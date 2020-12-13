How To Move From San Francisco During The Pandemic

Since the emergence of the pandemic, many homeowners are greatly sourcing ways to move away from big cities in the Bay like San Francisco to other smaller towns. This is expected as many people are now working from home, and others are trying to live in areas that are less dense with people.

San Francisco has over 1.3M of Covid 19 cases presently with over 19,80 deaths rate(1). According to the CEO of California Movers, moving services have been requested during the pandemic and even more after the pandemic. Although the pandemic has caused a lot of disorder in the San Francisco market, it is also advantageous as it has decreased property cost.

Moving from San Francisco during the pandemic can be easy if given careful attention and thoughts. Thankfully, our experts have gone through a series of research to put together some moving tips to make moving in the pandemic period easily.

Get Sufficient Packing Materials

It is expedient to get enough packing materials and supplies when planning to move from San Francisco and other bay areas during a pandemic. You would not want to risk the chances of getting insufficient supplies when packing—and looking for an emergency supply option.

Also, it is wise to try not to use just disposable plates and other plastic containers when moving to reduce the chances of getting it contaminated by the weather.

Thankfully, California Movers provide great packing supplies for moving clients who want to self-pack. However, if you are stressed both emotionally and physically as a result of the pandemic causing you to be unable to pack. California Movers also offers professional packing service.

Check the State’s Pandemic Status

Often we neglect the pandemic procedures around us and even the State you are heading. Even with a moving permit, it is also wise to consider the nature of the environment you will be visiting, especially when you are moving by land.

Know the City Cost

Although moving from a big city to a smaller city or a suburb, houses in these small cities can also be expensive. You have to consider these factors such as income tax, grocery price, sales tax, etc.

You have to take note of your cost of living because even if your present State is more affordable than San Francisco, you have to know that your new location will affect your new job and salary.

Book Movers on Time

It was difficult to get movers for your goods during the pandemic as they are always busy or something like. However, it is better to book for movers beforehand to avoid wasting time to start the moving process.

A lot of people have been disappointed severally because of late booking. However, California Movers offers emergency moving service to customers who need to move immediately.

Visit Local Donations Sites

While moving, you always sort through your belongings, and it is a regular fact that you will always find something to give. You can either give them to friends or family or, better still, give them out to donation sites.

You can visit the local donation site near you or the national ones. However, there are local and state rules concerning these gifts. Do well to follow them all.

Master the Act of Wearing A Nose Mask

A nose mask is one of the enforcements that come with the pandemic, and it is important to wear it for most of the move. However, we are aware that moving is hazardous labor that requires you to breathe in some fresh air once in a while, but it’s also an important measure to stay safe.

Thankfully, even mover wear masks in California Mover as the CEO says that the company indulges in the best pandemic safety precautions by keeping in mind the ordinances of nose masks worn by movers and staff.

Cost of Living in San Francisco Compared to Other Counties/Cities

City Monthly Rent (Apartment) Utilities Monthly Groceries* Monthly Transportation* San Francisco $3,629 $154 116.6 158.20 Los Angeles $2,524 $110 104.1 165.30 Seattle $2,169 $115 108.7 137.50 San Mateo $3,357 $119 97.2 144.50 Alameda $2,554 $152 101.5 141.40 Boston $3,432 $147.15 111.4 131.80 San Diego $2,237 $200 109.7 120.20

Why are they leaving San Francisco

Various individuals and relocating from San Francisco as a result of the Covid 19 pandemic. Besides the pandemic, there are other reasons why business and people are fleeing the big city.

According to the CEO of California Movers, a number of people moved in the search of a cheaper condo. Aside from the hike in apartment rent, most of the houses lack air conditioning, washer, and other household appliances and amenities.

Others also relocated to avoid the high population of the city as they now work remotely.