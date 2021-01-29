How to Choose Womens Gold Chains

Perhaps the most popular way you can see gold in jewelry is through a gold chain. Gold chains are beautiful jewelry pieces that can never become old-fashioned. However, before you purchase one, there are variables to consider.

The vast majority wrongly think that a gold chain is a basic one-choice decision. Not exactly. Gold chains are available in an assortment of lengths and styles, and it tends to be quite a difficult task to choose only one.

Know What You Want

You need to fully understand your style to pick your chain. Various sorts of chain necklaces match different personalities and even purposes. A few chains have a masculine feel, while others exude a very ladylike look. Some can withstand everyday wear, while others work to hold gems. Establishing the reason for purchasing the chain will assist you in choosing the correct chain.

If you like elegant and classic designs, opt for a delicate and slim chain. Pick a simple pendant to match it for a casual, beautifully minimal look. If you are more of an outgoing individual that wants to make a statement, a striking bigger chain will do the trick. If you can pull off the look, then there is no reason to hold back!

Choose the Material

In choosing a material, you can select either a gold-plated chain or real gold. It’s better to purchase a chain with real gold.

Gold-plated necklaces are significantly less costly, and they are lovely alternatives at times. Unfortunately, jewelers do not consider gold-plated jewelry as genuine gold. It may look decent initially, but it’s vulnerable to rust, wear, and tarnish. In the end, you may need to replace your gold chain, which will cost you extra time and money.

Another thing is that real gold is considerably more sturdy, and it’s a better material for regular use. Also, gold-plated chains have little to no resale value. Meanwhile, you can generally sell real gold for its scrap value. Another alternative is hollow chains, which are lighter and less expensive. However, they are not that sturdy and are more prone to get scratched.

If you end up damaging the chain, it is near impossible to fix it. Consequently, it is better to opt for solid gold chains.

Know the Chain Strength

If your primary use for the chain is regular wear, the main concern would be the strength of the chain. The most robust chains available in the market are link chains like anchor, cable, and figaro. However, a chain’s strength is relatively dependent on the quality of its metal. Jewelry that uses cheap material will break down over the long haul regardless of its design.

Choose the Chain Thickness

A reasonably thick chain will help make fragile styles more solid and firm enough to stand the extra weight of gems or a pendant. For example, a snake or box chain is weak, but it tends to become more sturdy to withstand bending and twisting if its links are thicker.

Probably the ideal styles for a chain link are wheat chains and box chains. Both are tough enough to hold a pendant, and they are also relatively flexible. Other alternatives are the Figaro chain, rope chain, mariner chain, curb chain, and anchor chain. Nonetheless, the thickness of your gold chains will not only depend on whether you will adorn it with gems or a pendant, but it also depends on your style preference.

Choose the Chain Length

Purchasing a gold necklace is exciting, yet before hurrying into any buy, it is critical to factor in the chain length. It is crucial to consider the length of your chain to better fit your outfit and individual style. The correct necklace length can put together any look and be the main focus of your outfit. Hence, it is critical to consider the way the length of your necklace will go with your body.

While choosing your necklace’s right length, it is imperative to consider such highlights as your face shape, body type, neck, and height. Chains or necklaces themselves are available in industry-standard lengths. Choosing the correct length will help in best exhibiting your jewelry, highlight your features, and complement your body type.

Get Advice from A Jeweler You Trust

A lot of people don’t usually make jewelry buys on the fly. Although you can purchase something without thinking much about it, it’s smarter to consult a professional jeweler. If you are looking for an expert’s second opinion, concentrate on the information their expertise can answer, such as technical questions.

You’re aiming to add more knowledge to the insight you already have, not merely on what style you should buy. On the other hand, you may wind up wanting to just buy from a jeweler, you know, and that’s fine. However, simply know that the best second opinions you can get will always be from the individuals who have no personal stake in the deal.

Takeaway

If you wear jewelry correctly, you can draw others to focus on your assets and drive attention away from the features you don’t want to flaunt. The same is true for necklaces, specifically gold chains. Gold chains are classic jewelry pieces that can never go out of style. Find a style that fits your overall aesthetic, and then purchase the necklace that resonates closest to you.