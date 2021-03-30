How To Spot A Legitimate Psychic Network From a Sketchy One

Getting a psychic reading online is easy. However, finding an exceptional one from a reputable network can be a challenge if you don’t know what you’re looking for in a psychic or a psychic network.

What is a Legitimate Psychic Network and Why Does it Matter?

When a psychic network wants to run its site legitimately and ethically, it will take precautions to ensure security for all involved parties. This means they will have a rigorous review process for bringing on psychics as contractors, high standards for the site’s customer service staff, and secure credit card processing transactions. They will also work to make sure your information is protected and private.

A psychic network with your best interest in mind will never allow psychics to access your private information such as credit card, phone number, billing address, etc. They should only have access to your first name for verification purposes.

Examples of a Sketchy Psychic Network

Only by App

If your psychic reading purchases are only available by placing them with an app with no way to contact customer service, it may be a huge red flag. Often, these types of networks do not do background checks on their psychics and pay their psychics too low of commission on their readings.

No contact number for customer service

If you are unable to find a phone number to call the psychic network, stay far away from them. If you have no way of contacting a live customer service agent, then there is no way for you to contact them to resolve any issues or problems.

Part of a network within a larger network

Have you ever called a psychic network that you thought was new only to find out that it was just a part of a more extensive network? Some sites will create multiple false front networks to lure in more customers or bring clients back who were unhappy with their service.

Share information in a database with other psychic practitioners

One shady practice some psychic network sites do is create a database of information about their clients and share them with the psychics. This can create the illusion that some psychics are better than they actually are.

How To Evaluate A Psychic Network

Reviews and Testimonials

When looking at a psychic network’s web presence, take time to review what others have to say about the site and their psychics. You should be able to find testimonials from past clients as well as online reviews by doing a simple search engine search.

Years in business

On a psychic network’s information page, you should be able to find out how long they’ve been in business for and how their site came to be in existence. If you can’t find any of that information, then they may be a new site with little to no experience in the psychic industry.

Level of Transparency

This is key! If information is hard to find or not there on their website, then that is a sign they are not transparent about their policies and aren’t consistent with their business practices.

Live Customer Service

If a psychic network site doesn’t have live customer support, you may not have any problems solved with your purchases. A site with live customer support cares about its clientele and will work with you to make sure you have a good experience with their psychic services. MeetYourPsychic has live customer support from 5am PST to 11pm PST.

Conclusion

With a myriad of psychic readings online and available to you, do your research on the psychic network’s credibility and longevity you wish to work with for your psychic reading. Not every network is the same and will offer services in different formats. Ensure their ability to handle your customer service needs can be met and have a variety of quality psychics to choose from daily.

