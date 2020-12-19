Curious about I Ching readings? You’re not alone!

Millions of people have consulted this ancient Chinese oracle, also known as the Book of Changes, for answers to questions about everything from their love life to their life’s purpose.

If you’re interested in exploring this tool but don’t know where to start, you’re in the right place! We’ll take a look at the best I Ching readers before getting into what to ask and how the Book of Changes can help you.

What Happens During an I Ching Consultation?

First, you and the advisor ask the I Ching a question. The advisor will then toss a set of three coins six times. These coins can be regular pennies, but they can also be specialized. What your advisor uses will depend on their preferences; few, however, use the ancient method of yarrow stalks.

The pattern in which these coins fall corresponds to a line in the Book of Changes, a reference showing the meaning of that line within a hexagram (group of six lines).

When consulting I Ching hexagrams, changing lines are those that go from broken in the first hexagram to unbroken in the next or vice-versa. There may be one, two, or even six changing lines in a hexagram.

The original hexagram tells you about your present situation. After the advisor processes the changing lines, you will get hexagram number two, which tells you about the future situation.

A good psychic advisor will look for the response to your query by studying both the hexagrams themselves and the changing line, or changing lines, they contain. The line isn’t more important than the hexagram; they have to be read in combination.

What Can I Find Out by Reading the I Ching?

You can ask the I Ching any question that you would ask a psychic. This can include questions about:

Love

Career

Money

Family

Life goals and paths

Stressful issues

And any other pressing question that may be on your mind! The oracle works best for situations that have the potential for change, as it will show you a present hexagram with a line or lines that changes into another, future hexagram.

How Do Psychics Learn I Ching?

Understanding of the oracle comes slowly, with study taking years. The I Ching is not something that beginners can consult just one or two times and fully understand the response contained in the hexagram and line (or lines)!

Many advisors begin their studies of each hexagram and line with the Richard Wilhelm translation of the book, which is considered the classic reference book. Wilhelm and other translators often put their own interpretation of a particular line alongside the translation, helping with line interpretation.

Within each hexagram, the lines also have special significance if they are changing (going from an unbroken line to a broken line or from a broken line to an unbroken line). It is relatively common to receive unchanging hexagrams, as well. These hexagrams have no changing line.

To answer a question, psychics study the message of each hexagram as well as the changing line or lines within it. A changing line can show a message the guide wants you to understand, or it may clarify a particular aspect of your situation.

The complexity of I ching divination, lines, and hexagrams is what makes the tool so insightful, but also complex to learn.

Getting I Ching Readings: Top Sites for the I Ching Online

1. Kasamba – Best I Ching Reading

11 Specialists in I Ching

Expertise in additional areas

3 Free Minutes, 15% off

Kasamba offers eleven specialists in I Ching who read by either phone or chat. They offer the best overall readings because their advisors have additional specialties. You don’t have to choose between an advisor who focuses on the I Ching and one who focuses on dreams, for example.

Kasamba’s promotional offer of three free minutes also means that you can get a free reading with each new advisor you try. These free readings let you find the right advisor for you while also finding what wisdom the oracle can offer you.

While some Kasamba advisors may use virtual coins for their readings, others will toss coins during your reading so that they see and interpret the relevant hexagram in real-time. They may also use additional psychic abilities for the reading.

Read the full Kasamba review

2. Oranum – Best Advisor Selection for an I Ching Reading

Over 100 I Ching psychic advisors

Eastern Specialists

9.99 in Free Credits

Oranum offers access to more than 100 psychics with experience in the I Ching. Because of this, you’ll find many who also have expertise in Eastern philosophy, allowing you better insight into the context surrounding the oracle’s responses to your questions.

Oranum also provides free readings in the form of free introductory credits. These credits can get you anywhere from three to ten minutes with an advisor, depending on their level of expertise.

Oranum’s psychics work exclusively by video chat.

Read the full Oranum review

3. Keen – Best I Ching Offer for Beginners

Limited specialists

3 free minutes or $1.99 for 10 minutes

Split 10-minute intro call among advisors

While Keen has fewer specialists in the I Ching than some other sites, they allow you to explore these experts’ knowledge with their intro offer.

This offer lets you use 10 minutes and divide it among different readers. This can help you see how different readers use the tool in various ways, while also letting you find someone who communicates in a way that is helpful for you.

Read the full Keen review

4. LifeReader – Best for Worldwide I Ching Readers

Several specialists

Located around the world

50% off and 4 free chat minutes intro offer

LifeReader has I Ching specialists in various locations, including New Zealand and South Africa. Not only can this bring an international perspective to your question, the time difference means that you’re more likely to find an expert available at all times of the day and night.

LifeReader’s psychics are not sorted according to the tools they use. However, by looking at their profiles, you can find those who have expertise in the I Ching.

5. California Psychics – Best I Ching Love Readings

120 I-Ching Readers

Dozens of Love and Relationship Experts

$1-$5 minute intro offer

Offering consultations by phone or chat, California Psychics has 120 I Ching advisors to help answer your question. They are the best for love I Ching questions because dozens of these readers have sub-specialties in love and relationships, giving them special insight into your situation.

California Psychics’ introductory offer provides steep discounts: $1, $2, or $4 a minute instead of 5, $6.50, or $8.50. In other words, you won’t get free I Ching readings, but you will get heavily discounted ones.

Guide to the I Ching: Using the Book of Changes

Can I Learn I Ching?

Absolutely! However, keep in mind that it takes readers months, if not years, to master working with the I Ching hexagrams and to learn the meaning of the lines, so you may find it useful to consult a professional at first. If cost is a factor, try an introductory offer to get a free I Ching reading.

Using virtual coins may be easier for your first one or two questions, but you can also start right away with a set of physical coins to throw your present hexagram and read its line or lines to determine your future hexagram

Keen offers a primer on reading the I Ching that you can consult to start learning.

Do I Ching Readers Tell the Truth?

A good psychic will always tell the truth. However, it may be difficult to understand their interpretation of a hexagram or line, particularly as the I Ching is not written in modern language. This is why working with a contemporary translation (like Richard Wilhelm’s) is useful.

Many professional psychic sites allow you to choose readers who are gentler or more direct. If having the truth stated clearly and even bluntly is your preference, you can often sort for these qualities.

How Do I Find an Accurate I Ching Reader?

To ensure that the psychic you choose is accurate, first read their reviews. Professional sites usually post ratings and reviews other clients have given, allowing you to evaluate accuracy before meeting with a reader.

Next, look at the site’s customer service policy. Sites that have accurate readers often have good customer support, sometimes even offering money-back guarantees.

Finally, don’t be afraid to use free offers to experiment with different readers and find the person who speaks to you most clearly and accurately.

What Is the Difference Between I Ching and Numerology?

The I Ching is an oracle that uses patterns in coin tosses to lead you to pre-written hexagrams and particular lines. You may get two hexagrams (past and future) with one or more changing lines or a single hexagram in response to your query.

On the other hand, numerology is the study of how numbers affect situations in your life. Free numerology reading and report involves calculations based on core numbers, including life path numbers, based on your birthday.

What Are Some Pros and Cons of I Ching Divination?

Pros:

Profound insight into a query

Detailed analysis of your question

Past and future examination of situations

Cons:

Time-consuming

Hard to learn

Requires experienced interpretation

Takeaways: Your I Ching Reading

Although some psychic websites claim that their readings are just “for entertainment purposes,” their consultants” wisdom can go far beyond entertainment purposes. Using this tool can provide insight into the most complicated questions through its use of line readings within a larger hexagram.

When it comes to readings, Kasamba is the best choice based on their advisors’ expertise in combinations of areas and their wide selection of choices.

Consulting the I Ching is a centuries-long tradition. Have you tried it? What line or lines did you find particularly meaningful?

