How To Go Above & Beyond For Clients In Real Estate, Yenny Hanley Explains

The world of real estate is much deeper than just transactions and properties. Sales of these properties typically involves people who are putting their funds and hopes into finding their dream home or investment property. To truly succeed within the real estate industry, you need to be able to go above and beyond for clients and create a lasting impression of trust and reliability. By this measure, Yenny Hanley has succeeded in real estate as she prioritizes individual needs and requirements of each client. This has helped her build up a trusted reputation within the Miami real estate market and beyond.

Yenny Hanley began her career in a contract administration and office management role, where she was not only the person who ensured that each agent was supported and organized but also the first point of contact for clients. As she ascended within the world of real estate, she remained grounded by the belief that every client deserves one-on-one attention. According to Yenny, to go above and beyond for every client, you need to understand their needs and requirements within the real estate market while also supporting them by explaining the process that they will be entering into. Yenny also emphasizes the ability to negotiate sales and contracts across different cities and even countries as essential for supporting clients within real estate.

For Yenny Hanley, what started as a way to fund her studies in business administration became a calling as she fell in love with the process of helping people secure investments and turn properties into homes. One of her first projects involved Miami’s expansive Brickell Heights condo development, where she sold over $73M as a top producer in the project.

Yenny Hanley believes that the real estate industry involves more than just the buying and selling of property and investment of funds; it revolves around clients who are investing much more than just money.