward.

Nevertheless, organize your own 4/20 party by taking advantage of the many video conferencing apps like Google Hangouts, Zoom, FaceTime, and Skype.

Further, decorate your place with lots of pot leaf and green motifs. You can even add balloons to make your area really festive. During the virtual party, you can smoke with your friends and you don’t need to puff pass. Play a game such as smoking games and more traditional games such as online scrabble.

Don’t forget to have uplifting and happy conversations. You can chat with your friend without worrying about being too close. Keep in mind that it is a party, thus, make sure to keep the convo positive and light. If possible, avoid talking about the coronavirus pandemic as well as everything that is going on around us. A party is supposed to be a happy escape and such topics would definitely bring down the mood.

2. Take Advantage of the Many 4/20 Deals

4/20 is a crazy time for dispensaries and online smoke shops, especially the previous year when these shops were closed because of being non-essential businesses. But this year, such shops like Cannabox are happy to continue the tradition by giving back to their customers with big discounts and giveaways with their favorite products.

So, if you want to make the most out of your 4/20 celebration this 2021 then start ordering the things that you will need for the celebration while the deals are still there.

3. Watch A Stoner Movie with Your Friends

Netflix Party, a chrome extension will allow you to watch a movie with a group of people. You will be able to chat with one another and pause the movie if someone needs to leave a room for a while. So, on 4/20 make sure to gather up your friends and then have a virtual stoner night while smoking from the safety and comfort of your own homes.

Conclusion

With the coronavirus outbreak keeping people inside, celebrating 4/20 the way you usually would be very difficult. But by following the above-mentioned ways, we can assure you that you will have a memorable and happy 4/20 celebration even when in quarantine or isolation.

