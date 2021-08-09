How to Get A Vehicle History Report by VIN Number (100% Free)

Vehicle history has great importance in the buying and selling process of a vehicle. A single mistake may lead to problems, so invest your money and time to get a vehicle history report by VIN number. If you are buying a car, you prefer to check its records for a better decision.

Many VIN decoders offer VIN checks to get a vehicle history report at affordable prices. This article will guide you on the need for a history report as well as VIN decoders that aim to provide free services.

Why Do We Need A Vehicle History Report?

A vehicle history report contains all the important information about the vehicle’s past including, damage history, mileage, maintenance records, and all possible records. It shows various titles that can be applied to a vehicle’s title that depends on how it has been used in its lifetime. You will get to know who purchased it the first time after it was manufactured.

The buyer would get to know about the accidents by the deployment of the airbags. Furthermore, you can access the vehicle inspection details that can be very crucial to a vehicle’s history.

How to Get An Absolutely Free Vehicle History Report

Getting an absolutely free car history report is a wise step before purchasing a used vehicle. There is a growing number of VIN decoders that offer detailed vehicle history reports. However, this part will cover all VIN decoders to get free vehicle history reports.

VinPit – Efficient and Precise Car Specification Identifier

VinPit is one of the most leading VIN decoder websites that will help you to decode and bring authentic details on the vehicle’s condition. It brings information about the vehicle type, body, model, makes, fuel efficiency, among other things.

VinPit is a trustworthy VIN site that makes an easy process to extract the vehicle-related details from the provided VIN. The users only need a strong internet connection to access the site from any browser. You will get a 100% accurate report with the verified data against the VIN number.

From the 17-character long VIN number, VinPit checks that it is fake or not. The tool then provides you thorough details including, transmission, assembly plant, etc. It helps you in the buying situations hence improves the used-vehicle market. The exceptional thing about the VIN decoder is its database that is spread across the 50 states of the U.S.

With the help of VinPit’s report, you can get the sales information, security ratings, warranty information, and all recalls. Besides the VIN check service, you can also go for a license plate lookup to get the best results. However, all the VIN that you look up is strictly confidential.

Following are some pros and cons of the VinPit.

Pros

Vast cross-border vehicle history databases.

An in-depth summary of theft/accident damages.

Archived photos of the vehicle.

Works efficiently to check car history.

Cons

Some accuracy issues may occur.

CARFAX – Monitor Car History and Condition within Seconds

The most trusted vehicle history report provider-CARFAX has helped millions of used vehicle sellers to build trust. It has 20+ billion records from Europe, Canada, and North America.

CARFAX reports are clear and easy to read with the details of the vehicles. Additionally, you will get all the minor records including, theft/damage records, fuel, model, year, and manufacturer. If you are a used vehicle seller and willing to build a strong connection with the customers, a vehicle history report is a great service you could offer. CARFAX offers a free facility to check a vehicle for its hidden problems.

Here are some pros and cons of a CARFAX site.

Benefits

Easy access to report.

Improves the used vehicle industry.

Drawbacks

Thorough information may not be included.

EpicVIN – Best VIN Checker for Free Car Report

EpicVIN checks free vehicle history report online from its vast database. It shows the verified data that is collected based on your VIN number. The platform offers information such as model year, engine type, model, body style, and more. It also provides you the damage/theft records as well as all recalls.

EpicVIN is a handy tool for both buyers and sellers that has a good value for money. The vehicle history report through EpicVIN will enable you to verify the car’s condition and help in the buying process. So you can feel confident and safe about your vehicle.

Below mentioned are the pros and cons of EpicVIN.

Advantages

Provides instant reports.

Real-time checked information.

Disadvantages

Operates only for U.S users.

Bumper – Get Unlimited VIN Check Free

This VIN decoder lets you search for the VIN number and license plate. Its huge database gives you information about the vehicle including, salvage records, damages, manufacturer, recalls, and estimated market price.

Bumper provides you authentic data and unlimited reports for less price. So, do VIN check your vehicle before going to buy or sell it.

Some pros and cons are listed below.

Merits

Accurate data.

Offers many discounts.

Demerits

Region restricted.

AutoCheck – Free VIN Lookup with Vast Vehicle Database

AutoCheck is an automated vehicle history report site through which you can compare and check the vehicles. It is a more accessible VIN decoder than other competitors in the market.

The platform offers reasonable price packages and provides a detailed report. It has a simple interface that is helpful for beginners to use. Moreover, AutoCheck is linked with many top-tier departments. The main aim of the tool is to help people to improve the used car industry and provide valuable data to the users to make the right decision.

The pros and cons are as follows.

Pros

24/7 customer support.

Affordable price.

Cons

Fewer data sources.

carVertical – Vehicle History Check Based on Blockchain Technology

It is the world’s first decentralized car VIN decoder that is based on blockchain. carVertical checks the VIN number for damages, stolen records, and other relevant details. It provides an easy and handy platform to find out the details of the vehicle that you are looking for.

The free car history report gives the authentic odometer readings with a list of all theft and damaged records. carVertical gathers information from national and private registries and various databases. You can purchase a history report to find out the genuine mileage of the vehicle. It aims to provide real and up-to-date information for buyers to make the right decision.

Here are a few pros and cons.

Advantages

Access to complete vehicle history.

Less costly than other competitors.

Disadvantages

Pricing options are restricted to 3 reports.

Vehicle History Report V.S VIN Check

A free vehicle history report is a free option for the users to get the vehicle’s owner data, estimated market price, recalls, and manufacturers. In short, you will get all the possible details about the used vehicle that you are going to buy.

It is always a better idea to check the comprehensive vehicle history next to your vehicle. Compare the vehicles to figure out the best for you at a reasonable price in the market. Vehicle History will let you use advanced features and tools so that you can find out the perfect moving engine according to your needs.

You can always avail yourself of the option of asking questions from the community related to your vehicle. This will help you to learn more about the vehicle. Vehicle History allows you to VIN check free and get detailed reports on your vehicle. It will surely save your money by checking out used vehicles before purchasing.

Conclusion

Using a free VIN decoder to get your vehicle history reports should be your priority before buying or selling a vehicle. This article has discussed various free VIN decoders, but the top-recommended tool is VinPit, which is a fast, efficient, and leading site to get free vehicle history reports.