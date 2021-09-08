How to Make Your Bones Stronger

There used to be a wave of magazines in the late 90s to the 2000s that adorned the display shelves everywhere, which had celebrities advertise the famous campaign:

‘‘Got milk?”

With their milk mustaches gracing the covers, the advertisement, created by Goodby Silverstein & Partners, openly encouraged milk consumption.

Children are especially encouraged to drink milk every day.

Will this prevent bone loss in the future?

While milk and dairy products contain considerable amounts of calcium, studies show that drinking too much milk can be counter-effective to your health.

Besides, there are other ways you can strengthen your bones.

Find out how!

Exercise Builds Bone Bank

You can see that people have gotten too lazy since last year because of the dreaded COVID-19 Pandemic.

Just getting out of bed and brushing your teeth have become complex tasks to conquer every day.

Moreover, the added stress of being secluded and not seeing any human beings, especially family members, has worsened the health condition of many people.

How will you gather the strength to exercise on top of it all?

Though it’s pretty tough to be in the zone and find your happy place, it’s worth considering the minimum effort you can make at home to get some blood moving!

Do Strength Training

Strength training is any exercise that involves the stimulation of muscles separately.

Those at the gym use dumbbells and other equipment to build their muscles. Working on the different muscles in your body, from your arm to your legs, can tone your frame and increase your bone density.

If you can’t afford to hit the gym or find it hard to access one due to COVID-19 restrictions, the best thing you can do is to exercise using your grocery shopping bags or your gallons of water, or even a pile of books!

Ultimately get creative with what you can use! When there’s a will, there’s always a way!

Engage in Cardio Movements

If strength training is too dull for you, you can mix it up with some cardio exercise.

Open Youtube, and rest assured, you will find many workouts that you’ll love!

Whether it’s dancing hip hop on Jason Derulo or Missy Elliot, you’ll get the blood flowing to your brain, heart, abdomen, and your bones.

Although cardio exercises are beneficial, make sure to start slowly and not exhaust yourself.

If there are moves that are too hard, don’t try to convince yourself that you can do them, no matter how the trainer in the video enthusiastically might motive you.

Remember that the risk of getting an injury increases as the intensity of the exercise increases.

Also, with cardio, it’s good to know your overall glucose levels before starting your weekly routine. You wouldn’t want to faint after your first dance class, would you?

Luckily, there are mobile home blood draw services available that are just a phone call away! By doing this, you can tweak your food consumption and exercise time accordingly to avoid a health disaster.

Protip: It’s better to choose light Zumba exercises and then progress into intermediate levels of dancing.

Increase Your Vitamin D Intake

The sunshine vitamin, or Vitamin D, is essential in the maintenance of bone tissue and strength.

Without Vitamin D, Calcium cannot be fully absorbed and will leach out of your body!

If you live in a primarily gloomy place, the best tip would be to go out on your terrace or balcony or take a walk in your neighborhood (with following COVID-19 restrictions, of course) to catch some rays for at least 10 to 15 minutes.

Alternatively, you can consume foods that are rich in Vitamin D, like fatty fish (salmon, tuna), eggs, cheese, and cereals, and soy milk fortified with Vitamin D.