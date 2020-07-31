How to Find Quality CBD Oil Online

Looking to buy CBD? Well, you need to be careful to avoid the scammers out there. One quick Amazon search will show many resellers trying to pass hemp seed oil for genuine CBD oil. On top of that, the CBD gold rush has many setting up fake websites in the hopes of making a quick buck.

Let’s take a look at how you can avoid these and many other dangers when shopping for CBD oil online.

1 – Stay clear of Amazon

When it comes to buying CBD online, there is no reason to buy from resellers. Just cut the middle man and order your CBD oil straight from the manufacturers — that will let you save money, and increase your chances of finding a genuine product.

You should stay clear of resellers on both eBay and Amazon. They aren’t necessarily all trying to scam you, but it is hard to verify the precedence of the products in those sites.

In fact, CBD isn’t even allowed on Amazon. That’s why many resellers try to sell hemp seed oil as if it was CBD there. For the record, hemp seed oil is healthy, but it does not contain CBD. Not by default anyway.

2 – Stay clear of cheap products

Growing hemp and extracting the CBD out of it is costly. Companies also need to deal with the cost of marketing, packaging, and testing their products. As a result of all that, quality CBD oil often has a reasonable price tag.

Before you buy from a manufacturer or a seller, compare the price of the product with that of the competitors. If the price is drastically lower, that’s a red flag. Either your seller is selling at a loss for some logistical reason, or they are cutting corners in some point of the process. The product they are offering may not even contain any CBD at all.

3 – Verify user reviews

Reviews can be a great tool when looking for reputable sellers. However, there are some review tricks you need to be aware of. First of all, anything on a manufacturer’s homepage can be faked. Be skeptical before you trust any banners or icons that claim that a website has great reviews — check to see if those reviews are real.

Another thing to keep in mind is that reviews themselves can be faked, and fake reviews are sold in bulk online. If you can, look for reviews from verified buyers on third-party platforms like Trustpilot. Those aren’t immune to fraud, but they are much safer than trusting what is on a store page at face value.

4 – Look for test results

By far, the best way to ensure the quality of CBD oil is to see test results. Many manufacturers choose to have each batch of their CBD tested by an independent laboratory, and then publish the test results online. That’s a way for them to be transparent and build public trust in their company.

Look for manufacturers that do this regularly. Their products may cost a little more due to the money they spend on testing, but at least you’ll know you are getting what you paid for. If you are looking for a company that does this, check out Cibdol.com.