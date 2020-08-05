How to Pick the Right Gemstone According to Your Zodiac

Astrology is defined as the study of the movement of celestial bodies and how the position of each during certain times can influence the behaviors and energy around us and determine our luck as well as successes and failures.

Scientists consider the study of astrology a pseudoscience. This simply means that it lacks logic or rationale. That said, it hasn’t stopped many different cultures across the world from believing in astrology and actively engaging in it.

While initially, the study of astrology was used to define and determine the time, it evolved into what it is today. Astrology offers 12 zodiac signs each with its special gemstones. It is believed that by wearing the gemstones that are best suited to your horoscope or zodiac sign you can harness the energy of the gemstone making you more effective and successful in your everyday life.

Let’s consider the best gemstones according to your zodiac sign.

Aquarius (Jan 20 – Feb 18)

Aquarius are often idealistic and highly intelligent. Thus stones such as Sodalite will inspire the search for the truth as well as encouraging you to remain faithful to your own beliefs.

Pisces (Feb 19 – March 20)

The best gemstone for Pisces is amethyst. It inspires peace and keeps you safe from deception.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Aries are creative and innovative. As a result, the best stones to wear include Carnelian and Tiger’s eye. These will help unlock your creativity. Aquamarine is another great stone that would bring you good health.

Taurus (April 20—May 20)

Taurus is conservative, traditional, calm, and full of love. The best gemstones for this zodiac include blue sapphire and diamond. These promote love and good health. Furthermore, stones such as calcite and citrine soothe the nerve and help you reach a state of inner calm.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Gemini stones include Emerald and Agate for good health and healing. A stone such as Imperial Topaz will bring positivity into your life.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Emerald, pearls and moonstone are the best gemstones for a Cancerian. As they are often hypersensitive individuals, these gems help Cancerians find inner calm and serenity.

Leo (July 23 – Aug 22)

Leo is strong-willed. The best stone for this zodiac is the ruby as it brings peace and harmony in the life of the Leo.

Virgo (Aug 23 –Sep 22)

Gemstones such as malachite and rose quartz will inspire the Virgo to take risks. Two of the main stones however for the Virgo include carnelian and peridot.

Libra (Sep 23 – Oct 22)

For purity, faith, and inner peace, the best stones for Libra include Chrysotile and Imperial topaz. Amethyst can also inspire the Libra to make better choices.

Scorpio (Oct 23- Nov 21)

There are several stones that the Scorpio might want to consider. Blue calcite is great at restoring inner calm. Amethyst is for better decision making while also help you achieve inner calm.

Sagittarius (Nov 22 – Dec 21)

Sagittarius is an independent individual with a strong character. He or she is also open-minded and willing to learn new things. Pink Quartz id the best stone for the Sagittarius as it allows them to be more accepting of new things.

Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 19)

Three of the best gemstones for the Capricorn include emerald for harmony as well as Topaz and turquoise for good luck.

Final word

Every zodiac sign has its ideal gemstones. Whether it’s emerald for the Gemini or blue sapphire for the Taurus, each stone has its own unique and special energy which it passes to its zodiac.