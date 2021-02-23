How to Improve Your Neighborhood Safety

More than any other time in history, people are taking extra steps to protect their homes and families. Although many organizations throughout the country work hard to lower the crime rate, criminals aren’t going to stop doing what they do. In particular, home invasions are a serious threat.

Even if you live in a gated community or a rural town, burglars are always on the prowl for an easy target. They look for telltale signs that would make a break-in relatively easy. The good news is you have several options to beef up the protection of your home and your entire neighborhood.

Proven Methods to Improve Safety

The following are some of the most effective ways to make your home and neighborhood a safer place.

Home Security

At the top of the list is getting a home security system, which can make all the difference in the world whether someone chooses your house or not. The vital thing to know is that yes, you can have a company install a high-tech system, but you can also install one yourself. Another option is to choose a DIY home security system with professional monitoring.

A good home security system can deter crime. Remember, burglars look for easy targets. The last thing they want is to spend any amount of time trying to gain access inside a residence. So, if they see a camera or motion detectors, they’ll likely move on to a different house.

A home security system can also capture live-streaming video if someone does get inside of your home. Even if you’re miles away, you can log into an app on your smartphone and begin recording. While an intruder rifles through your possessions, you can call 911. If the perpetrator gets away, law enforcement has a description of the individual and perhaps any vehicle they drove.

Start a Neighborhood Watch Program

This is another excellent way to make your home and the neighborhood where you live safer. For this, contact your local law enforcement agency, and they’ll provide you with training and any materials such as signs that you need to start this kind of program. Working as a team, you and other participating neighbors keep a watchful eye out for anything that appears suspicious.

Education

Even educating people who live nearby about the things they can do to protect their homes would help. For example, never leave a vehicle running in the driveway, put kids’ bikes and toys away at night, make sure there aren’t any broken locks on doors and windows, and so on. Often, common sense is all it takes to prevent a crime from happening.

Live With Peace of Mind

Especially if you or your neighbors have kids who stay home alone for a little bit after school, you want the best protection possible. As mentioned, this starts with a good security system. Since a home security system can prevent a crime and serve as evidence to find a burglar, this is an outstanding option.

One last thing, considering everything a home security system can do, you might think this is a considerable expense. In reality, several excellent systems exist that don’t cost much. Then again, you can go through a professional company like ADT, Vivint, Alder, SimpliSafe, Frontpoint, or Abode that has excellent options at affordable prices.

Most of these companies will customize a home security system that can provide you with the type of protection you need the most. That might include a doorbell camera, glass break alarm, motion sensors, and more. You tell them what you want, and they’ll put together a fantastic yet cost-effective solution for you.

